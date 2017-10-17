Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 17 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa?

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa? ISIS Takfiri terrorists are abandoning Raqqa through a safe corridor established by US-backed SDF militias.

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims Donald Trump’s speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Palestinians Welcome Hamas, Fatah Reconciliation Deal Palestinians have welcomed the signing of the historical Fatah-Hamas reconciliation agreement that ends decade old animosity

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement says the US is assisting ISIS terrorist groups in Syria to prevent the Takfiri group from being annihilated.

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation Protesters in the Afghan capital, have demanded an end to the “American occupation” as the country marks 16 years since the beginning of the US-led invasion.

Iraqi President Masum Urges Talks with Kurds

Iraqi President Masum Urges Talks with Kurds

Iraqi President has called for a dialogue between the central government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan regional leadership after a recent Kurdish referendum .

US Forces Shoot Two Afghan Children over Stone Throwing Two Afghan children have been shot and wounded by US troops in the eastern part of the country after they allegedly hurled stones to armored army vehicles

Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff in Syria for Defense Talks Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Baqeri is currently in Syria for important military and defense talks.

N Korean New Weapon Able to Kill 90 Percent of Americans: Experts North Korea possesses a weapon capable of shutting down the US power grid and killing 90 percent of Americans within a year, two American experts warned US Congress.

US Launches Drone Attacks on Afghanistan-Pakistan Border; 31 Killed US drone strikes have reportedly killed 31 people on Pakistan-Afghanistan border on Monday and Tuesday.

Over 60 Killed, 180 Injured amid Taliban Attacks across Afghanistan Taliban attacks kill at least 61 and Injures 179 in Afghanistan’s Paktia and Ghazni Provinces

Iraqi Forces Retake Khanaqin as Part of Multi-Fronted Op against Kurdish Militia Iraqi Forces took control on Tuesday of Khanaqin district as Kurdish militias continue withdrawing from disputed area.

15 Killed, 60 Wounded as Taliban Attack Afghan police HQ in Pakita At least 15 people were killed and 60 more were injured on Tuesday after two Taliban suicide car bombers and gunmen attacked a provincial Afghan police headquarters on Tuesday.

Iraqi Forces Liberate Sinjar from Kurdish Militia Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) took full control on Tuesday of Sinjar city, west of Mosul, after the Kurdish militias, Peshmerga, withdrew from their positions.

North Korea Says Nuclear War May Break Out, US Conducts Drills North Korea’s deputy UN ambassador has warned that the situation on the Korean peninsula “has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment”.

Iran’s IRGC Vows to Boost Missile Production, Ignores Trump Iran will continue boosting its missile capabilities while dismissing US President Trump’s call for limitations on the country’s ballistic missile program.

Yemen Cholera Cases in Yemen Approach One million Amid Saudi Aggression The cholera epidemic in Yemen has become the largest and fastest-spreading outbreak of the disease in modern history as Saudis continues daily bombardments

Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Israeli Warplanes Syrian air defenses Monday morning intercepted Israeli regime’s warplanes that violated the Syrian airspace near the Lebanese borders.

Syrian Forces Seize Israeli-Made Weapons in ISIS Dens Syrian forces have found arms, ammunition and telecommunication devices, some of which are Israeli-made, inside ISIS terrorist group dens

Iraqi Forces Enter Disputed Kirkuk, Kurdish Militias Withdraw - Iraqi government troops entered the city of Kirkuk on Monday after Kurdish fighters withdrew, the Iraqi military command said.

Zionist Settlers Steal Olive Harvest of Palestinian Farmers Zionists settlers stole olive harvest of Palestinian farmers in two separate attacks in Ramallah and Nablus in occupied West Bank.

Maduro’s Socialist Party Victorious in Venezuela’s Regional Polls Venezuelan government dominated Sunday’s regional elections, dealing a heavy blow to opposition parties backed by Western governments especially the US.

Qatar Embassy Seriously Damaged in Somalia’s Deadly Attack, 300 Killed Somalia’s Saturday’s explosions, which have killed at least 300 people, have caused serious damage to the building of the Qatari Embassy and slightly wounded the Qatari charge d’affairs in Mogadishu.

Israeli Regime Launches Fresh Attack on Syria Israeli Regime’s warplanes carried out another airstrike against Syria, hitting the war-torn country’s anti-aircraft battery.

Iraqi Forces Advance on in Kurdish-Held Kirkuk to Protect State’s Unity Iraqi forces have launched an overnight operation on Monday to liberate oil-rich Kirkuk from Kurdish militias, known as Peshmerga, with Prime Minister describing it as government’s constitutional duty to protect country’s unity.

North Korea Says Nuclear War May Break Out, US Conducts Drills

Ankara Closeness to Moscow: Permanent or Transient?

Iraqi Forces Retake Khanaqin as Part of Multi-Fronted Op against Kurdish Militia

Over 60 Killed, 180 Injured amid Taliban Attacks across Afghanistan

15 Killed, 60 Wounded as Taliban Attack Afghan police HQ in Pakita

Iraqi Forces Liberate Sinjar from Kurdish Militia

Iraqi President Masum Urges Talks with Kurds

US Forces Shoot Two Afghan Children over Stone Throwing

US Launches Drone Attacks on Afghanistan-Pakistan Border; 31 Killed

N Korean New Weapon Able to Kill 90 Percent of Americans: Experts

Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff in Syria for Defense Talks

Turkey’s Military Presence in Syria Illegal: Foreign Minister

Lawmakers to End US Army Complicity in Saudi Aggression on Yemen

US Airdropping Weapons, Food to ISIS in Iraq, Syria: Iran Cmdr.

Iran’s President Rejects Trump’s Demand for Nuclear Deal Review

Iran Parliament Speaker Warns US over Scrapping Nuclear Deal

US, Israeli Regime Face Global Isolation over UNESCO Withdrawal

EU Slams Trump’s Decision to Decertify Iran Nuclear Pact

War Looming after Trump’s Scrapping Iran Deal: German Minister

North Korea Says Ready for War Declared by Trump

President Rouhani Warns US over Blacklisting Iran’s Elite Forces

What’s Next for Patriotic Union of Kurdistan after Talabani’s Death?

Bahrainis Reject Al Khalifa’s Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims

UAE Planning Qatar Invasion Using US Mercenary Group: Report

Russian Forces Nab ISIS Terrorists Preparing Attacks

Interpol Approves Palestine as Member, Ignores Israel, US Opposition

Russia Accuses US of Supporting ISIS Terrorists in Syria

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region

ISIS Terrorists Cross into Syria from US-Controlled Western Iraq: Russia

Israeli Regime Taken to Intl. Criminal Court for Crimes against Palestinians

Israel to Put Palestinians on 11-Day Lockdown during Jewish Holiday

Hezbollah Must Confront Terrorist, Israeli Regime to Prevent Occupation: Sayyed Nasrallah

Over 100 Zionist Settlers Raid, Desecrate Al Aqsa Mosque

Saudi Economy Plunges Back into Recession, Yemen War Impacts Negatively

Iran’s President Held Talks with Turkey’s Military Chief

Over 100 European ISIS Terrorists Face Death Penalty in Iraq

Appalling Video Shows Aftermath of Saudi Airstrike in Yemen’s Marib: 12 Civilians Killed

Russian, Syrian Forces Repel US-Backed Idlib Offensive, Kill Over 800 Terrorists

Yemeni Army Warns It Can Attack Israeli Bases in Eritrea Islands

Russia Dismisses UK Claims of ‘Major’ Role in ISIS Defeat

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff in Syria for Defense Talks

Tuesday 17 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff in Syria for Defense Talks

Major General Baqeri

Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Baqeri is currently in Syria for important military and defense talks.
Alwaght- Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Baqeri is currently in Syria for important military and defense talks.

Major General Baqeri arrived in Damascus on Tuesday heading a high ranking delegation and plans to meet with his Syrian counterpart, General Ali Abdullah Ayoub, and Defense Minister Major General Fahd Jassem al-Freij.

Both sides are expected to discuss ways to boost defensive and military cooperation, continue consultations on the war on terrorism and improve stability and security in the region.

Back in May, the military top brass of Iran and Syria held a meeting in Tehran and vowed to boost their cooperation.

During the meeting, Major General Baqeri said the Syrian Army and nation had put up brave resistance in the face of crimes by Takfiri terrorists and regional aggression and intervention.

Iran has been providing military advisory support to Syria as well as Iraq in their campaign against terrorism at the request of the two countries’ governments.

This will be the second regional visit by Major General Baqeri after his visit to Turkey in August where he with the country’s top authorities, including President Erdogan.

 

Yemeni Children Start New School-Year at Schools Destroyed by Saudi Airstrikes
Afghan Forces Discover, Defuse Truck Bomb in Kabul, Suicide Bomber Killed
Iraqi Forces Locked in Armed Standoff with Kurdish Militias in Disputed Kirkuk
Heartbreaking Images Show Rohingyas Suffering after Fleeing Genocide in Myanmar
Yemeni Children Start New School-Year at Schools Destroyed by Saudi Airstrikes

Yemeni Children Start New School-Year at Schools Destroyed by Saudi Airstrikes

Thousands Protest in Yemeni Capital to Condemn Saudi Aggression
Syrian Army Discovers ISIL`s Huge Warehouse with US Weapons in Al-Mayadeen
Over 85 Killed as Terrorists Hit Somalia`s Mogadishu
Afghan Families Displaced by Army`s Anti-ISIS Operations Live in Dire Conditions