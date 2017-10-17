Over 60 Killed, 180 Injured amid Taliban Attacks across Afghanistan

Alwaght- At least 33 people were killed and 160 more were injured on Tuesday after two Taliban suicide car bombers and gunmen attacked a provincial Afghan police headquarters on Tuesday.

The attack targeted a police training center attached to the headquarters in Gardez, the capital of Paktia province. The death toll is expected to rise.

A local official said two car bombs blew up near the compound that also houses the provincial headquarters of the national police, border police, and Afghan National Army.

The provincial police chief was reportedly among the dead, but the ministry said it could only confirm that he had been wounded.

Both civilians and security forces were among the casualties, deputy public health director Hedayatullah Hameedi said.

"At the moment the area is sealed by the Crisis Response Unit and efforts are ongoing to eliminate the terrorists,” the ministry statement said.

Taliban claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.

The terrorist group also attacked a district centre in neighbouring Ghazni province on Tuesday, an offensive that included detonating armoured Humvee vehicles packed with explosives near the provincial governor’s office.

Provincial officials said at least 15 government security forces were killed and 12 wounded in the Ghazni attacks, with 13 civilians killed and seven wounded.