Putin Slams ’Ill-considered Foreign Interference’ in West Asia

Alwaght- Russian President rebuked on Saturday double standards towards fighting terrorism and use of extremists as proxies.

Speaking in an opening address to the 137th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), President Vladimir Putin said, "We are confident that it is necessary to fight against terrorism without double standards, without hidden agendas, without the use of radicals for anyone's political interests and, of course, only by joining hands, only together".

He further noted that “ill-considered foreign interference" has led to instability and a growing terrorist threat in both the West Asia and North Africa.

“Attempts to interfere in the life of sovereign states without understanding and taking into consideration the national features lead only to chaos,” Putin said, warning that such conduct had “resulted in the destabilization of the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, in the escalation of tensions in the region and the growth of terrorist threat.”

Based on the UN Charter, he pointed out, every country reserves the right to define its own fate.