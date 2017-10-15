North Korea Brands Trump Strangler of Peace, Warns Australia

Alwaght- North Korea has branded US President Donald Trump a "war merchant and strangler of peace," while warning Australia for aligning itself with Washington.

US is selling weapons to South Korea and Japan with the intent of enriching its arms industry while creating "a hair trigger situation" on the Korean Peninsula, said a commentary from state newspaper Rodong Sinmun posted by the Korean Central News Agency.

"Trump called for total destruction of our state and people at the UN arena, and continues to bring nuclear strategic assets into South Korea and its vicinity, pushing the situation on the peninsula to the brink of war," Sunday's KCNA commentary said.

Meanwhile, North Korea's state-run news agency has launched a verbal tirade against Ms Bishop, accusing Australia of joining the "frenzied political and military provocations of the US" against Pyongyang.

It also warned Australia would "not be able to avoid disaster" if it continued to work with the US and to ramp up pressure on North Korea over its nuclear weapons tests.

In response, a defiant Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop brushed off North Korea’s saying Canberra will continue to press Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons program.

Meanwhile, former US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton has denounced Trump’s bellicose language toward North Korea, believing his verbal aggression has rattled American allies and will set off a nuclear arms race in the region. “We will now have an arms race – a nuclear arms race in East Asia,” Clinton said in an interview with CNN.

The current tensions on the Korean Peninsula started following increased provocations by the US which includes military drills and deployment of warships and submarines in the region.

Pyongyang insists that developing its military defenses including nuclear weapons is important to counter incessant provocations by the US including a possible nuclear aggression.