15 Killed, 60 Wounded as Taliban Attack Afghan police HQ in Pakita

Alwaght- At least 15 people were killed and 60 more were injured on Tuesday after two Taliban suicide car bombers and gunmen attacked a provincial Afghan police headquarters on Tuesday.

The attack targeted a police training center attached to the headquarters in Gardez, the capital of Paktia province.

A local official said two car bombs blew up near the compound that also houses the provincial headquarters of the national police, border police, and Afghan National Army.

The provincial police chief was reportedly among the dead, but the ministry said it could only confirm that he had been wounded.

Both civilians and security forces were among the casualties, deputy public health director Hedayatullah Hameedi said.

"At the moment the area is sealed by the Crisis Response Unit and efforts are ongoing to eliminate the terrorists,” the ministry statement said.

The Taliban terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.