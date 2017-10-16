Qatar Embassy Seriously Damaged in Somalia’s Deadly Attack, 300 Killed

Alwaght- Somalia's Saturday's explosions, which have killed at least 300 people, have caused serious damage to the building of the Qatari Embassy and slightly wounded the Qatari charge d'affairs in Mogadishu.

"Director of the Information Office at the Qatari Foreign Ministry Ambassador Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi said that the building of the Qatari Embassy in Somalia's capital Mogadishu has been severely damaged in a truck bomb blast close to the embassy's building on Saturday evening," , the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

According to the Qatari Foreign Ministry, the Qatari charge d'affairs is now in good health, while other employees of the embassy have not been affected.

On Saturday, an explosion occurred in the Mogadishu district of Hodan after a truck bomb detonated in front of the Safari Hotel. AThe second bomb went off two hours later in the Medina district. The K5 junction is home to government offices, hotels and restaurants.

The bloodshed is the deadliest incident in the African country's modern history.

Somalia's Government was yet to release the exact death toll from an explosion many called the most powerful they had ever witnessed in Mogadishu. Many others were injured in the twin blasts with officials fearing the toll would continue to climb. The explosion left a trail of destruction with nearby homes and businesses flattened and vehicles turned into burned wrecks.

No group or person has claimed responsibility for the carnage, however, Somalia's Government has blamed the Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabab Takfiri terrorist group for the attack it called a "national disaster".

"They have targeted the most populated area in Mogadishu, killing only civilians."

Al-Shabab terrorist group is waging an insurgency against the UN-backed government and its African Union allies in a bid to topple the weak administration and impose its own terror regime.

The terrorists controlled Mogadishu between 2007 and 2011 but withdrew as fighting raged. African Union peacekeepers also drove them out of most other territory they controlled.