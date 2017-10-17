2 Pilots Killed as UAE Military Helicopter Crashes During Yemen Aggression

Alwaght- The United Arab Emirates acknowledged on Tuesday that two of its pilots were killed when their military aggression plane crashed over Yemen’s Jawf province.

Local sources said the helicopter involved in the incident was a US-made apache that reportedly crashed due to technical reasons in Labreqain area in the desert of Kha'ab and al-Sha'af district in the province.

The UAE official news agency, WAM reported confirmed the modern military helicopter crashed in Yemen. The agency reported that the apache was piloted by major Ali Said Saif al-Mismari and Lieutenant Befr Yahya Muhammad al-Meraşide who died during the crash.

On August 11 a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk utility helicopter of the UAE Air Force crashed in the Amqeel area of Ar Rawdah district in the south-central Yemeni province of Shabwah.

The general command of the UAE’s armed forces confirmed that four of its troops were killed after their helicopter was hit by a technical fault.

The UAE is one of the main allies of Saudi Arabia in its ongoing deadly military agression against the Yemeni nation. The United States has also been providing arms and military training as well as bombing coordinates to the Saudi-led coalition since the beginning of the protracted war, which has failed to achieve its goals.

The Saudi-led coalition started a bloody aggression on Yemen in March 2015 to oust the popular Ansarullah movement and restore to power fugitive Abdul Rabbuh Mansour Hadi who resigned as president and fled to Riyadh. The Saudis have failed to achieve their stated objective and are now stuck in the Yemen quagmire while indiscriminately bombarding the impoverished stated on an almost daily basis.

Over 13,000 people of civilians have died in the Yemen conflict, with Saudi-led coalition air strikes continuing to be the leading cause of civilian deaths, including child deaths.