Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 18 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts Britain has moved to shield the Israeli regime by banning adverts which highlight Palestinians’ objections to the Balfour Declaration.

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa? ISIS Takfiri terrorists are abandoning Raqqa through a safe corridor established by US-backed SDF militias.

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims Donald Trump’s speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Palestinians Welcome Hamas, Fatah Reconciliation Deal Palestinians have welcomed the signing of the historical Fatah-Hamas reconciliation agreement that ends decade old animosity

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement says the US is assisting ISIS terrorist groups in Syria to prevent the Takfiri group from being annihilated.

News

Kurdish Militias Withdraw from Areas in Mosul as Iraqi Forces Advance on

Kurdish Militias Withdraw from Areas in Mosul as Iraqi Forces Advance on

Kurdish militias have pull out on Tuesday form more areas of Mosul as Iraqi forces continue to advance on in Peshmerga-held disputed areas

Israeli Regime Seeks Scrapping Fatah-Hamas Reconciliation Deal Israeli regime’s premier said on Tuesday Tel Aviv would not negotiate with a Palestinian government that includes Hamas resistance movement, in a blatant move to hamper reconciliation agreement between the two main Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah.

2 Pilots Killed as UAE Military Helicopter Crashesin Yemen The United Arab Emirates acknowledged on Tuesday that two of its pilots were killed when their military aggression plane crashed over Yemen’s Jawf province.

Venezuela’s Maduro Rejects Election Fraud Claims by US-Backed Opposition Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has rejected claims of alleged election fraud during Sunday’s regional elections, reaffirming his country’s electoral transparency.

Iraqi President Slams Kurdistan Referendum as Provocative, Unilateral Iraqi President has called for a dialogue between the central government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan regional leadership after a recent Kurdish referendum .

US Forces Shoot Two Afghan Children over Stone Throwing Two Afghan children have been shot and wounded by US troops in the eastern part of the country after they allegedly hurled stones to armored army vehicles

Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff in Syria for Defense Talks Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Baqeri is currently in Syria for important military and defense talks.

N Korean New Weapon Able to Kill 90 Percent of Americans: Experts North Korea possesses a weapon capable of shutting down the US power grid and killing 90 percent of Americans within a year, two American experts warned US Congress.

US Launches Drone Attacks on Afghanistan-Pakistan Border; 31 Killed US drone strikes have reportedly killed 31 people on Pakistan-Afghanistan border on Monday and Tuesday.

Over 60 Killed, 180 Injured amid Taliban Attacks across Afghanistan Taliban attacks kill at least 61 and Injures 179 in Afghanistan’s Paktia and Ghazni Provinces

Iraqi Forces Retake Khanaqin as Part of Multi-Fronted Op against Kurdish Militia Iraqi Forces took control on Tuesday of Khanaqin district as Kurdish militias continue withdrawing from disputed area.

15 Killed, 60 Wounded as Taliban Attack Afghan police HQ in Pakita At least 15 people were killed and 60 more were injured on Tuesday after two Taliban suicide car bombers and gunmen attacked a provincial Afghan police headquarters on Tuesday.

Iraqi Forces Liberate Sinjar from Kurdish Militia Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) took full control on Tuesday of Sinjar city, west of Mosul, after the Kurdish militias, Peshmerga, withdrew from their positions.

North Korea Says Nuclear War May Break Out, US Conducts Drills North Korea’s deputy UN ambassador has warned that the situation on the Korean peninsula “has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment”.

Iran’s IRGC Vows to Boost Missile Production, Ignores Trump Iran will continue boosting its missile capabilities while dismissing US President Trump’s call for limitations on the country’s ballistic missile program.

Yemen Cholera Cases in Yemen Approach One million Amid Saudi Aggression The cholera epidemic in Yemen has become the largest and fastest-spreading outbreak of the disease in modern history as Saudis continues daily bombardments

Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Israeli Warplanes Syrian air defenses Monday morning intercepted Israeli regime’s warplanes that violated the Syrian airspace near the Lebanese borders.

Syrian Forces Seize Israeli-Made Weapons in ISIS Dens Syrian forces have found arms, ammunition and telecommunication devices, some of which are Israeli-made, inside ISIS terrorist group dens

Iraqi Forces Enter Disputed Kirkuk, Kurdish Militias Withdraw - Iraqi government troops entered the city of Kirkuk on Monday after Kurdish fighters withdrew, the Iraqi military command said.

Zionist Settlers Steal Olive Harvest of Palestinian Farmers Zionists settlers stole olive harvest of Palestinian farmers in two separate attacks in Ramallah and Nablus in occupied West Bank.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

How Op to Free Disputed Areas from Kurdish Militias Works for Iraq’s Benefits

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts

N Korean New Weapon Able to Kill 90 Percent of Americans: Experts

Israeli Regime Seeks Scrapping Fatah-Hamas Reconciliation Deal

Kurdish Militias Withdraw from Areas in Mosul as Iraqi Forces Advance on

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa?

EU Slams Trump’s Decision to Decertify Iran Nuclear Pact

Lawmakers to End US Army Complicity in Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Iran’s President Rejects Trump’s Demand for Nuclear Deal Review

US, Israeli Regime Face Global Isolation over UNESCO Withdrawal

UAE Planning Qatar Invasion Using US Mercenary Group: Report

Zionist Settlers Steal Olive Harvest of Palestinian Farmers

US New Anti-Hezbollah Measures: Drives, Consequences

US Launches Drone Attacks on Afghanistan-Pakistan Border; 31 Killed

Syria Demands Immediate Withdrawal of Turkish Troops from its Territory

US-Turkey Already Frayed Relations Boil over by Visa Ban

Iran Parliament Speaker Warns US over Scrapping Nuclear Deal

Why Is EU Increasingly Separating Ways from Trump?

Russia Rebukes US Stance on Iran Deal as "Irresponsible, Aggressive, Uncivilized"

War Looming after Trump’s Scrapping Iran Deal: German Minister

Interpol Approves Palestine as Member, Ignores Israel, US Opposition

Russia Dismisses UK Claims of ‘Major’ Role in ISIS Defeat

ISIS Terrorists Cross into Syria from US-Controlled Western Iraq: Russia

Yemen Cholera Outbreak Worst on Record as Saudi Bombardments Continue

US-Made Bomb Used by Saudis to Kill Yemeni Civilians: Amnesty

Yemeni Army Warns It Can Attack Israeli Bases in Eritrea Islands

Russian Airstrikes in Syria Kill over 2,000 ISIS Terrorists in 10 Days

Syria Slams Countries Supporting Israel in Developing Nuclear Weapons

Russian, Syrian Forces Repel US-Backed Idlib Offensive, Kill Over 800 Terrorists

Hamas Welcomes Palestinian Unity Govt. Meeting in Gaza

Hamas, Islamic Jihad Praise Anti-Occupation Operation in Al-Quds

US Hypocrisy Caused Death of Russian General in Syria: Moscow

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region

Two Million Yemenis Displaced by Saudi-Led Aggression: Report

Erdogan’s Tehran Visit: Important Issues High on Agenda

In Focus

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Kurdish Militias Withdraw from Areas in Mosul as Iraqi Forces Advance on

Wednesday 18 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Kurdish Militias Withdraw from Areas in Mosul as Iraqi Forces Advance on
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Kurdish militias have pull out on Tuesday form more areas of Mosul as Iraqi forces continue to advance on in Peshmerga-held disputed areas.

According to Reuters Peshmerga militias evacuated areas in northwest of Mosul, including the Mosul Dam, before the arrival of the Iraqi forces.

Responding to a Kurdish referendum on independence held last month, Iraqi government forces backed by Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) launched a large-scale operation on Monday to recapture disputed areas from Peshmerga militias, and so far have managed to liberate several cities and districts including oil-rich Kirkuk, Kirkuk, Sinjar, Gwer, Makhmour, Snune, as well as Khanaqin district that includes several cities and hundreds of villages near Iran border

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iraq Mosul Peshmerga Army

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Rohingyas Live in Dire Conditions after Fleeing Myanmarese Regime Ethnic Cleansing
Yemeni Children Start New School-Year at Schools Destroyed by Saudi Airstrikes
Afghan Forces Discover, Defuse Truck Bomb in Kabul, Suicide Bomber Killed
Iraqi Forces Locked in Armed Standoff with Kurdish Militias in Disputed Kirkuk
Rohingyas Live in Dire Conditions after Fleeing Myanmarese Regime Ethnic Cleansing

Rohingyas Live in Dire Conditions after Fleeing Myanmarese Regime Ethnic Cleansing

Drone footage shows devastation in Portugal after wildfires
Thousands Protest in Yemeni Capital to Condemn Saudi Aggression
Syrian Army Discovers ISIL`s Huge Warehouse with US Weapons in Al-Mayadeen
Over 85 Killed as Terrorists Hit Somalia`s Mogadishu