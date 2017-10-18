Kurdish Militias Withdraw from Areas in Mosul as Iraqi Forces Advance on

Alwaght- Kurdish militias have pull out on Tuesday form more areas of Mosul as Iraqi forces continue to advance on in Peshmerga-held disputed areas.

According to Reuters Peshmerga militias evacuated areas in northwest of Mosul, including the Mosul Dam, before the arrival of the Iraqi forces.

Responding to a Kurdish referendum on independence held last month, Iraqi government forces backed by Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) launched a large-scale operation on Monday to recapture disputed areas from Peshmerga militias, and so far have managed to liberate several cities and districts including oil-rich Kirkuk, Kirkuk, Sinjar, Gwer, Makhmour, Snune, as well as Khanaqin district that includes several cities and hundreds of villages near Iran border