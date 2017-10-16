Syrian Opposition Timeline: From Initial Vigor to Present Frailty

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 16 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa?

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa? ISIS Takfiri terrorists are abandoning Raqqa through a safe corridor established by US-backed SDF militias.

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims Donald Trump’s speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Palestinians Welcome Hamas, Fatah Reconciliation Deal Palestinians have welcomed the signing of the historical Fatah-Hamas reconciliation agreement that ends decade old animosity

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement says the US is assisting ISIS terrorist groups in Syria to prevent the Takfiri group from being annihilated.

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation Protesters in the Afghan capital, have demanded an end to the “American occupation” as the country marks 16 years since the beginning of the US-led invasion.

Death Toll from Somalia’s Deadliest Incident Tops to 277

Death Toll from Somalia’s Deadliest Incident Tops to 277

The death toll from double terrorist attacks in Somalia’s capital rose to at least 277 as hospitals struggled to cope with the high number of casualties, security and medical sources said.

4.5 Million Yemen School Kids Face Uncertain Future Amid Saudi-Led Aggression: UNICEF A UN agency has warned that the future of over 4.5 million schoolchildren in Yemen is uncertain amid an ongoing Saudi-led aggression .

Ansarullah Leader Urges Yemenis to Resist Foreign Occupation Forces Yemen’s Ansarullah movement leader, Sayyed Abdul-Malek Badr Al-Deen al-Houthi has stressed on the importance of resisting Saudi-led occupiers in the country.

Ex-UK PM Regrets Boycotting Hamas in 2006 under Israeli Pressure Former British PM Tony Blair has expressed regret that he and other world leaders bowed to Israeli regime pressure to boycott of Hamas movement .

Afghan Forces Battle ISIS Terrorists in Kunar, Eight Killed At least eight ISIS terrorists were killed during fierce with Afghan security forces in the country’s eastern Kunar province.

UK Should Impose Arms Ban on Saudi-Led Coalition Attacking Yemen: Labor Party Britain’s opposition Labor party has called for an arms embargo on all members of the Saudi-led aggression against Yemen.

Death Toll from Somalia’s Capital Terror Attack Rises to 231 The death toll from suspected Takfiri terrorist attacks in Somalia’s capital rose to at least 231as hospitals struggled to cope with casualties,

North Korea Brands Trump Strangler of Peace, Warns Australia North Korea has branded US President Donald Trump a "war merchant and strangler of peace," while warning Australia for aligning itself with Washington.

Russian Forces Nab ISIS Terrorists Preparing Attacks Russian security forces have has uncovered a ‘sleeper cell’ linked to ISIS terrorist group that was active both in Moscow and the North Caucasus region .

Putin Slams ’Ill-considered Foreign Interference’ in West Asia Russian President rebuked on Saturday double standards towards fighting terrorism and use of extremists as proxies.

German Minister Suggests Muslim Public Holidays German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere suggested that Germany introduce Muslim public holidays.

11 Palestinian Lawmakers Languishing in Israeli Regime Jails There were still 11 Palestinian lawmakers languishing in notorious Israeli regime jails after the regime released on Friday MP Mohamed al-Tal.

Ex-Afghan President Slams US for Killing Civilians in Drone Strike Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai reacted at the civilian casualties in United States drone airstrike in eastern Kunar province Afghanistan.

War Looming after Trump’s Scrapping Iran Deal: German Minister US President Donald Trump’s decision to not certify the nuclear pact signed between Iran and six world powers could bring the danger of war close to Europe

Syria Demands Immediate Withdrawal of Turkish Troops from its Territory -Syria is demanding an immediate withdrawal of Turkish troops, whose deployment to Idlib province amounts to “flagrant aggression,” .

Syrian Forces Liberate Strategic City of Al-Mayadeen, Inflict Heavy Losses on ISIS Syrian forces have liberated that strategic Al-Mayadeen town in Deir ez-Zor province, one of the last strongholds still remaining in the hands of ISIS terrorists .

Over 30 Killed as Terrorists Hit Somalia’s Mogadishu Over 40 people have been killed and several others wounded in a massive car bomb attack outside a hotel in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu.

Myanmar Must Facilitate Rohingya Muslims Return: Ex-UN Chief Former UN urged the Security Council to push for the return to Myanmar of hundreds of thousands of Rohyinga Muslims who have been forced out of their land .

Iraqi Popular Forces Clash with Kurdish Militias in Disputed Tuz Khurmatu City Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) clashed late on Friday with Kurdish militias, Peshmerga, in Tuz Khurmatu city in northern province of Saladin.

Lawmakers to End US Army Complicity in Saudi Aggression on Yemen A bipartisan committee in the US House of Representatives introduced a resolution on 27 September which, if passed, would order American army removed from Saudi-led coalition’s aggression on Yemen.

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
Analysis

Syrian Opposition Timeline: From Initial Vigor to Present Frailty

Monday 16 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Syrian Opposition Timeline: From Initial Vigor to Present Frailty

Alwaght- With the eruption of the crisis in the country, the Syrian opposition groups found ground to challenge the Damascus government politically, and also militarily. Ideologically, the Syrian oppositions are made of three major spectrums of the Islamists, nationalists, and pan-Arabists. The Islamists themselves can be broken into followers of Muslim Brotherhood and radical Salafism. The nationalists include the patriotic and leftist groups.

Despite having the common aim of overthrowing the government of the President Bashar al-Assad, the opposition are scattered by deep and abundant gaps mainly deriving from politoco-ideological differences, field rivalry, and also their links to foreign supporters. In fact, each and every one of them claims to be the real owner of the “revolution” and even fights others for its own interests.

Part of the opposition in 2011, the year the crisis began, launched their political body in Turkey after a meeting there, calling it Syrian National Council, headed by Burhan Ghalioun. The SNC, largely containing the foreign-based Syrian figures, also has on board the Muslim Brotherhood, the home-based National Coordination Committee for Democratic Change, and also the Free Syrian Army, as the military wing of the opposition.

In November 11, 2012, a foreign-supervised and more inclusive opposition body was founded in Doha, Qatar by the opponents of President Assad, this time branded National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces. The coalition covered nearly 63 opposition factions, with major and minor ones playing their own role. Moaz al-Khatib, a former imam of the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, was picked to lead the alliance. Some 18 foreign countries including the US, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey recognized the group and vowed support for its leadership.

This was not the last one in the line of Syrian opposition organizations. A new body came to existence in late 2015, dubbed High Negotiations Committee, meant to lead the opposition forces at the negotiating table with the central government. The HNC later developed into three branches: Riyadh Platform, Cairo Platform, and Moscow Platform. They are named as such because these countries helped them develop.

First branch was helped by Saudi Arabia and involved the National Coalition. On the other side, Russia and Egypt sought to push in the peace talks the moderate Syrian opposition. The Riyadh Platform is led by Riyad Hijab, the defected Syrian prime minister. Hijab was represented by Nasr al-Hariri, a spokesman for the platform, at the negotiations. Qadri Jamil, a top leader at the People’s Will Party, is heading the Moscow Platform. And the Cairo Platform is chaired by Jihad Makdissi, a former spokesperson to the Syrian foreign ministry.

The Russian and Egypt entry to the organization of the opposition created a kind of political balance between various opponents of the Syrian president. The arrangement came to frustration of Saudi Arabia that formed the HNC by gathering together the extremist figures and groups, and even terrorist factions. But Cairo and Moscow pushed for moderates who could reach understanding with the Syrian government in the dialogue process.

The three groups met in Riyadh in August 21, to unite their efforts for the upcoming talks with the government. However, they failed to form a cohesive team of negotiators to represent all in next round of Geneva talks, and so allowed the conference to conclude without a consensus. Sources familiar with the meeting blamed stark contrasts and Saudi Platform's insistence on past stances as the spoiler of the opposition gathering.

The division even widened as representatives of such terrorist groups as Jaysh al-Islam attended the meeting under pressures from Riyadh. The discord became deep to a degree that the Moscow Platform disparaged Riyadh Platform's Hijab and called on him to step down. Hijab announced the Geneva talks to have reached an impasse, recommended opposition to cease more efforts towards national reconciliation, and called it a “Russian trap.”

Assad fate in future Syria was also topic to discussion and a sticking point in the Riyadh meeting. Saudi-backed group rejected any role for the incumbent president in a prospective Syria, but the other two approved of his role in a transitional period. The Moscow faction called on maintaining the 2012 constitution with only some fine-tuning, an idea Riyadh-sponsored body strongly challenged.

Staffan de Mistura, UN envoy for the Syrian crisis, before the Riyadh conference had urged the opposition to form a united and realistic team of negotiators to avoid more negotiation impasse as it has been the case with the past seven rounds.

What distances the opposition from convergence is their strategic gaps in dealing with the country’s current conditions and the ways out of the crisis. Some want President Assad ousted at any expense even if it takes urging foreign military intervention. Others stick to internal solutions, including reforms. The government's overt policy of support for the anti-Israeli Axis of Resistance, disagreement on foreign policy, especially the way of dealing with the Resistance camp in the region that includes Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah are also stumbling blocks ahead of opposition cohesion.

Failed to make any advance in their agenda including toppling the government during the past six years, the opposition now look more confused than ever. More confusion is brought about by broadened divides and domination of an atmosphere of distrust in the anti-Damascus body.

Many analysts see this as an expected issue. After all, the government, backed by allies, is making daily advances, stabilizing its position, and forcing decline of the opposition groups. The battlefield progression gives the president a precious bargaining chip, practical in helping him gain an upper hand in negotiations. The last Geneva and Astana talks very clearly echoed the government and its allies' taking the initiative, with the opposition left behind in weakness and passiveness.

On the other side, some factions like Riyadh Platform that expected help from backers is now falling into despair as foreign support stumbles. Recent developments  in Syria has meaningfully tiped the balance in favor of Syrian government, making the anti-Syrian camp recalculate, something naturally resulting in scaled down– and later perhaps severed– backing for the Syrian opposition.

