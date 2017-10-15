Ansarullah Leader Urges Yemenis to Resist Foreign Occupation Forces

Alwaght- Yemen’s Ansarullah movement leader, Sayyed Abdul-Malek Badr Al-Deen al-Houthi has stressed on the importance of resisting Saudi-led occupiers in the country.

In a speech he delivered to the nation on the eve of the anniversary of the martyrdom of revolutionary Imam Zaid bin Ali, peace be upon him, al-Houthi stressed on the importance of promoting the culture of freedom, independence and awareness of the danger posed by foreign occupation while urging the masses to continue resistance.

"Imam Zaid's movement was an extension of the revolution raised by his grandfather Imam Hussein in spirituality and principle and value, and that move was the move of their grandfather prophet Muhammad peace be upon him to reform the society and spread justice and freedom," al-Houthi said.

"The nation today is facing real dangers from those foreign occupying forces and their tyrants and that it cannot be protected only through the serious move and trust in God", said the Ansarullah leader was quoted as saying by Yemen’s news agency Saba.

The Saudi-led coalition started the illegal war on Yemen in August 2015 to oust the popular Ansarullah movement and restore to power fugitive Abdul Rabbuh Mansour Hadi who resigned as president and fled to Riyadh. The Saudis have failed to achieve their stated objective and are now stuck in the Yemen quagmire while indiscriminately bombarding the impoverished stated on an almost daily basis.

Over 13,000 people of civilians have died in the Yemen conflict, with Saudi-led coalition air strikes continuing to be the leading cause of civilian deaths, including child deaths, according to the UN.