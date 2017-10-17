N Korean New Weapon Able to Kill 90 Percent of Americans: Experts

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 17 October 2017
What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa?

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa? ISIS Takfiri terrorists are abandoning Raqqa through a safe corridor established by US-backed SDF militias.

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims Donald Trump’s speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Palestinians Welcome Hamas, Fatah Reconciliation Deal Palestinians have welcomed the signing of the historical Fatah-Hamas reconciliation agreement that ends decade old animosity

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement says the US is assisting ISIS terrorist groups in Syria to prevent the Takfiri group from being annihilated.

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation Protesters in the Afghan capital, have demanded an end to the “American occupation” as the country marks 16 years since the beginning of the US-led invasion.

North Korea possesses a weapon capable of shutting down the US power grid and killing 90 percent of Americans within a year, two American experts warned US Congress.

US Launches Drone Attacks on Afghanistan-Pakistan Border; 31 Killed US drone strikes have reportedly killed 31 people on Pakistan-Afghanistan border on Monday and Tuesday.

Over 60 Killed, 180 Injured amid Taliban Attacks across Afghanistan Taliban attacks kill at least 61 and Injures 179 in Afghanistan’s Paktia and Ghazni Provinces

Iraqi Forces Retake Khanaqin as Part of Multi-Fronted Op against Kurdish Militia Iraqi Forces took control on Tuesday of Khanaqin district as Kurdish militias continue withdrawing from disputed area.

15 Killed, 60 Wounded as Taliban Attack Afghan police HQ in Pakita At least 15 people were killed and 60 more were injured on Tuesday after two Taliban suicide car bombers and gunmen attacked a provincial Afghan police headquarters on Tuesday.

Iraqi Forces Liberate Sinjar from Kurdish Militia Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) took full control on Tuesday of Sinjar city, west of Mosul, after the Kurdish militias, Peshmerga, withdrew from their positions.

North Korea Says Nuclear War May Break Out, US Conducts Drills North Korea’s deputy UN ambassador has warned that the situation on the Korean peninsula “has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment”.

Iran’s IRGC Vows to Boost Missile Production, Ignores Trump Iran will continue boosting its missile capabilities while dismissing US President Trump’s call for limitations on the country’s ballistic missile program.

Yemen Cholera Cases in Yemen Approach One million Amid Saudi Aggression The cholera epidemic in Yemen has become the largest and fastest-spreading outbreak of the disease in modern history as Saudis continues daily bombardments

Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Israeli Warplanes Syrian air defenses Monday morning intercepted Israeli regime’s warplanes that violated the Syrian airspace near the Lebanese borders.

Syrian Forces Seize Israeli-Made Weapons in ISIS Dens Syrian forces have found arms, ammunition and telecommunication devices, some of which are Israeli-made, inside ISIS terrorist group dens

Iraqi Forces Enter Disputed Kirkuk, Kurdish Militias Withdraw - Iraqi government troops entered the city of Kirkuk on Monday after Kurdish fighters withdrew, the Iraqi military command said.

Zionist Settlers Steal Olive Harvest of Palestinian Farmers Zionists settlers stole olive harvest of Palestinian farmers in two separate attacks in Ramallah and Nablus in occupied West Bank.

Maduro’s Socialist Party Victorious in Venezuela’s Regional Polls Venezuelan government dominated Sunday’s regional elections, dealing a heavy blow to opposition parties backed by Western governments especially the US.

Qatar Embassy Seriously Damaged in Somalia’s Deadly Attack, 300 Killed Somalia’s Saturday’s explosions, which have killed at least 300 people, have caused serious damage to the building of the Qatari Embassy and slightly wounded the Qatari charge d’affairs in Mogadishu.

Israeli Regime Launches Fresh Attack on Syria Israeli Regime’s warplanes carried out another airstrike against Syria, hitting the war-torn country’s anti-aircraft battery.

Iraqi Forces Advance on in Kurdish-Held Kirkuk to Protect State’s Unity Iraqi forces have launched an overnight operation on Monday to liberate oil-rich Kirkuk from Kurdish militias, known as Peshmerga, with Prime Minister describing it as government’s constitutional duty to protect country’s unity.

Death Toll from Somalia’s Deadliest Incident Tops to 300 The death toll from double terrorist attacks in Somalia’s capital rose to at least 277 as hospitals struggled to cope with the high number of casualties, security and medical sources said.

4.5 Million Yemen School Kids Face Uncertain Future Amid Saudi-Led Aggression: UNICEF A UN agency has warned that the future of over 4.5 million schoolchildren in Yemen is uncertain amid an ongoing Saudi-led aggression .

Ansarullah Leader Urges Yemenis to Resist Foreign Occupation Forces Yemen’s Ansarullah movement leader, Sayyed Abdul-Malek Badr Al-Deen al-Houthi has stressed on the importance of resisting Saudi-led occupiers in the country.

Ankara Closeness to Moscow: Permanent or Transient?

Iraqi Forces Liberate Sinjar from Kurdish Militia

Iraqi Forces Retake Khanaqin as Part of Multi-Fronted Op against Kurdish Militia

US Launches Drone Attacks on Afghanistan-Pakistan Border; 31 Killed

15 Killed, 60 Wounded as Taliban Attack Afghan police HQ in Pakita

Over 60 Killed, 180 Injured amid Taliban Attacks across Afghanistan

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa?

Turkey’s Military Presence in Syria Illegal: Foreign Minister

War Looming after Trump’s Scrapping Iran Deal: German Minister

EU Slams Trump’s Decision to Decertify Iran Nuclear Pact

Syria Demands Immediate Withdrawal of Turkish Troops from its Territory

Rampaging Zionist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Damage Palestinian Property

Bahrainis Reject Al Khalifa’s Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime

Lawmakers to End US Army Complicity in Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Syrian Forces Liberate Strategic City of Al-Mayadeen, Inflict Heavy Losses on ISIS

UAE Planning Qatar Invasion Using US Mercenary Group: Report

Why Saudis Welcome US Sanctions on Hezbollah Call for More?

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims

Why Is EU Increasingly Separating Ways from Trump?

Chinese Armed Forces Warn off US Warship near South China Sea

Myanmar’s Army Preventing Return of Rohingya Muslims

Britain to Deliver Eurofighter Jets to Qatar amid Regional Tensions

Russia Accuses US of Supporting ISIS Terrorists in Syria

Appalling Video Shows Aftermath of Saudi Airstrike in Yemen’s Marib: 12 Civilians Killed

Palestinians Remember Israeli Perpetrated Massacre of Refugees in Sabra, Shatilla

Yemeni Army Warns It Can Attack Israeli Bases in Eritrea Islands

Interpol Approves Palestine as Member, Ignores Israel, US Opposition

Syria Slams Countries Supporting Israel in Developing Nuclear Weapons

Russian, Syrian Forces Repel US-Backed Idlib Offensive, Kill Over 800 Terrorists

US Hypocrisy Caused Death of Russian General in Syria: Moscow

Russia Dismisses UK Claims of ‘Major’ Role in ISIS Defeat

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene

Israel to Put Palestinians on 11-Day Lockdown during Jewish Holiday

Hamas Welcomes Palestinian Unity Govt. Meeting in Gaza

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region

US-Led Forces Kill Syrian Civilians Using Banned White Phosphorus Bombs

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
N Korean New Weapon Able to Kill 90 Percent of Americans: Experts

Tuesday 17 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
N Korean New Weapon Able to Kill 90 Percent of Americans: Experts
Alwaght- North Korea possesses a weapon capable of shutting down the US power grid and killing 90 percent of Americans within a year, two American experts warned US Congress.

Two members of the disbanded congressional Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) commission said at a recent House Homeland Security subcommittee hearing that a nuclear EMP attack from Kim Jong Un was the “biggest threat” to the US yet it remains “unacknowledged” by the government.

Pyongyang has recently announced it has tested a hydrogen bomb underground in September, claiming that such a bomb could also be detonated at high altitudes for “super-powerful EMP attack according to strategic goals”.

William Graham, chairman of the former EMP commission and its former chief of staff, Peter Vincent Pry, warned the hearing that such an attack could “shut down the US electric power grid for an indefinite period, leading to the death within a year of up to 90 per cent of all Americans.“

US EMP commission was defunded under Trump's regime.

They urged the House to protect the grid, and warned that US ballistic missile defense systems are currently designed to intercept missiles from North Korea that approach the US over the North Polar region, but not over the South Polar region.

Former Republican representative Curt Weldon, one of the founders of the former commission, wrote in The Hill last month: "A nuclear EMP attack would destroy electronics everywhere, cause planes to crash, stop cars and rail traffic, blackout electric grids and other critical infrastructures that make modern civilization, and life itself, possible. Eventually, millions would die from starvation, disease, and societal collapse."

The two former commission members added that North Korea is thought to have 60 nuclear weapons, and its intercontinental ballistic missiles could reach Denver and Chicago, and “perhaps the entire US".

North Korea is developing H-bombs which are “comparable to sophisticated US two-stage thermonuclear weapons”, they said.

Experts such as former NASA rocket scientist James Oberg have previously warned that Pyongyang could use a satellite to carry a small nuclear warhead and detonate it over the US.

Mr Graham and Mr Pry condemned the one-upmanship between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, who have called each other “rocket man” and “mentally deranged”, which has worsened tensions between the two countries.

