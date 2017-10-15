Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 15 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa?

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa? ISIS Takfiri terrorists are abandoning Raqqa through a safe corridor established by US-backed SDF militias.

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims Donald Trump’s speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Palestinians Welcome Hamas, Fatah Reconciliation Deal Palestinians have welcomed the signing of the historical Fatah-Hamas reconciliation agreement that ends decade old animosity

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement says the US is assisting ISIS terrorist groups in Syria to prevent the Takfiri group from being annihilated.

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation Protesters in the Afghan capital, have demanded an end to the “American occupation” as the country marks 16 years since the beginning of the US-led invasion.

News

UK Should Impose Arms Ban on Saudi-Led Coalition Attacking Yemen: Labor Party

UK Should Impose Arms Ban on Saudi-Led Coalition Attacking Yemen: Labor Party

Britain’s opposition Labor party has called for an arms embargo on all members of the Saudi-led aggression against Yemen.

Death Toll from Somalia’s Capital Terror Attack Rises to 85 The death toll from suspected Takfiri terrorist attacks in Somalia’s capital rose to at least 85 as hospitals struggled to cope with casualties,

North Korea Brands Trump Strangler of Peace, Warns Australia North Korea has branded US President Donald Trump a "war merchant and strangler of peace," while warning Australia for aligning itself with Washington.

Russian Forces Nab ISIS Terrorists Preparing Attacks Russian security forces have has uncovered a ‘sleeper cell’ linked to ISIS terrorist group that was active both in Moscow and the North Caucasus region .

Putin Slams ’Ill-considered Foreign Interference’ in West Asia Russian President rebuked on Saturday double standards towards fighting terrorism and use of extremists as proxies.

German Minister Suggests Muslim Public Holidays German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere suggested that Germany introduce Muslim public holidays.

11 Palestinian Lawmakers Languishing in Israeli Regime Jails There were still 11 Palestinian lawmakers languishing in notorious Israeli regime jails after the regime released on Friday MP Mohamed al-Tal.

Ex-Afghan President Slams US for Killing Civilians in Drone Strike Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai reacted at the civilian casualties in United States drone airstrike in eastern Kunar province Afghanistan.

War Looming after Trump’s Scrapping Iran Deal: German Minister US President Donald Trump’s decision to not certify the nuclear pact signed between Iran and six world powers could bring the danger of war close to Europe

Syria Demands Immediate Withdrawal of Turkish Troops from its Territory -Syria is demanding an immediate withdrawal of Turkish troops, whose deployment to Idlib province amounts to “flagrant aggression,” .

Syrian Forces Liberate Strategic City of Al-Mayadeen, Inflict Heavy Losses on ISIS Syrian forces have liberated that strategic Al-Mayadeen town in Deir ez-Zor province, one of the last strongholds still remaining in the hands of ISIS terrorists .

Over 30 Killed as Terrorists Hit Somalia’s Mogadishu Over 40 people have been killed and several others wounded in a massive car bomb attack outside a hotel in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu.

Myanmar Must Facilitate Rohingya Muslims Return: Ex-UN Chief Former UN urged the Security Council to push for the return to Myanmar of hundreds of thousands of Rohyinga Muslims who have been forced out of their land .

Iraqi Popular Forces Clash with Kurdish Militias in Disputed Tuz Khurmatu City Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) clashed late on Friday with Kurdish militias, Peshmerga, in Tuz Khurmatu city in northern province of Saladin.

Lawmakers to End US Army Complicity in Saudi Aggression on Yemen A bipartisan committee in the US House of Representatives introduced a resolution on 27 September which, if passed, would order American army removed from Saudi-led coalition’s aggression on Yemen.

Kurdish Militia Pull Back Defense Line around Kirkuk amid Iraqi Army Buildup Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) forces have moved back their defense lines around the disputed oil-rich Kirkuk, as Baghdad is mounting pressures on the semiautonomous region to renounce its controversial independence referendum.

Russia Rebukes US Stance on Iran Deal as "Irresponsible, Aggressive, Uncivilized" Russia denounced the US decision to decertify the 2015 multinational nuclear agreement with Iran, saying that the move poses a threat to international security and nuclear non-proliferation, and exposes the US as an unreliable partner.

Turkish President Talks with President Putin over S-500 Missile System Turkey has had talks with Russia over S-500 surface-to-air missile defense systems, President Erdogan said on Friday.

ISIS Terrorists Holding Less than 8% of Syrian Territory: Russian General Areas occupied by ISIS terrorist group in Syria has been reduced to less than 8 percent as the group faces total annihilation by Syrian forces .

EU Slams Trump’s Decision to Decertify Iran Nuclear Pact The 2015 Iran nuclear deal is not a “bilateral agreement,” and it cannot be terminated by any single country, EU Foreign Policy Chief said

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Putin Slams ’Ill-considered Foreign Interference’ in West Asia

German Minister Suggests Muslim Public Holidays

US New Anti-Hezbollah Measures: Drives, Consequences

US UNESCO Exit Signaling Washington Frustration, Hegemony Decline

North Korea Brands Trump Strangler of Peace, Warns Australia

Russian Forces Nab ISIS Terrorists Preparing Attacks

Somalia’s Capital Takfiri Terrorist Attack Death Toll Rises to 85

Lawmakers to End US Army Complicity in Saudi Aggression on Yemen

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa?

Hackers Stole Top-Secret US War Plans against North Korea: Official

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader

ISIS Terrorists Cross into Syria from US-Controlled Western Iraq: Russia

West-Made Arms in Hands of Terrorists: Syrian Defense Ministry

North Korean Missiles to Reach US after Upgrading: Russian MP

ISIS Terrorists Holding Less than 8% of Syrian Territory: Russian General

What’s Next for Patriotic Union of Kurdistan after Talabani’s Death?

Myanmar’s Army Preventing Return of Rohingya Muslims

Chinese Armed Forces Warn off US Warship near South China Sea

Iraqi Parliament Speaker in Erbil amid High Tensions with Kurdistan Region

EU Slams Trump’s Decision to Decertify Iran Nuclear Pact

President Rouhani Warns US over Blacklisting Iran’s Elite Forces

Iran Parliament Speaker Warns US over Scrapping Nuclear Deal

Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Attack at Saudi Military Base

Bahrainis Reject Al Khalifa’s Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime

Yemeni Army Warns It Can Attack Israeli Bases in Eritrea Islands

Russia Accuses US of Supporting ISIS Terrorists in Syria

France Urges Saudi-Led Regimes to Lift Embargo on Qatar

Russian Airstrikes in Syria Kill over 2,000 ISIS Terrorists in 10 Days

Appalling Video Shows Aftermath of Saudi Airstrike in Yemen’s Marib: 12 Civilians Killed

Palestinians Remember Israeli Perpetrated Massacre of Refugees in Sabra, Shatilla

Pentagon Says Russia Knowingly Hit US Kurdish Proxy in Syria

US-Made Bomb Used by Saudis to Kill Yemeni Civilians: Amnesty

Russian, Syrian Forces Repel US-Backed Idlib Offensive, Kill Over 800 Terrorists

US Hypocrisy Caused Death of Russian General in Syria: Moscow

Interpol Approves Palestine as Member, Ignores Israel, US Opposition

Russia-Belarus War-Games Continue as US Tanks Arrive in Poland

Hamas Welcomes Palestinian Unity Govt. Meeting in Gaza

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene

Israeli Regime Taken to Intl. Criminal Court for Crimes against Palestinians

In Focus

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

UK Should Impose Arms Ban on Saudi-Led Coalition Attacking Yemen: Labor Party

Sunday 15 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
UK Should Impose Arms Ban on Saudi-Led Coalition Attacking Yemen: Labor Party

Campaign against sale of UK Weapons to Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen

Britain’s opposition Labor party has called for an arms embargo on all members of the Saudi-led aggression against Yemen.
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Britain’s opposition Labor party has called for an arms embargo on all members of the Saudi-led aggression against Yemen.

Speaking to the Middle East Eye, Fabian Hamilton Labor party shadow minister for peace said, "We should not be selling weapons to any state that uses, or could potentially use, weapons we supply for internal repression or for foreign wars." 

Hamilton said the recent calls by party leader Jeremy Corbyn to halt arms sales to Saudi Arabia over its bombardment of Yemen would be widened to include all nations involved in the bloody conflict.

It would be the first move by a future Labor government that would overhaul the arms sales regime to ensure exports would only be made to "states with a long history of using weapons solely for defensive purposes".

On the sales of arms to the Saudi-led coalition engaged in the bombardment of Yemen, he said: "I don't believe we have any business providing weapons of war for proxy wars."

When asked if this would mean an embargo on the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Eygpt, he responded: "Absolutely."

Last month, the Britain’s defense secretary, Michael Fallon signed a new military deal with the Saudi regime, in a sign of deepening relations.

The West Asia region is a key market for the UK's $9.3bn a year arms industry, which has sold almost $5.3bn of arms to Saudi Arabia since it began its bloody aggression against Yemeni people in March 2015.

The Saudi-led coalition started the illegal war on Yemen in August 2015 to oust the popular Ansarullah movement and restore to power fugitive Abdul Rabbuh Mansour Hadi who resigned as president and fled to Riyadh. The Saudis have failed to achieve their stated objective and are now stuck in the Yemen quagmire while indiscriminately bombarding the impoverished stated on an almost daily basis.

Over 13,000 people of civilians have died in the Yemen conflict, with Saudi-led coalition air strikes continuing to be the leading cause of civilian deaths, including child deaths, according to the UN. 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Yemen Saudi-Led Coaltion Fabian Hamilton Arms Ban

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iraqi Forces Locked in Armed Standoff with Kurdish Militias in Disputed Kirkuk
Heartbreaking Images Show Rohingyas Suffering after Fleeing Genocide in Myanmar
Turkish Troops Cross Border into Syria`s Idlib
Some 1,000 Terrorists Surrender to Iraqi Forces in Hawija
Iraqi Forces Locked in Armed Standoff with Kurdish Militias in Disputed Kirkuk

Iraqi Forces Locked in Armed Standoff with Kurdish Militias in Disputed Kirkuk

Over 85 Killed as Terrorists Hit Somalia`s Mogadishu
Afghan Families Displaced by Army`s Anti-ISIS Operations Live in Dire Conditions
13 Die and Scores Missing as Rohingya Refugees Boat Capsizes
Footage Released by Syrian Defense Ministry Shows West-Made Arms Confiscated from Terrorists