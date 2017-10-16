Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Israeli Warplanes

Alwaght-Syrian air defenses Monday morning intercepted Israeli regime’s warplanes that violated the Syrian airspace near the Lebanese borders.

In a statement, the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces announced said "Israeli enemy's warplanes at 8:51 AM violated the Syrian airspace at the Lebanese borders in Baalbak, but the Syrian army air defenses intercepted them hitting one of the warplanes directly and forcing the rest to flee."

The command added that "at 11:38 AM the Israeli enemy fired several rockets from inside the occupied territories against a Syrian military position in Damascus Countryside, causing material damage."

The command warned of the dangerous repercussions of the Israeli repeated acts of aggression, stressing its determination to continue its war on terrorist groups which are Israeli regime puppets in the region. The Syrian government has complained several times to the United Nations following Israel’s violations of the country’s airspace.

The Israeli regime has close ties to terrorist groups and has been providing weapons, training and medical treatment to terrorists. Additionally, Israeli regime warplanes violates Syrian airspace and conduct airstrikes targeting the Syrian army in a bid to stop its progress in combatting Takfiri terrorist groups.