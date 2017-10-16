Iraqi Forces Control Kirkuk, Kurdish Fighters Withdraw

Alwaght- Iraqi government troops entered the city of Kirkuk on Monday after Kurdish fighters withdrew, the Iraqi military command said.

A convoy of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) took control of the governorate building in the central part of Kirkuk, located 250 kilometers (155 miles) north of Baghdad, facing no resistance from Kurdish Peshmerga forces in the city.

Security sources and residents, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the government forces arrived at the site, and took position in the vicinity alongside the local city police.

CTS members drove to Kirkuk downtown after they had captured airport earlier in the day from Kurdish forces.

Iraqi commanders ordered the operation after a contentious independence vote on Sept. 25 in the oil-rich Kurdish region in northern Iraq.

Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga forces says Baghdad would pay a “heavy price” for launching a major offensive over several fronts aimed at retaking the Kurdish-held city of Kirkuk amid spiraling tensions between the central government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) authorities in the wake of last month’s Kurdish independence referendum.

The Peshmerga, in a statement released on Monday, also accused some officials within the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) of “treason” for assisting Baghdad with the advance and handing over sensitive sites to Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) – better known by their Arabic name as Hashd al-Sha’abi.

Maeanwhile Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has ordered the hoisting of Iraqi national flag in the country’s oil-rich northern province of Kirkuk as well as other areas under the control of the Kurdistan Regional Government.