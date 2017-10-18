Israeli Regime Seeks Scrapping Fatah-Hamas Reconciliation Deal

Alwaght- Israeli regime's premier said on Tuesday Tel Aviv would not negotiate with a Palestinian government that includes Hamas resistance movement, in a blatant move to hamper reconciliation agreement between the two main Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah.

Gaza-based Hamas and Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority, dominated by Fatah, sealed a deal on 12 October following two rounds of talks held in Cairo under Egyptian mediation. Fatah agreed to Fatah's authority over Gaza, and joint management of the enclave’s border crossings.

Frustrated with Fatah reconciliation with Hamas, that has always called for ending Israeli regime's occupation of Palestine, Benjamin Netanyahu, issued a statement on Tuesday saying, "Pursuant to previous decisions, (Israel) will not conduct diplomatic negotiations with a Palestinian government that relies on Hamas".

Nabil Abu Rdainah, spokesman for PA leader Mahmud Abbas, rected to Netanyahu's interventionist remarks and said the Palestinians would not be swayed by Israeli regime’s statement as it “will not change the official Palestinian position to move forward with reconciliation efforts".

He said the deal and the PA’s return to Gaza had been welcomed by major powers and this would “achieve the aspirations of our people ... ending the occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state".