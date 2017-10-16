Yemen Cholera Cases in Yemen Approach One million Amid Saudi Aggression

Alwaght- The cholera epidemic in Yemen has become the largest and fastest-spreading outbreak of the disease in modern history as the Western-backed Saudi regime continues daily bombardments of the impoverished country.

The World Health Organization says a million Cholera cases expected in Yemen by the end of the year, with at least 600,000 children likely to be affected.

WHO reported more than 815,000 suspected cases of the disease in Yemen and 2,156 deaths since April. About 4,000 suspected cases are being reported daily, more than half of which are among children under 18. Children under five account for a quarter of all cases.

The spread of the outbreak, which has quickly surpassed Haiti as the biggest since modern records began in 1949, has been exacerbated by hunger and malnutrition. While there were 815,000 cases of cholera in Haiti between 2010 and 2017, Yemen has exceeded that number in just six months.

The Saudi-led coalition started a bloody aggression on Yemen in March 2015 to oust the popular Ansarullah movement and restore to power fugitive Abdul Rabbuh Mansour Hadi who resigned as president and fled to Riyadh. The Saudis have failed to achieve their stated objective and are now stuck in the Yemen quagmire while indiscriminately bombarding the impoverished stated on an almost daily basis.

The Saudi-led aggression has crippled the country, causing widespread internal displacement, the collapse of the public health system, and leaving millions on the brink of famine.

It is estimated that 19.3 million Yemenis – more than two-thirds of the population – do not have access to clean water and sanitation.