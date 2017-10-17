Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff in Syria for Defense Talks

Alwaght- Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Baqeri is currently in Syria for important military and defense talks.

Major General Baqeri arrived in Damascus on Tuesday heading a high ranking delegation and plans to meet with his Syrian counterpart, General Ali Abdullah Ayoub, and Defense Minister Major General Fahd Jassem al-Freij.

Both sides are expected to discuss ways to boost defensive and military cooperation, continue consultations on the war on terrorism and improve stability and security in the region.

Back in May, the military top brass of Iran and Syria held a meeting in Tehran and vowed to boost their cooperation.

During the meeting, Major General Baqeri said the Syrian Army and nation had put up brave resistance in the face of crimes by Takfiri terrorists and regional aggression and intervention.

Iran has been providing military advisory support to Syria as well as Iraq in their campaign against terrorism at the request of the two countries’ governments.

This will be the second regional visit by Major General Baqeri after his visit to Turkey in August where he with the country’s top authorities, including President Erdogan.