  Tuesday 17 October 2017
What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa?

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa? ISIS Takfiri terrorists are abandoning Raqqa through a safe corridor established by US-backed SDF militias.

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims Donald Trump’s speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Palestinians Welcome Hamas, Fatah Reconciliation Deal Palestinians have welcomed the signing of the historical Fatah-Hamas reconciliation agreement that ends decade old animosity

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement says the US is assisting ISIS terrorist groups in Syria to prevent the Takfiri group from being annihilated.

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation Protesters in the Afghan capital, have demanded an end to the “American occupation” as the country marks 16 years since the beginning of the US-led invasion.

Iraqi Forces Liberate Sinjar from Kurdish Militia

Iraqi Forces Liberate Sinjar from Kurdish Militia

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) took full control on Tuesday of Sinjar city, west of Mosul, after the Kurdish militias, Peshmerga, withdrew from their positions.

North Korea Says Nuclear War May Break Out, US Conducts Drills North Korea’s deputy UN ambassador has warned that the situation on the Korean peninsula “has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment”.

Iran’s IRGC Vows to Boost Missile Production, Ignores Trump Iran will continue boosting its missile capabilities while dismissing US President Trump’s call for limitations on the country’s ballistic missile program.

Yemen Cholera Cases in Yemen Approach One million Amid Saudi Aggression The cholera epidemic in Yemen has become the largest and fastest-spreading outbreak of the disease in modern history as Saudis continues daily bombardments

Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Israeli Warplanes Syrian air defenses Monday morning intercepted Israeli regime’s warplanes that violated the Syrian airspace near the Lebanese borders.

Syrian Forces Seize Israeli-Made Weapons in ISIS Dens Syrian forces have found arms, ammunition and telecommunication devices, some of which are Israeli-made, inside ISIS terrorist group dens

Iraqi Forces Enter Disputed Kirkuk, Kurdish Militias Withdraw - Iraqi government troops entered the city of Kirkuk on Monday after Kurdish fighters withdrew, the Iraqi military command said.

Zionist Settlers Steal Olive Harvest of Palestinian Farmers Zionists settlers stole olive harvest of Palestinian farmers in two separate attacks in Ramallah and Nablus in occupied West Bank.

Maduro’s Socialist Party Victorious in Venezuela’s Regional Polls Venezuelan government dominated Sunday’s regional elections, dealing a heavy blow to opposition parties backed by Western governments especially the US.

Qatar Embassy Seriously Damaged in Somalia’s Deadly Attack, 300 Killed Somalia’s Saturday’s explosions, which have killed at least 300 people, have caused serious damage to the building of the Qatari Embassy and slightly wounded the Qatari charge d’affairs in Mogadishu.

Israeli Regime Launches Fresh Attack on Syria Israeli Regime’s warplanes carried out another airstrike against Syria, hitting the war-torn country’s anti-aircraft battery.

Iraqi Forces Advance on in Kurdish-Held Kirkuk to Protect State’s Unity Iraqi forces have launched an overnight operation on Monday to liberate oil-rich Kirkuk from Kurdish militias, known as Peshmerga, with Prime Minister describing it as government’s constitutional duty to protect country’s unity.

Death Toll from Somalia’s Deadliest Incident Tops to 300 The death toll from double terrorist attacks in Somalia’s capital rose to at least 277 as hospitals struggled to cope with the high number of casualties, security and medical sources said.

4.5 Million Yemen School Kids Face Uncertain Future Amid Saudi-Led Aggression: UNICEF A UN agency has warned that the future of over 4.5 million schoolchildren in Yemen is uncertain amid an ongoing Saudi-led aggression .

Ansarullah Leader Urges Yemenis to Resist Foreign Occupation Forces Yemen’s Ansarullah movement leader, Sayyed Abdul-Malek Badr Al-Deen al-Houthi has stressed on the importance of resisting Saudi-led occupiers in the country.

Ex-UK PM Regrets Boycotting Hamas in 2006 under Israeli Pressure Former British PM Tony Blair has expressed regret that he and other world leaders bowed to Israeli regime pressure to boycott of Hamas movement .

Afghan Forces Battle ISIS Terrorists in Kunar, Eight Killed At least eight ISIS terrorists were killed during fierce with Afghan security forces in the country’s eastern Kunar province.

UK Should Impose Arms Ban on Saudi-Led Coalition Attacking Yemen: Labor Party Britain’s opposition Labor party has called for an arms embargo on all members of the Saudi-led aggression against Yemen.

Death Toll from Somalia’s Capital Terror Attack Rises to 231 The death toll from suspected Takfiri terrorist attacks in Somalia’s capital rose to at least 231as hospitals struggled to cope with casualties,

North Korea Brands Trump Strangler of Peace, Warns Australia North Korea has branded US President Donald Trump a "war merchant and strangler of peace," while warning Australia for aligning itself with Washington.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Iraqi Forces Liberate Sinjar from Kurdish Militia

Iraqi Forces Liberate Sinjar from Kurdish Militia
Alwaght- Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) took full control on Tuesday of Sinjar city, west of Mosul, after the Kurdish militias, Peshmerga, withdrew from their positions.

 The achievement by PMF, also known as Hasd al-Shaabi, came after the volunteer forces along with the country's army have liberated the oil-rich city of Kirkuk and Tuz Khurmatu town from Peshmerga militias on Monday.

Tensions between Iraq's central government and Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) escalated after 25 September, when the semiautonomous Kurdistan region held a credendum on independence from Iraq.

The controversial vote was faced with wide regional and international oppositions; however, KRG has so far defied renouncing the breakaway move.

Iraqi government, in a punitive measure, ordered the country's armed forces on Monday to launch large-scale operations from several fronts on disputed areas that were under Peshmerga's control.

Disputed regions label covers some parts of Kirkuk, Diyala, Nineveh and Saladin provinces on which the Iraqi government and Kurds struggle for control and demographic structure determination. Taking advantage of vacuum of power created by ISIS incursion into the Arab country, Kurdish militias seized control of many parts of these disputed areas.  

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi issued a statement on Monday, saying  that he is fulfilling his constitutional duty that entails serving the people and “the protection of the unity of the country that has faced the threat of division due to the insistence of [the Kurdish leadership] on holding the referendum, in a unilateral manner, while the Iraqi government faced the threat of ISIS".

Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) held an illegitimate independence referendum on Sept. 25. The breakaway vote has faced strong opposition from most regional and international actors -- including the Iran, Turkey, and the US, who warned that the poll would distract from Iraq’s fight against terrorism and further destabilize the region.

Iraqi Prime Minister's statement also rebuked Kurdistan referendum as a bid to "establish a race based state.” Premier said KRG nonetheless went ahead with the vote by “violating the constitution,” despite calls by the international community that demanded Erbil to reconsider it.

He said he reassures the people of Kurdistan “in particular Kirkuk” that they will protect their lives, their interests, and that “we did not do anything beyond our constitutional duties to prevail the federal authority, the protection of the national wealth in that city that we want it to stay as a peaceful coexisting city.”

It said that the Iraqi forces will protect the rule of law, while asking the Kurdish Peshmerga, as part of the Iraqi defense system to “carry on its duties under the federal leadership.”

The statement concluded by calling on the people to go back to their “normal lives” and for the state employees, including the police and security forces to commit to their duties in the city.

 

Iraq Sinjar PMF Peshmerga Kirkuk Kurdistan Region Al-Abadi

