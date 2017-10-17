US Launches Drone Attacks on Afghanistan-Pakistan Border; 31 Killed

Alwaght- US drone strikes have reportedly killed 31 people on Pakistan-Afghanistan border on Monday and Tuesday.

Reuters cited government sources as saying that US drone strikes killed 20 people on Monday and 11 more people on Tuesday in Afghanistan's mountainous border area.

“Four unmanned drones fired six missiles in Monday’s attack, and four more were dropped in two strikes on Tuesday,” Baseer Khan Wazir, the top administrative official in the Kurram Agency, part of Pakistan’s restive Federally Administered Tribal Areasm, told Reuters.

Taliban sources said 18 members of the Pakistan-based Haqqani militants, allied to the Taliban, were killed in Monday’s strike and six in one of Tuesday’s attacks.

Witnesses said they heard the drones and saw plumes of smoke before seeing 20 makeshift coffins moved out of the area. Residents of the area said the strikes were no more than 300 meters from the Pakistan side of the border.

“There are always drones hovering over this border area, but this was the first time four drones were noticed at the same time,” said Kurram resident Gulab Sher.