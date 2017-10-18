Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 18 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts Britain has moved to shield the Israeli regime by banning adverts which highlight Palestinians’ objections to the Balfour Declaration.

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa? ISIS Takfiri terrorists are abandoning Raqqa through a safe corridor established by US-backed SDF militias.

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims Donald Trump’s speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Palestinians Welcome Hamas, Fatah Reconciliation Deal Palestinians have welcomed the signing of the historical Fatah-Hamas reconciliation agreement that ends decade old animosity

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement says the US is assisting ISIS terrorist groups in Syria to prevent the Takfiri group from being annihilated.

Qatar Emir Slams Unjust Saudi-Imposed Siege

Qatar Emir Slams Unjust Saudi-Imposed Siege

Qatar’s Emir says he is "open to dialogue" in resolving the four-month blockade imposed by Saudi-led regimes, calling the move an "unjust siege".

Iran to Shred Nuclear Deal if Other Party Tears It up: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has warned that Iran will shred the nuclear deal with six world powers if the other party chooses to tear it up.

Kurdish Militias Withdraw from Areas in Mosul as Iraqi Forces Advance on Kurdish militias have pull out on Tuesday form more areas of Mosul as Iraqi forces continue to advance on in Peshmerga-held disputed areas

Israeli Regime Seeks Scrapping Fatah-Hamas Reconciliation Deal Israeli regime’s premier said on Tuesday Tel Aviv would not negotiate with a Palestinian government that includes Hamas resistance movement, in a blatant move to hamper reconciliation agreement between the two main Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah.

2 Pilots Killed as UAE Military Helicopter Crashes in Yemen The United Arab Emirates acknowledged on Tuesday that two of its pilots were killed when their military aggression plane crashed over Yemen’s Jawf province.

Venezuela’s Maduro Rejects Election Fraud Claims by US-Backed Opposition Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has rejected claims of alleged election fraud during Sunday’s regional elections, reaffirming his country’s electoral transparency.

Iraqi President Slams Kurdistan Referendum as Provocative, Unilateral Iraqi President has called for a dialogue between the central government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan regional leadership after a recent Kurdish referendum .

US Forces Shoot Two Afghan Children over Stone Throwing Two Afghan children have been shot and wounded by US troops in the eastern part of the country after they allegedly hurled stones to armored army vehicles

Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff in Syria for Defense Talks Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Baqeri is currently in Syria for important military and defense talks.

N Korean New Weapon Able to Kill 90 Percent of Americans: Experts North Korea possesses a weapon capable of shutting down the US power grid and killing 90 percent of Americans within a year, two American experts warned US Congress.

US Launches Drone Attacks on Afghanistan-Pakistan Border; 31 Killed US drone strikes have reportedly killed 31 people on Pakistan-Afghanistan border on Monday and Tuesday.

Over 60 Killed, 180 Injured amid Taliban Attacks across Afghanistan Taliban attacks kill at least 61 and Injures 179 in Afghanistan’s Paktia and Ghazni Provinces

Iraqi Forces Retake Khanaqin as Part of Multi-Fronted Op against Kurdish Militia Iraqi Forces took control on Tuesday of Khanaqin district as Kurdish militias continue withdrawing from disputed area.

15 Killed, 60 Wounded as Taliban Attack Afghan police HQ in Pakita At least 15 people were killed and 60 more were injured on Tuesday after two Taliban suicide car bombers and gunmen attacked a provincial Afghan police headquarters on Tuesday.

Iraqi Forces Liberate Sinjar from Kurdish Militia Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) took full control on Tuesday of Sinjar city, west of Mosul, after the Kurdish militias, Peshmerga, withdrew from their positions.

North Korea Says Nuclear War May Break Out, US Conducts Drills North Korea’s deputy UN ambassador has warned that the situation on the Korean peninsula “has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment”.

Iran’s IRGC Vows to Boost Missile Production, Ignores Trump Iran will continue boosting its missile capabilities while dismissing US President Trump’s call for limitations on the country’s ballistic missile program.

Yemen Cholera Cases in Yemen Approach One million Amid Saudi Aggression The cholera epidemic in Yemen has become the largest and fastest-spreading outbreak of the disease in modern history as Saudis continues daily bombardments

Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Israeli Warplanes Syrian air defenses Monday morning intercepted Israeli regime’s warplanes that violated the Syrian airspace near the Lebanese borders.

Syrian Forces Seize Israeli-Made Weapons in ISIS Dens Syrian forces have found arms, ammunition and telecommunication devices, some of which are Israeli-made, inside ISIS terrorist group dens

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
alwaght.com
Iran to Shred Nuclear Deal if Other Party Tears It up: Leader

Wednesday 18 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Iran to Shred Nuclear Deal if Other Party Tears It up: Leader
Alwaght- Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has warned that Iran will shred the multi-national nuclear deal if the other party chooses to tear it up.

Speaking at a Wednesday meeting with a group of Iranian academic elites in Tehran, Ayatollah Khamenei welcomed the European governments’ condemnation of US President Donald Trump’s refusal to certify Iran’s compliance with the nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“But this is not enough for them (EU) to say that he (Trump) should not tear up the JCPOA. The JCPOA serves their interests. As long as the other party has not torn up the JCPOA, we will not tear it up,” said the Leader, warning that Iran will rip the deal into shreds if the other side decides to tear it up.

Ayatollah Khamenei said Europeans need to take practical measures in the face of Washington’s threats to the deal, and refuse to join voices with the US in its opposition to Iran's regional role and defense program.

Europe, the Leader said, should “avoid meddling with our defense issues.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also dismissed Western criticisms of Iran’s conventional missile program, noting, “Why do you, yourself, have missiles? Why do you have atomic bombs?”

The Leader went on to say that Iran has managed to stand against “the US hegemony” and make progress under pressure and sanctions, adding that Washington’s anger stems from the Islamic Republic’s strong role in the fight against the Takfiri ISIS terror group.

“The US is the agent of the international Zionism; the US is the creator of ISIS and the Takfiri current; Do you expect the US not to be angry with the very force which is standing against ISIS? They are furious because the Islamic Republic has managed to thwart their plots” in regional states, including Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out.

The Leader further denounced Trump’s latest insults against the Iranian nation, saying it would be "a waste of time to respond to such foolish and nonsensical remarks by the foulmouthed US president."

 

