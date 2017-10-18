Iran to Shred Nuclear Deal if Other Party Tears It up: Leader

Alwaght- Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has warned that Iran will shred the multi-national nuclear deal if the other party chooses to tear it up.

Speaking at a Wednesday meeting with a group of Iranian academic elites in Tehran, Ayatollah Khamenei welcomed the European governments’ condemnation of US President Donald Trump’s refusal to certify Iran’s compliance with the nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“But this is not enough for them (EU) to say that he (Trump) should not tear up the JCPOA. The JCPOA serves their interests. As long as the other party has not torn up the JCPOA, we will not tear it up,” said the Leader, warning that Iran will rip the deal into shreds if the other side decides to tear it up.

Ayatollah Khamenei said Europeans need to take practical measures in the face of Washington’s threats to the deal, and refuse to join voices with the US in its opposition to Iran's regional role and defense program.

Europe, the Leader said, should “avoid meddling with our defense issues.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also dismissed Western criticisms of Iran’s conventional missile program, noting, “Why do you, yourself, have missiles? Why do you have atomic bombs?”

The Leader went on to say that Iran has managed to stand against “the US hegemony” and make progress under pressure and sanctions, adding that Washington’s anger stems from the Islamic Republic’s strong role in the fight against the Takfiri ISIS terror group.

“The US is the agent of the international Zionism; the US is the creator of ISIS and the Takfiri current; Do you expect the US not to be angry with the very force which is standing against ISIS? They are furious because the Islamic Republic has managed to thwart their plots” in regional states, including Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out.

The Leader further denounced Trump’s latest insults against the Iranian nation, saying it would be "a waste of time to respond to such foolish and nonsensical remarks by the foulmouthed US president."