Kurdish Referendum, Three Risks Causing Turkish Antipathy

  Monday 16 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria's Raqqa?

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria's Raqqa? ISIS Takfiri terrorists are abandoning Raqqa through a safe corridor established by US-backed SDF militias.

President Rouhani Slams Trump's Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims Donald Trump's speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Palestinians Welcome Hamas, Fatah Reconciliation Deal Palestinians have welcomed the signing of the historical Fatah-Hamas reconciliation agreement that ends decade old animosity

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement says the US is assisting ISIS terrorist groups in Syria to prevent the Takfiri group from being annihilated.

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation Protesters in the Afghan capital, have demanded an end to the "American occupation" as the country marks 16 years since the beginning of the US-led invasion.

Qatar Embassy Seriously Damaged in Somalia's Deadly Attack, 300 Killed

Somalia’s Saturday’s explosions, which have killed at least 300 people, have caused serious damage to the building of the Qatari Embassy and slightly wounded the Qatari charge d’affairs in Mogadishu.

Israeli Regime Launches Fresh Attack on Syria Israeli Regime’s warplanes carried out another airstrike against Syria, hitting the war-torn country’s anti-aircraft battery.

Iraqi Forces Advance on in Kurdish-Held Kirkuk to Protect State’s Unity Iraqi forces have launched an overnight operation on Monday to liberate oil-rich Kirkuk from Kurdish militias, known as Peshmerga, with Prime Minister describing it as government’s constitutional duty to protect country’s unity.

Death Toll from Somalia’s Deadliest Incident Tops to 300 The death toll from double terrorist attacks in Somalia’s capital rose to at least 277 as hospitals struggled to cope with the high number of casualties, security and medical sources said.

4.5 Million Yemen School Kids Face Uncertain Future Amid Saudi-Led Aggression: UNICEF A UN agency has warned that the future of over 4.5 million schoolchildren in Yemen is uncertain amid an ongoing Saudi-led aggression .

Ansarullah Leader Urges Yemenis to Resist Foreign Occupation Forces Yemen’s Ansarullah movement leader, Sayyed Abdul-Malek Badr Al-Deen al-Houthi has stressed on the importance of resisting Saudi-led occupiers in the country.

Ex-UK PM Regrets Boycotting Hamas in 2006 under Israeli Pressure Former British PM Tony Blair has expressed regret that he and other world leaders bowed to Israeli regime pressure to boycott of Hamas movement .

Afghan Forces Battle ISIS Terrorists in Kunar, Eight Killed At least eight ISIS terrorists were killed during fierce with Afghan security forces in the country’s eastern Kunar province.

UK Should Impose Arms Ban on Saudi-Led Coalition Attacking Yemen: Labor Party Britain’s opposition Labor party has called for an arms embargo on all members of the Saudi-led aggression against Yemen.

Death Toll from Somalia’s Capital Terror Attack Rises to 231 The death toll from suspected Takfiri terrorist attacks in Somalia’s capital rose to at least 231as hospitals struggled to cope with casualties,

North Korea Brands Trump Strangler of Peace, Warns Australia North Korea has branded US President Donald Trump a "war merchant and strangler of peace," while warning Australia for aligning itself with Washington.

Russian Forces Nab ISIS Terrorists Preparing Attacks Russian security forces have has uncovered a ‘sleeper cell’ linked to ISIS terrorist group that was active both in Moscow and the North Caucasus region .

Putin Slams ’Ill-considered Foreign Interference’ in West Asia Russian President rebuked on Saturday double standards towards fighting terrorism and use of extremists as proxies.

German Minister Suggests Muslim Public Holidays German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere suggested that Germany introduce Muslim public holidays.

11 Palestinian Lawmakers Languishing in Israeli Regime Jails There were still 11 Palestinian lawmakers languishing in notorious Israeli regime jails after the regime released on Friday MP Mohamed al-Tal.

Ex-Afghan President Slams US for Killing Civilians in Drone Strike Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai reacted at the civilian casualties in United States drone airstrike in eastern Kunar province Afghanistan.

War Looming after Trump’s Scrapping Iran Deal: German Minister US President Donald Trump’s decision to not certify the nuclear pact signed between Iran and six world powers could bring the danger of war close to Europe

Syria Demands Immediate Withdrawal of Turkish Troops from its Territory -Syria is demanding an immediate withdrawal of Turkish troops, whose deployment to Idlib province amounts to “flagrant aggression,” .

Syrian Forces Liberate Strategic City of Al-Mayadeen, Inflict Heavy Losses on ISIS Syrian forces have liberated that strategic Al-Mayadeen town in Deir ez-Zor province, one of the last strongholds still remaining in the hands of ISIS terrorists .

Over 30 Killed as Terrorists Hit Somalia’s Mogadishu Over 40 people have been killed and several others wounded in a massive car bomb attack outside a hotel in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu.

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

alwaght.com
Analysis

Kurdish Referendum, Three Risks Causing Turkish Antipathy

Monday 16 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Kurdish Referendum, Three Risks Causing Turkish Antipathy

Iraqi Forces Advance on in Kurdish-Held Kirkuk to Protect State's Unity

What Behind Zealous Israeli Support for Kurdish Independence Referendum in Iraq?

Alwaght- The late September Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum has given rise to wide range of speculations on how the regional actors will react. The Turkish reaction, meanwhile, has been given more focus and debate among responses by others.

Since 2009, Turkey and the autonomous Kurdish region of Iraq embarked on a close and massive economic and political relationship that continued to the day of the breakaway vote held on September 25. The Ankara-Erbil partnership levels were high enough to make many of Kurdish leaders hold the conviction that Turkey will give green light to the referendum, or at worst will turn a blind eye to the process. However, they miscalculated, with the field realities showing a Turkish response looming, unexpected by the Kurdish decision makers.

In fact, stronger than any other regional responder was Turkey, and notably its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, that came clean in its opposition to the ballot. The issue appears to have occupied a large part of the Turkish leader’s obsession, with the referendum turning to be the main topic of the latest 11 speeches given by him since the vote was organized by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Erdogan was not alone to raise his questioning voice in the country, others did, including the Prime Minister Binali Yidrim, and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu who have been assertive in their announcing that they will not come short of measures to confront the Kurdish separatism, openly putting the military option on the table.

Now the question is why is Turkey tougher than other actors on the Iraqi Kurds for their secessionist moves? What type of threats could challenge Turkey's security once the Kurds build their own independent state?

Four reasons drive Ankara's contrariety:

Enhancing PKK position and maneuvering power

Without a shadow of doubt, the leading Turkey's security concern since 1983 has been the armed assaults of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) terrorist group against the Turkish territories. Ankara leaders one after another sought to obliterate the militant organization since its birth in the early 1980s. But the organization seemed to have augmented its combating capabilities during the nearly four decades of engagement. The PKK especially after 1997, the year it had to leave the Syrian territories and settle in the Qandil Mountains of northern Iraq, found new strategic depth as well as maneuvering potentials in confronting Turkish army that has long been chasing it in its Turkey sanctuaries, and later even beyond like in northern Iraq.

Seeking a peaceful solution for the predicament to avoid high costs, Turkey in mid-2000s involved in talks with political leaders of the KRG, an arrangement that opened the door to some agreements with the KRG President Masoud Barzani to take on the organization together. But the contracts did not appear to yield results as even presently the PKK fighters are enjoying a safe haven in Qandil Mountains, with prospects of even safer sanctuary in sight if the north officially breaks up with Iraq.

In fact, an independent Kurdistan will provide an indisputable harbor for the PKK elements. So, the most dangerous threat of a Kurdish state is securing a permanent place for the anti-Turkish militants in the mountainous north. The Turks are worried that the area becomes a launching pad for expanded military operations against Ankara.

Triggering separatism among Turkey’s Kurds

Another risk of a Kurdish state on the Turkish borders is the possible provocation of the Kurds of Turkey to seek independence. No country more than Turkey fears this issue. The Turkish-Kurdish identity gaps have remained active since foundation of the modern Turkish state in 1924. In fact, the Kurds of Turkey are poised to counter the central government. Turkey is home to between 15 and 18 million Kurds, the largest Kurdistan population in a West Asian country. As a result, the Iraqi Kurds' independence can arouse the separatist tendencies of the politically-radical Kurds of turkey. That is why Ankara is in serious distress about the Kurdish cause at home.

Risk of expansion of Kurdistan into Turkey

Another challenge is the possible support of an independent Kurdistan for Turkey’s Kurdish-inhabited parts. Iraqi Kurdistan Region's leader, Masoud Barzani, has already reiterated commitment to avoid intervention in favor of the Kurds in other countries; however, the fact is that the Kurdish leaders have constantly dreamed of the “greater Kurdistan” state. They in various events talk about building an inclusive Kurdistan nation, covering all of the Kurdish minorities in regional countries. Given these dreams, a future state will threaten the Turkish national security if Iraqi Kurds push for getting Turkish Kurds on board of their newly-established state.

Things could go complicated since according to the international law, Turkey cannot violate national sovereignty of an independent state. Odds are that, pariah state and devoid of a close regional ally, Kurdistan will desperately ally with the Israeli regime and the US and allow them to set up their military bases on its soil. Once these steps are taken, Ankara will be stripped of its military pressing instruments in the face of Erbil measures. So, the greater Kurdistan has been and remains a substantial jeopardy to the Turkish government.

With the three risks in mind, the independent Kurdistan state imposes serious risks to the Turkish national security and interests. This is what that stirs the Turkish leaders to grow more concerns than any other country about potential Kurdish breakaway in Iraq. The threat is so robust in the eyes of Ankara that is expected to extraordinarily impact the short-term Turkish interests coming from trade with the KRG. With perception of the dangerous consequences of Kurdish independence widely held by Turkey, the Turkish officials are expected to even toughen their stances against the referendum outcomes.

 

Kurdistan Referendum Independence Kurds Turkey Erdogan PKK

