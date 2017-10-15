Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 15 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims Donald Trump’s speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Palestinians Welcome Hamas, Fatah Reconciliation Deal Palestinians have welcomed the signing of the historical Fatah-Hamas reconciliation agreement that ends decade old animosity

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement says the US is assisting ISIS terrorist groups in Syria to prevent the Takfiri group from being annihilated.

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation Protesters in the Afghan capital, have demanded an end to the “American occupation” as the country marks 16 years since the beginning of the US-led invasion.

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and foreign powers are untrustworthy and seek to create a new Israel in the region.

Putin Slams ’Ill-considered Foreign Interference’ in West Asia

Putin Slams ’Ill-considered Foreign Interference’ in West Asia

Russian President rebuked on Saturday double standards towards fighting terrorism and use of extremists as proxies.

German Minister Suggests Muslim Public Holidays German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere suggested that Germany introduce Muslim public holidays.

11 Palestinian Lawmakers Languishing in Israeli Regime Jails There were still 11 Palestinian lawmakers languishing in notorious Israeli regime jails after the regime released on Friday MP Mohamed al-Tal.

Ex-Afghan President Slams US for Killing Civilians in Drone Strike Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai reacted at the civilian casualties in United States drone airstrike in eastern Kunar province Afghanistan.

War Looming after Trump’s Scrapping Iran Deal: German Minister US President Donald Trump’s decision to not certify the nuclear pact signed between Iran and six world powers could bring the danger of war close to Europe

Syria Demands Immediate Withdrawal of Turkish Troops from its Territory -Syria is demanding an immediate withdrawal of Turkish troops, whose deployment to Idlib province amounts to “flagrant aggression,” .

Syrian Forces Liberate Strategic City of Al-Mayadeen, Inflict Heavy Losses on ISIS Syrian forces have liberated that strategic Al-Mayadeen town in Deir ez-Zor province, one of the last strongholds still remaining in the hands of ISIS terrorists .

Over 30 Killed as Terrorists Hit Somalia’s Mogadishu Over 40 people have been killed and several others wounded in a massive car bomb attack outside a hotel in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu.

Myanmar Must Facilitate Rohingya Muslims Return: Ex-UN Chief Former UN urged the Security Council to push for the return to Myanmar of hundreds of thousands of Rohyinga Muslims who have been forced out of their land .

Iraqi Popular Forces Clash with Kurdish Militias in Disputed Tuz Khurmatu City Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) clashed late on Friday with Kurdish militias, Peshmerga, in Tuz Khurmatu city in northern province of Saladin.

Lawmakers to End US Army Complicity in Saudi Aggression on Yemen A bipartisan committee in the US House of Representatives introduced a resolution on 27 September which, if passed, would order American army removed from Saudi-led coalition’s aggression on Yemen.

Kurdish Militia Pull Back Defense Line around Kirkuk amid Iraqi Army Buildup Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) forces have moved back their defense lines around the disputed oil-rich Kirkuk, as Baghdad is mounting pressures on the semiautonomous region to renounce its controversial independence referendum.

Russia Rebukes US Stance on Iran Deal as "Irresponsible, Aggressive, Uncivilized" Russia denounced the US decision to decertify the 2015 multinational nuclear agreement with Iran, saying that the move poses a threat to international security and nuclear non-proliferation, and exposes the US as an unreliable partner.

Turkish President Talks with President Putin over S-500 Missile System Turkey has had talks with Russia over S-500 surface-to-air missile defense systems, President Erdogan said on Friday.

ISIS Terrorists Holding Less than 8% of Syrian Territory: Russian General Areas occupied by ISIS terrorist group in Syria has been reduced to less than 8 percent as the group faces total annihilation by Syrian forces .

EU Slams Trump’s Decision to Decertify Iran Nuclear Pact The 2015 Iran nuclear deal is not a “bilateral agreement,” and it cannot be terminated by any single country, EU Foreign Policy Chief said

Qatar Complains to WTO over Saudi-Led Boycott Qatar has filed a complaint to the World Trade Organization (WTO) over a four-month old blockade imposed by Saudi-led regime against the Persian Gulf state.

Bahrainis Reject Al Khalifa’s Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime - Bahraini’s have held protest rallies to voice their anger at Al Khalifa’s regime reported plans to normalize ties with the Israeli regime.

Iran Parliament Speaker Warns US over Scrapping Nuclear Deal Iran’s parliament speaker has warned the US against walking away from the 2015 nuclear deal.

UAE Planning Qatar Invasion Using US Mercenary Group: Report The UAE is planning a military invasion of neighboring Qatar using mercenaries from the American security service company formerly known as Blackwater.

Putin Slams ’Ill-considered Foreign Interference’ in West Asia

Sunday 15 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Putin Slams ’Ill-considered Foreign Interference’ in West Asia
Alwaght- Russian President rebuked on Saturday double standards towards fighting terrorism and  use of extremists as proxies.

Speaking in an opening address to the 137th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), President Vladimir Putin said, "We are confident that it is necessary to fight against terrorism without double standards, without hidden agendas, without the use of radicals for anyone's political interests and, of course, only by joining hands, only together".

He further noted that “ill-considered foreign interference" has led to instability and a growing terrorist threat in both the West Asia and North Africa.

“Attempts to interfere in the life of sovereign states without understanding and taking into consideration the national features lead only to chaos,” Putin said, warning that such conduct had “resulted in the destabilization of the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, in the escalation of tensions in the region and the growth of terrorist threat.”

Based on the UN Charter, he pointed out, every country reserves the right to define its own fate.

 

