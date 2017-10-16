Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 16 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa?

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa? ISIS Takfiri terrorists are abandoning Raqqa through a safe corridor established by US-backed SDF militias.

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims Donald Trump’s speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Palestinians Welcome Hamas, Fatah Reconciliation Deal Palestinians have welcomed the signing of the historical Fatah-Hamas reconciliation agreement that ends decade old animosity

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement says the US is assisting ISIS terrorist groups in Syria to prevent the Takfiri group from being annihilated.

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation Protesters in the Afghan capital, have demanded an end to the “American occupation” as the country marks 16 years since the beginning of the US-led invasion.

Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Israeli Warplanes

Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Israeli Warplanes

Syrian air defenses Monday morning intercepted Israeli regime’s warplanes that violated the Syrian airspace near the Lebanese borders.

Syrian Forces Seize Israeli-Made Weapons in ISIS Dens Syrian forces have found arms, ammunition and telecommunication devices, some of which are Israeli-made, inside ISIS terrorist group dens

Iraqi Forces Enter Disputed Kirkuk, Kurdish Militias Withdraw - Iraqi government troops entered the city of Kirkuk on Monday after Kurdish fighters withdrew, the Iraqi military command said.

Zionist Settlers Steal Olive Harvest of Palestinian Farmers Zionists settlers stole olive harvest of Palestinian farmers in two separate attacks in Ramallah and Nablus in occupied West Bank.

Maduro’s Socialist Party Victorious in Venezuela’s Regional Polls Venezuelan government dominated Sunday’s regional elections, dealing a heavy blow to opposition parties backed by Western governments especially the US.

Qatar Embassy Seriously Damaged in Somalia’s Deadly Attack, 300 Killed Somalia’s Saturday’s explosions, which have killed at least 300 people, have caused serious damage to the building of the Qatari Embassy and slightly wounded the Qatari charge d’affairs in Mogadishu.

Israeli Regime Launches Fresh Attack on Syria Israeli Regime’s warplanes carried out another airstrike against Syria, hitting the war-torn country’s anti-aircraft battery.

Iraqi Forces Advance on in Kurdish-Held Kirkuk to Protect State’s Unity Iraqi forces have launched an overnight operation on Monday to liberate oil-rich Kirkuk from Kurdish militias, known as Peshmerga, with Prime Minister describing it as government’s constitutional duty to protect country’s unity.

Death Toll from Somalia’s Deadliest Incident Tops to 300 The death toll from double terrorist attacks in Somalia’s capital rose to at least 277 as hospitals struggled to cope with the high number of casualties, security and medical sources said.

4.5 Million Yemen School Kids Face Uncertain Future Amid Saudi-Led Aggression: UNICEF A UN agency has warned that the future of over 4.5 million schoolchildren in Yemen is uncertain amid an ongoing Saudi-led aggression .

Ansarullah Leader Urges Yemenis to Resist Foreign Occupation Forces Yemen’s Ansarullah movement leader, Sayyed Abdul-Malek Badr Al-Deen al-Houthi has stressed on the importance of resisting Saudi-led occupiers in the country.

Ex-UK PM Regrets Boycotting Hamas in 2006 under Israeli Pressure Former British PM Tony Blair has expressed regret that he and other world leaders bowed to Israeli regime pressure to boycott of Hamas movement .

Afghan Forces Battle ISIS Terrorists in Kunar, Eight Killed At least eight ISIS terrorists were killed during fierce with Afghan security forces in the country’s eastern Kunar province.

UK Should Impose Arms Ban on Saudi-Led Coalition Attacking Yemen: Labor Party Britain’s opposition Labor party has called for an arms embargo on all members of the Saudi-led aggression against Yemen.

Death Toll from Somalia’s Capital Terror Attack Rises to 231 The death toll from suspected Takfiri terrorist attacks in Somalia’s capital rose to at least 231as hospitals struggled to cope with casualties,

North Korea Brands Trump Strangler of Peace, Warns Australia North Korea has branded US President Donald Trump a "war merchant and strangler of peace," while warning Australia for aligning itself with Washington.

Russian Forces Nab ISIS Terrorists Preparing Attacks Russian security forces have has uncovered a ‘sleeper cell’ linked to ISIS terrorist group that was active both in Moscow and the North Caucasus region .

Putin Slams ’Ill-considered Foreign Interference’ in West Asia Russian President rebuked on Saturday double standards towards fighting terrorism and use of extremists as proxies.

German Minister Suggests Muslim Public Holidays German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere suggested that Germany introduce Muslim public holidays.

11 Palestinian Lawmakers Languishing in Israeli Regime Jails There were still 11 Palestinian lawmakers languishing in notorious Israeli regime jails after the regime released on Friday MP Mohamed al-Tal.

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Israeli Warplanes

Monday 16 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Israeli Warplanes

Syrian warplane

Syrian air defenses Monday morning intercepted Israeli regime’s warplanes that violated the Syrian airspace near the Lebanese borders.
Alwaght-Syrian air defenses Monday morning intercepted Israeli regime’s warplanes that violated the Syrian airspace near the Lebanese borders.

In a statement, the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces announced said "Israeli enemy's warplanes at 8:51 AM violated the Syrian airspace at the Lebanese borders in Baalbak, but the Syrian army air defenses intercepted them hitting one of the warplanes directly and forcing the rest to flee."

The command added that "at 11:38 AM the Israeli enemy fired several rockets from inside the occupied territories against a Syrian military position in Damascus Countryside, causing material damage."

The command warned of the dangerous repercussions of the Israeli repeated acts of aggression, stressing its determination to continue its war on terrorist groups which are Israeli regime puppets in the region. The Syrian government has complained several times to the United Nations following Israel’s violations of the country’s airspace.

The Israeli regime has close ties to terrorist groups and has been providing weapons, training and medical treatment to terrorists. Additionally, Israeli regime warplanes violates Syrian airspace and conduct airstrikes targeting the Syrian army in a bid to stop its progress in combatting Takfiri terrorist groups.

