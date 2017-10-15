Russian Forces Nab ISIS Terrorists Preparing Attacks

Alwaght- Russian security forces have has uncovered a ‘sleeper cell’ linked to ISIS terrorist group that was active both in Moscow and the North Caucasus region planning high profile attacks.

The Russian National Antiterrorist Committee said the country’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has said four members of the terrorist cell were detained during a security operation.

In Makhachkala, the capital of Russia’s southern Republic of Dagestan, security forces also discovered two extremist hideouts, where they found three ready-to-use improvised explosive devices.

According to investigators, the members of the cell were plotting several potentially high-profile attacks in southern Russian regions, including explosions at public events as well as assaults on law enforcement officials and the military.

Earlier this month, FSB announced its officers had detained members of an ISIS sleeper in Moscow adding that the cell members planned to carry out terrorist attacks in some crowded places.

Last August FSB said that suspects from Central Asia with links to ISIS were arrested before they could execute their plans for attacks on civilians in Moscow.

ISIS terrorists have carried out a number of attacks in Russia in retaliation for Moscow’s assistance to Syria, which has proved helpful in purging the Takfiri terrorist group and other militants from major Syrian cities.