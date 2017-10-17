Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 18 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa?

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa? ISIS Takfiri terrorists are abandoning Raqqa through a safe corridor established by US-backed SDF militias.

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims Donald Trump’s speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Palestinians Welcome Hamas, Fatah Reconciliation Deal Palestinians have welcomed the signing of the historical Fatah-Hamas reconciliation agreement that ends decade old animosity

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement says the US is assisting ISIS terrorist groups in Syria to prevent the Takfiri group from being annihilated.

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation Protesters in the Afghan capital, have demanded an end to the “American occupation” as the country marks 16 years since the beginning of the US-led invasion.

News

2 Pilots Killed as UAE Military Helicopter Crashes During Yemen Aggression

2 Pilots Killed as UAE Military Helicopter Crashes During Yemen Aggression

The United Arab Emirates acknowledged on Tuesday that two of its pilots were killed when their military aggression plane crashed over Yemen’s Jawf province.

Venezuela’s Maduro Rejects Election Fraud Claims by US-Backed Opposition Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has rejected claims of alleged election fraud during Sunday’s regional elections, reaffirming his country’s electoral transparency.

Iraqi President Masum Urges Talks with Kurds Iraqi President has called for a dialogue between the central government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan regional leadership after a recent Kurdish referendum .

US Forces Shoot Two Afghan Children over Stone Throwing Two Afghan children have been shot and wounded by US troops in the eastern part of the country after they allegedly hurled stones to armored army vehicles

Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff in Syria for Defense Talks Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Baqeri is currently in Syria for important military and defense talks.

N Korean New Weapon Able to Kill 90 Percent of Americans: Experts North Korea possesses a weapon capable of shutting down the US power grid and killing 90 percent of Americans within a year, two American experts warned US Congress.

US Launches Drone Attacks on Afghanistan-Pakistan Border; 31 Killed US drone strikes have reportedly killed 31 people on Pakistan-Afghanistan border on Monday and Tuesday.

Over 60 Killed, 180 Injured amid Taliban Attacks across Afghanistan Taliban attacks kill at least 61 and Injures 179 in Afghanistan’s Paktia and Ghazni Provinces

Iraqi Forces Retake Khanaqin as Part of Multi-Fronted Op against Kurdish Militia Iraqi Forces took control on Tuesday of Khanaqin district as Kurdish militias continue withdrawing from disputed area.

15 Killed, 60 Wounded as Taliban Attack Afghan police HQ in Pakita At least 15 people were killed and 60 more were injured on Tuesday after two Taliban suicide car bombers and gunmen attacked a provincial Afghan police headquarters on Tuesday.

Iraqi Forces Liberate Sinjar from Kurdish Militia Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) took full control on Tuesday of Sinjar city, west of Mosul, after the Kurdish militias, Peshmerga, withdrew from their positions.

North Korea Says Nuclear War May Break Out, US Conducts Drills North Korea’s deputy UN ambassador has warned that the situation on the Korean peninsula “has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment”.

Iran’s IRGC Vows to Boost Missile Production, Ignores Trump Iran will continue boosting its missile capabilities while dismissing US President Trump’s call for limitations on the country’s ballistic missile program.

Yemen Cholera Cases in Yemen Approach One million Amid Saudi Aggression The cholera epidemic in Yemen has become the largest and fastest-spreading outbreak of the disease in modern history as Saudis continues daily bombardments

Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Israeli Warplanes Syrian air defenses Monday morning intercepted Israeli regime’s warplanes that violated the Syrian airspace near the Lebanese borders.

Syrian Forces Seize Israeli-Made Weapons in ISIS Dens Syrian forces have found arms, ammunition and telecommunication devices, some of which are Israeli-made, inside ISIS terrorist group dens

Iraqi Forces Enter Disputed Kirkuk, Kurdish Militias Withdraw - Iraqi government troops entered the city of Kirkuk on Monday after Kurdish fighters withdrew, the Iraqi military command said.

Zionist Settlers Steal Olive Harvest of Palestinian Farmers Zionists settlers stole olive harvest of Palestinian farmers in two separate attacks in Ramallah and Nablus in occupied West Bank.

Maduro’s Socialist Party Victorious in Venezuela’s Regional Polls Venezuelan government dominated Sunday’s regional elections, dealing a heavy blow to opposition parties backed by Western governments especially the US.

Qatar Embassy Seriously Damaged in Somalia’s Deadly Attack, 300 Killed Somalia’s Saturday’s explosions, which have killed at least 300 people, have caused serious damage to the building of the Qatari Embassy and slightly wounded the Qatari charge d’affairs in Mogadishu.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

North Korea Says Nuclear War May Break Out, US Conducts Drills

US Forces Shoot Two Afghan Children over Stone Throwing

Ankara Closeness to Moscow: Permanent or Transient?

N Korean New Weapon Able to Kill 90 Percent of Americans: Experts

Iraqi Forces Liberate Sinjar from Kurdish Militia

15 Killed, 60 Wounded as Taliban Attack Afghan police HQ in Pakita

US Launches Drone Attacks on Afghanistan-Pakistan Border; 31 Killed

Over 60 Killed, 180 Injured amid Taliban Attacks across Afghanistan

Iraqi President Masum Urges Talks with Kurds

Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff in Syria for Defense Talks

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts

Venezuela’s Maduro Rejects Election Fraud Claims by US-Backed Opposition

2 Pilots Killed as UAE Military Helicopter Crashes During Yemen Aggression

Iraqi Forces Retake Khanaqin as Part of Multi-Fronted Op against Kurdish Militia

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa?

Lawmakers to End US Army Complicity in Saudi Aggression on Yemen

EU Slams Trump’s Decision to Decertify Iran Nuclear Pact

Myanmar’s Army Preventing Return of Rohingya Muslims

President Rouhani Warns US over Blacklisting Iran’s Elite Forces

Bahrainis Reject Al Khalifa’s Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime

US Launches Drone Attacks on Afghanistan-Pakistan Border; 31 Killed

Turkish President Talks with President Putin over S-500 Missile System

Death Toll from Somalia’s Capital Terror Attack Rises to 231

US UNESCO Exit Signaling Washington Frustration, Hegemony Decline

4.5 Million Yemen School Kids Face Uncertain Future Amid Saudi-Led Aggression: UNICEF

Iran’s President Rejects Trump’s Demand for Nuclear Deal Review

Kurdish Militia Pull Back Defense Line around Kirkuk amid Iraqi Army Buildup

Iran Parliament Speaker Warns US over Scrapping Nuclear Deal

Turkey’s Military Presence in Syria Illegal: Foreign Minister

Russia Dismisses UK Claims of ‘Major’ Role in ISIS Defeat

Russia Accuses US of Supporting ISIS Terrorists in Syria

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene

Syria Slams Countries Supporting Israel in Developing Nuclear Weapons

Israel to Put Palestinians on 11-Day Lockdown during Jewish Holiday

War Looms as Turkish Army, Syria-Based Al-Qaeda Head to Border Region

Over 100 Zionist Settlers Raid, Desecrate Al Aqsa Mosque

Hezbollah Must Confront Terrorist, Israeli Regime to Prevent Occupation: Sayyed Nasrallah

Iran’s President Held Talks with Turkey’s Military Chief

US Knows North Korea Has Nukes, Won’t Strike Pyongyang: Russian FM

Saudi Dissidents to Launch Freedom Movement amid Crackdown

US Spy Drone Shot by Yemeni Forces over Sana’a

US-Made Bomb Used by Saudis to Kill Yemeni Civilians: Amnesty

Interpol Approves Palestine as Member, Ignores Israel, US Opposition

Appalling Video Shows Aftermath of Saudi Airstrike in Yemen’s Marib: 12 Civilians Killed

In Focus

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
Report

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts

Tuesday 17 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Britain has moved to shield the Israeli regime by banning adverts which highlight Palestinians’ objections to the Balfour Declaration.

Transport for London said it blocked the campaign from transport links on the basis that the issue is politically controversial; however, the Palestinian Ambassador to the UK Manuel Hassassian accused the body of censorship.

The adverts had been drawn up to run in key stations in the run up to the centenary of the signing of the declaration on 2 November.

In a statement the Palestine Mission said: “We are deeply disappointed that TfL refused to run our modest advocacy campaign which aimed to raise awareness, among the British public, about the way the Balfour Declaration affected the Palestinian people.”

“It was appropriate and timely to run this campaign as we mark the centenary of the Balfour Declaration, which was instrumental in the forced expulsion of the Palestinians from Palestine who made up 90% of the population in 1917.”

It added: Britain has unfinished business when it comes to Palestine. It has a legal and moral responsibility which must be acknowledged. Restorative action must be taken to give back the Palestinians their basic rights and self-determination.

The Balfour Declaration refers to the letter sent by UK Foreign Minister, Sir Arthur James Balfour, on 2 November 1917 to Lord Lionel Walter de Rothschild, referring to the British government’s support for the establishment of a Jewish homeland in Palestine.

Britain’s role in creating usurper Israeli regime

Human rights activists have reiterated calls for Britain to acknowledge the role it played in creating the usurper Israeli entity and facilitating the ongoing occupation of Palestine.

The centenary of the Balfour declaration is set to be marked in the UK by events both celebrating and denouncing its influence.

Israeli regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to visit London on 2 November for a dinner with British counterpart Theresa May and selected dignitaries to commemorate the centenary.

Last year a poster paid for by the Palestinian Mission in London and carrying the "Make it Right" slogan was briefly displayed at Westminster underground station, to mark the 99th anniversary of the declaration, but subsequently removed.

Britons urged to support Palestine, oppose Israel

Opposition to the celebrations are being organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and Stop The War and includes a demonstration in London on 4 November.

“The centenary of the Balfour Declaration reminds us of Britain’s historic complicity in establishing a process that has led to the dispossession of the Palestinian people," PSC director Ben Jamal said in a statement.

"I urge the public to join us on 4 November in calling for Britain to recognize its complicity as well as its responsibilities now, as a key member of the international community, to place meaningful pressure on Israel to end the Occupation, abide by international law and cease its violations of the human rights of Palestinians.”

The demonstration is the centerpiece of a wider series of actions by a large number of organizations around Britain marking 100 years since the Balfour Declaration and highlighting widespread and systematic rights violations at the hands of the Israeli regime as a result.

This year also marks 50 years since the start of Israeli regime’s occupation of the West Bank and Jerusalem, and 10 years since the siege on Gaza began.

Speakers will include various politicians and union heads, as well as filmmaker John Pilger and activist Mustafa Barghouti.

PSC director Ben Jamal has condemned inaction by the British government and called on them to fulfil their responsibilities towards the Palestinian people.

"The centenary of the Balfour Declaration reminds us of Britain's historic complicity in establishing a process that has led to the dispossession of the Palestinian people.

The demonstration will start at noon at Hyde Park on November 4 with Twitter hashtags  #Balfour100 and #MakeItRight.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Britain Balfour Declaration Palestine Israeli Regime #Balfour100

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Yemeni Children Start New School-Year at Schools Destroyed by Saudi Airstrikes
Afghan Forces Discover, Defuse Truck Bomb in Kabul, Suicide Bomber Killed
Iraqi Forces Locked in Armed Standoff with Kurdish Militias in Disputed Kirkuk
Heartbreaking Images Show Rohingyas Suffering after Fleeing Genocide in Myanmar
Yemeni Children Start New School-Year at Schools Destroyed by Saudi Airstrikes

Yemeni Children Start New School-Year at Schools Destroyed by Saudi Airstrikes

Thousands Protest in Yemeni Capital to Condemn Saudi Aggression
Syrian Army Discovers ISIL`s Huge Warehouse with US Weapons in Al-Mayadeen
Over 85 Killed as Terrorists Hit Somalia`s Mogadishu
Afghan Families Displaced by Army`s Anti-ISIS Operations Live in Dire Conditions