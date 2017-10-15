Afghan Forces Battle ISIS Terrorists in Kunar, Eight Killed

Alwaght-At least eight ISIS terrorists were killed during fierce with Afghan security forces in the country’s eastern Kunar province.

The 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces in the East said the incident took place late on Saturday night in the vicinity of Kunar Bain area.

A statement by the Silab Corps said at least eight ISIS Takfiri terrorists were killed and four others were wounded during the clashes.

The statement further added that two weapons, eight magazines of ammunition, 2 rocket launcher missiles, 1 communication device set, and 3 mobile phones together with the dead bodies of the two terrorists were left in the area in the aftermath of the clashes.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the ISIS terrorists have not commented regarding the report so far.

Kunar, located in eastern parts of Afghanistan, borders the tribal regions of Pakistan and is home to several terrorist groups.

The Afghan Taliban insurgents as well as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot, ISIS Khorasan, operate in some of the restive districts of the province.

There have been reports that after a string of defeats in Iraq and Syria, ISIS Takfiri terrorists are now relocating to Afghanistan and neighboring states.

Afghanistan appears more attractive to fleeing ISIS terrorists as large swathes of the mountainous country remain lawless and out of reach of the central government in Kabul.

Despite the presence of US-led NATO forces in the Afghanistan over the last 16 years, the country remains a hotbed of terrorism and ISIS is now gaining a foothold in the country.