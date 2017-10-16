Syrian Forces Seize Israeli-Made Weapons in ISIS Dens

Alwaght- Syrian forces have found arms, ammunition and telecommunication devices, some of which are Israeli-made, inside ISIS terrorist group dens while combing a number of villages in the countryside of Homs and Hama.

Local media sources in Homs stated that the army is continuing to comb the areas which have been liberated from the ISIS terrorists in Jib al-Jarrah area and Salamyieh southern countryside.

Syrian forces combing the area, army units found varied types of arms, ammunition and telecommunication devices including “An Israeli-made artillery piece, 800 mortar shells, a machinegun with 10 thousand bullets, in addition of an amount of bullets of 17 mm, 14,5 mm and 30 mm machineguns and an RPG, 3 RPG launchers and a number of telecommunication devices.”

In June this year, Iraqi volunteer forces, known as Hashid Shaabi or Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF-, discovered Israeli-made weapons at ISIS positions in the Iraqi province of Anbar on Thursday.

In May also, Iraqi counter-terrorism forces arrested four foreign military advisers from the US and Israel, who were allegedly helping ISIS.

Wahhab al-Tayee, a senior Iraqi legislator, said the Israeli military was training ISIS terror group in the Sinai Peninsula for terrorist operations in Egypt.

Many pundits believe ISIS was created by the West and the Israeli regime to follow their interests in the West Asia region.