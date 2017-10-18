Raqqa Seizure Secures US Interests Rather Than Kurds

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable A top Iranian military commander has firmly stated that the Israeli regime cannot be allowed to violate Syrian territory at will.

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts Britain has moved to shield the Israeli regime by banning adverts which highlight Palestinians’ objections to the Balfour Declaration.

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa? ISIS Takfiri terrorists are abandoning Raqqa through a safe corridor established by US-backed SDF militias.

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims Donald Trump’s speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Palestinians Welcome Hamas, Fatah Reconciliation Deal Palestinians have welcomed the signing of the historical Fatah-Hamas reconciliation agreement that ends decade old animosity

Hamas Rejects Pressure to Disarm, Recognize Israeli Regime

Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has rejected pressure to disarm or recognize the usurper Israeli regime.

Russian President Putin Reiterates Backing Syria in War on Terrorism Russian President reiterated that his country stands by the Syrian legitimate government in its war against terrorism within the framework of international law.

Syrian President Thanks Iran for Support in War on Terror Syrian President has expressed his gratitude to Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Iranian government and nation for their support in the war on terror .

Bahrainis Slam Plans to Establish Ties with Israeli Regime Bahrainis have taken to the streets to condemn the Al Khalifa regime’s plan to normalize ties with the Israeli regime.

Full Facial Covering Banned for Muslim Women in Quebec, Canada Lawmakers in the Canadian province of Quebec have approved legislation prohibiting anyone from wearing a face-covering veil (niqab or burqa) .

Over 40 Afghan Troops Killed as Terrorists Strike Army Base in Kandahar At least 40 government troops have been killed in an attack targeting a military base in Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province.

Rohingyas Face State-Perpetrated Crimes against Humanity: Amnesty -A global human rights group has accused Myanmar’s security forces of committing crimes against humanity against Rohingya Muslims .

Israeli Regime Raids Three Palestinian Media Outlets in West Bank Israeli regime forces have raided Palestinian media companies in the illegally occupied West Bank overnight, shutting down production facilities and offices.

Qatar Emir Slams Unjust Saudi-Imposed Siege Qatar’s Emir says he is "open to dialogue" in resolving the four-month blockade imposed by Saudi-led regimes, calling the move an "unjust siege".

Iran to Shred Nuclear Deal if Other Party Tears It up: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has warned that Iran will shred the nuclear deal with six world powers if the other party chooses to tear it up.

Kurdish Militias Withdraw from Areas in Mosul as Iraqi Forces Advance on Kurdish militias have pull out on Tuesday form more areas of Mosul as Iraqi forces continue to advance on in Peshmerga-held disputed areas

Israeli Regime Seeks Scrapping Fatah-Hamas Reconciliation Deal Israeli regime’s premier said on Tuesday Tel Aviv would not negotiate with a Palestinian government that includes Hamas resistance movement, in a blatant move to hamper reconciliation agreement between the two main Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah.

2 Pilots Killed as UAE Military Helicopter Crashes in Yemen The United Arab Emirates acknowledged on Tuesday that two of its pilots were killed when their military aggression plane crashed over Yemen’s Jawf province.

Venezuela’s Maduro Rejects Election Fraud Claims by US-Backed Opposition Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has rejected claims of alleged election fraud during Sunday’s regional elections, reaffirming his country’s electoral transparency.

Iraqi President Slams Kurdistan Referendum as Provocative, Unilateral Iraqi President has called for a dialogue between the central government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan regional leadership after a recent Kurdish referendum .

US Forces Shoot Two Afghan Children over Stone Throwing Two Afghan children have been shot and wounded by US troops in the eastern part of the country after they allegedly hurled stones to armored army vehicles

Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff in Syria for Defense Talks Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Baqeri is currently in Syria for important military and defense talks.

N Korean New Weapon Able to Kill 90 Percent of Americans: Experts North Korea possesses a weapon capable of shutting down the US power grid and killing 90 percent of Americans within a year, two American experts warned US Congress.

US Launches Drone Attacks on Afghanistan-Pakistan Border; 31 Killed US drone strikes have reportedly killed 31 people on Pakistan-Afghanistan border on Monday and Tuesday.

Over 60 Killed, 180 Injured amid Taliban Attacks across Afghanistan Taliban attacks kill at least 61 and Injures 179 in Afghanistan’s Paktia and Ghazni Provinces

Over 40 Afghan Troops Killed as Terrorists Strike Army Base in Kandahar

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable

Bahrainis Slam Plans to Establish Ties with Israeli Regime

Hamas Rejects Pressure to Disarm, Recognize Israeli Regime

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar

Russian President Putin Reiterates Backing Syria in War on Terrorism

Full Facial Covering Banned for Muslim Women in Quebec, Canada

Syrian President Thanks Iran for Support in War on Terror

Raqqa Seizure Secures US Interests Rather Than Kurds

Iran Parliament Speaker Warns US over Scrapping Nuclear Deal

Why Is EU Increasingly Separating Ways from Trump?

US, Israeli Regime Face Global Isolation over UNESCO Withdrawal

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims

Russia Rebukes US Stance on Iran Deal as "Irresponsible, Aggressive, Uncivilized"

War Looming after Trump’s Scrapping Iran Deal: German Minister

UK Should Impose Arms Ban on Saudi-Led Coalition Attacking Yemen: Labor Party

Bahrainis Reject Al Khalifa’s Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime

Syria Demands Immediate Withdrawal of Turkish Troops from its Territory

Iran’s President Rejects Trump’s Demand for Nuclear Deal Review

Lawmakers to End US Army Complicity in Saudi Aggression on Yemen

ISIS Terrorists Holding Less than 8% of Syrian Territory: Russian General

US UNESCO Exit Signaling Washington Frustration, Hegemony Decline

Palestinians Welcome Hamas, Fatah Reconciliation Deal

US Launches Drone Attacks on Afghanistan-Pakistan Border; 31 Killed

Russia Accuses US of Supporting ISIS Terrorists in Syria

Russian Airstrikes in Syria Kill over 2,000 ISIS Terrorists in 10 Days

US Airdropping Weapons, Food to ISIS in Iraq, Syria: Iran Cmdr.

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene

Saudis to Buy US THAAD Missiles after Signing Deal for Russia’s S-400

Yemen Cholera Outbreak Worst on Record as Saudi Bombardments Continue

Palestinian Authority PM in Gaza Raising Hopes of Unity with Hamas

Syria Slams Countries Supporting Israel in Developing Nuclear Weapons

Shutdown Observed in Kashmir to Protest India’s Persecution

Syrian President Assad Rejects Iraq’s Kurdistan Referendum

Iran’s President Held Talks with Turkey’s Military Chief

Israeli Regime Taken to Intl. Criminal Court for Crimes against Palestinians

Germany Withdraws Military from Turkey’s Incirlik Airbase

US-Made Bomb Used by Saudis to Kill Yemeni Civilians: Amnesty

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Raqqa Seizure Secures US Interests Rather Than Kurds

Thursday 19 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Raqqa Seizure Secures US Interests Rather Than Kurds

Alwaght- Syria's northern city of Raqqa as the biggest ISIS-held city in the country has almost been cleansed of ISIS terrorist group as the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces advanced into the de facto capital of the self-proclaimed caliphate.

Ousting the terrorist group from Raqqa is another heavy blow to the ISIS that in past two years gradually retreated from the seized territories upon progression by the Syrian and Iraqi national armies. Raqqa was one of the first cities the ISIS captured in the 2014 sweeping offensives. After three years, the SDF, a coalition of predominantly Kurdish forces along with Arab militias, nearly four months ago encircled the city.

The SDF was launched in 2015, with focus on retaking from terrorists Raqqa and other Syrian regions held by ISIS. The Syrian Kurds account for the main part of the structure of command and forces of the SDF, giving the idea that control of the city means domination of Raqqa by the Syrian Kurds who over the past two years have been fighting against ISIS in tune with the central government. During this time, they operated under support of the US-led military coalition, including Pentagon air cover that considerably helped them make their way to the heart of the city.

On the other side, capture of Raqqa is so significant for the Kurdsand helps them realize some of their goals in north of the country. Raqqa is located next to the Kurdish northern line, which is presently divided into western and eastern parts. Kobani, a city in east of Euphrates River, and Afrin, city in Euphrates’s west, are held by Syrian Kurdish forces. However, Manbij, a city lying in between, is held by the Arab opposition militias loyal to and sponsored by the Turkish army. The Kurdish forces are hopeful that Raqqa seizure will serve their aim of connecting the two northern Kurdish cities.

But the Kurdish presence in Raqqa city will hardly go unchallenged. Without doubt the Kurdish governance of the province in the long run will be hit by serious obstacles. Arabs and non-Kurdish people account for a majority of the population of the city, now reduced to rubbles, which means the Kurdish forces will face enormous difficulties trying to hold the city under their control. Moreover, ISIS neutralization in the city does not mean that the now deeply-entrenched ISIS radical ideology among some of Raqqa residents will fade away this soon. The analysts maintain that very likely governing a city that was under occupation of ISIS, a group with marked barbarity, will hardly be possible.

Additionally, now that ISIS is defeated in Raqqa, there is possibility of the Kurds being stripped of the American military backing they have been receiving in the past two years. Even Washington can disarm them, something it pledged to Ankara leaders after they lashed out at the US for its help to the forces Turkey identifies its archenemies.

In past two years, the US support for the advancing Kurdish fighters in north provided justification for Turkey to grow concerns and protest. The Turkish leaders fear that American backup will result in establishment of a Kurdish state or at least an autonomous region on their southern borders.

Ankara repeatedly called on Washington to stop arming the Kurdish factions. This has been a top demand in many Syria-related speeches by the Turkish leaders. This was one of the four points of discussion between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and the US President Donald Trump during a phone call in January. But, the Americans have so far turned a deaf ear in practice to the Turkish calls. Addressing the Turkish concerns, the US Department of Defense said in late June that the Kurdish forces will be disarmed after ISIS is defeated in north, though.

Prime Minister Binali Yidrim of Turkey earlier in May noted that Washington assured Ankara that it will clear the Kurdish fighters of People’s Protection Units (YPG) from Raqqa after retaking in a bid to save its demographic makeup, signaling hard situation for the Kurds' stay after the city liberation. The comments came short after the White House announced plans to send semi-heavy weapons to the YPG combatants.

Regarding the Turkish pressures and American assurances of Kurdish forces' withdrawal, the Kurds cannot cultivate optimism about increased power or rising as an unchallenged force in post-ISIS Raqqa. Their hope for tightened grip on Raqqa in fact can be frustrated if the US decides to take arms from their hands, an arrangement likely now.

So, the US backing for the Kurdish forces in their push for Raqqa control is translated as going in service of the US– rather than the Kurds'- interests. In fact, behind its investment in Raqqa operation Washington seeks concocting its own play cards for easier bargaining and share taking in the Syrian future negotiations. Now that the central Syrian government is increasingly restoring stability to the country, and Moscow and Tehran, two staunch allies of Damascus, will take center stage and accentuate the Damascus authority in prospective peace talks, Washington's sole hope is territory control for any potential role which can be, unavoidably, so limited as Syrian battleground successes and more calm continue to unfold.

 

