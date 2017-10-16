Iran’s IRGC Vows to Boost Missile Production, Ignores Trump

Alwaght- Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) say the country will continue boosting its missile capabilities while dismissing US President Donald Trump’s call for limitations on Iran’s ballistic missile program.

The commander of IRGC’s Aerospace Division Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said on Monday that, “[Even] if a wall is constructed all around the country, the production of missiles will not be halted, because this is a completely indigenous and domestic industry.”

He added that the IRGC was defending the Iranian nation’s interests and would not be deceived by enemies, emphasizing that the IRGC would continue to boost its capabilities on a daily basis, because security is paramount in all conditions.

The IRGC commander played down concerns about a possible war against Iran, saying, “This is the enemy’s psychological warfare and our country is so strong that no one will dare attack or confront the Islamic Republic.”

Hajizadeh also pointed to Washington’s hostile approaches to Tehran and added, “The US enmity is an unchangeable issue and strategy. [Therefore,] its tactics may change but the strategy itself never changes.”

He emphasized that US statesmen were under the influence of Zionists, saying, “Their core policies are dictated by the Zionists.”

Speaking from the White House on Friday, Trump said he will choose not to certify that Tehran is complying with the 2015 nuclear agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Trump also announced sanctions on Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), which he accused of destabilizing the West Asia region and threatening American interests in the region.

Addressing the nation during a military parade held to mark the annual Sacred Defense Week in September, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said no country can stop the Islamic Republic from strengthening its missile capabilities and defense programs.

“We will promote our defensive and military power as much as we deem necessary,” Rouhani said. “We seek no one’s permission to defend our land.”