Israeli Regime Launches Fresh Attack on Syria

Alwaght- Israeli Regime's warplanes carried out another airstrike against Syria, hitting the war-torn country's anti-aircraft battery.

A spokesman for the regime's army said their fighter jets destroyed on Monday Syria's S-200 surface-to-air missiles located some 50 kilometers east of Damascus.

Jonathan Conricus claimed the aggression came after Syria's defense missile system launched a missile at an Israeli plane that was flying over the skies of Lebanon.

He said a number of Israeli planes were flying over Lebanon as part of routine spying on early Monday morning, when they came under attack by the Syrian anti-aircraft battery.

Tel Aviv has carried out dozens of airstrikes on positions on Syria, citing self-defense as justification.