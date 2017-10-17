Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts

Alwaght- Britain has moved to shield the Israeli regime by banning adverts which highlight Palestinians’ objections to the Balfour Declaration.

Transport for London said it blocked the campaign from transport links on the basis that the issue is politically controversial; however, the Palestinian Ambassador to the UK Manuel Hassassian accused the body of censorship.

The adverts had been drawn up to run in key stations in the run up to the centenary of the signing of the declaration on 2 November.

In a statement the Palestine Mission said: “We are deeply disappointed that TfL refused to run our modest advocacy campaign which aimed to raise awareness, among the British public, about the way the Balfour Declaration affected the Palestinian people.”

“It was appropriate and timely to run this campaign as we mark the centenary of the Balfour Declaration, which was instrumental in the forced expulsion of the Palestinians from Palestine who made up 90% of the population in 1917.”

It added: Britain has unfinished business when it comes to Palestine. It has a legal and moral responsibility which must be acknowledged. Restorative action must be taken to give back the Palestinians their basic rights and self-determination.

The Balfour Declaration refers to the letter sent by UK Foreign Minister, Sir Arthur James Balfour, on 2 November 1917 to Lord Lionel Walter de Rothschild, referring to the British government’s support for the establishment of a Jewish homeland in Palestine.

Britain’s role in creating usurper Israeli regime

Human rights activists have reiterated calls for Britain to acknowledge the role it played in creating the usurper Israeli entity and facilitating the ongoing occupation of Palestine.

The centenary of the Balfour declaration is set to be marked in the UK by events both celebrating and denouncing its influence.

Israeli regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to visit London on 2 November for a dinner with British counterpart Theresa May and selected dignitaries to commemorate the centenary.

Last year a poster paid for by the Palestinian Mission in London and carrying the "Make it Right" slogan was briefly displayed at Westminster underground station, to mark the 99th anniversary of the declaration, but subsequently removed.

Britons urged to support Palestine, oppose Israel

Opposition to the celebrations are being organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and Stop The War and includes a demonstration in London on 4 November.

“The centenary of the Balfour Declaration reminds us of Britain’s historic complicity in establishing a process that has led to the dispossession of the Palestinian people," PSC director Ben Jamal said in a statement.

"I urge the public to join us on 4 November in calling for Britain to recognize its complicity as well as its responsibilities now, as a key member of the international community, to place meaningful pressure on Israel to end the Occupation, abide by international law and cease its violations of the human rights of Palestinians.”

The demonstration is the centerpiece of a wider series of actions by a large number of organizations around Britain marking 100 years since the Balfour Declaration and highlighting widespread and systematic rights violations at the hands of the Israeli regime as a result.

This year also marks 50 years since the start of Israeli regime’s occupation of the West Bank and Jerusalem, and 10 years since the siege on Gaza began.

Speakers will include various politicians and union heads, as well as filmmaker John Pilger and activist Mustafa Barghouti.

PSC director Ben Jamal has condemned inaction by the British government and called on them to fulfil their responsibilities towards the Palestinian people.

The demonstration will start at noon at Hyde Park on November 4 with Twitter hashtags #Balfour100 and #MakeItRight.