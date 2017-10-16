Maduro’s Socialist Party Victorious in Venezuela’s Regional Polls

Alwaght- Venezuelan government dominated Sunday’s regional elections, dealing a heavy blow to opposition parties backed by Western governments especially the US.

With more than 95 per cent of the vote counted and a turnout of 61 per cent, the National Electoral Council (CNE), said President Nicolás Maduro’s socialist party won 17 of 23 governorships across the country. The opposition won five and one contest was too close to call.

Maduro said it was the highest turnout in 15 years as more than 10 million people voted.

Earlier Maduro said the elections had been conducted in a peaceful, exemplary way, "There has not been a single incident, electoral process in peace, perfect."

Cuba, Bolivia and Nicaragua, in addition to Honduras, have all sent their congratulations to Venezuela.

The Libre party of Honduras posted a congratulatory letter celebrating the victory of Nicolas Maduro Psuv carrying on Comandante Hugo Chavez movement. The party expressed their solidarity with chavismo on Twitter.

The Bolivian President, Evo Morales, posted a tweet which said, "Democracy has won over intervention and conspiracy. The people defend their sovereignty and dignity."

This is the second election this year in the South American country — the first was held on July 30 to elect members of the National Constituent Assembly, ANC.

The Western-backed opposition said they won't recognize the results and are calling for a recount as well as demonstrations on Monday.

The US has issued several rounds of sanctions against Venezuelan officials, partly in response to the creation of a legislative body called the Constituent Assembly.

Trump’s administration has publicized its policy of pursuing regime change in Venezuela.