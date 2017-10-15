US New Anti-Hezbollah Measures: Drives, Consequences

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 15 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims Donald Trump’s speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Palestinians Welcome Hamas, Fatah Reconciliation Deal Palestinians have welcomed the signing of the historical Fatah-Hamas reconciliation agreement that ends decade old animosity

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement says the US is assisting ISIS terrorist groups in Syria to prevent the Takfiri group from being annihilated.

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation Protesters in the Afghan capital, have demanded an end to the “American occupation” as the country marks 16 years since the beginning of the US-led invasion.

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and foreign powers are untrustworthy and seek to create a new Israel in the region.

News

Putin Slams ’Ill-considered Foreign Interference’ in West Asia

Putin Slams ’Ill-considered Foreign Interference’ in West Asia

Russian President rebuked on Saturday double standards towards fighting terrorism and use of extremists as proxies.

German Minister Suggests Muslim Public Holidays German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere suggested that Germany introduce Muslim public holidays.

11 Palestinian Lawmakers Languishing in Israeli Regime Jails There were still 11 Palestinian lawmakers languishing in notorious Israeli regime jails after the regime released on Friday MP Mohamed al-Tal.

Ex-Afghan President Slams US for Killing Civilians in Drone Strike Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai reacted at the civilian casualties in United States drone airstrike in eastern Kunar province Afghanistan.

War Looming after Trump’s Scrapping Iran Deal: German Minister US President Donald Trump’s decision to not certify the nuclear pact signed between Iran and six world powers could bring the danger of war close to Europe

Syria Demands Immediate Withdrawal of Turkish Troops from its Territory -Syria is demanding an immediate withdrawal of Turkish troops, whose deployment to Idlib province amounts to “flagrant aggression,” .

Syrian Forces Liberate Strategic City of Al-Mayadeen, Inflict Heavy Losses on ISIS Syrian forces have liberated that strategic Al-Mayadeen town in Deir ez-Zor province, one of the last strongholds still remaining in the hands of ISIS terrorists .

Over 30 Killed as Terrorists Hit Somalia’s Mogadishu Over 40 people have been killed and several others wounded in a massive car bomb attack outside a hotel in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu.

Myanmar Must Facilitate Rohingya Muslims Return: Ex-UN Chief Former UN urged the Security Council to push for the return to Myanmar of hundreds of thousands of Rohyinga Muslims who have been forced out of their land .

Iraqi Popular Forces Clash with Kurdish Militias in Disputed Tuz Khurmatu City Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) clashed late on Friday with Kurdish militias, Peshmerga, in Tuz Khurmatu city in northern province of Saladin.

Lawmakers to End US Army Complicity in Saudi Aggression on Yemen A bipartisan committee in the US House of Representatives introduced a resolution on 27 September which, if passed, would order American army removed from Saudi-led coalition’s aggression on Yemen.

Kurdish Militia Pull Back Defense Line around Kirkuk amid Iraqi Army Buildup Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) forces have moved back their defense lines around the disputed oil-rich Kirkuk, as Baghdad is mounting pressures on the semiautonomous region to renounce its controversial independence referendum.

Russia Rebukes US Stance on Iran Deal as "Irresponsible, Aggressive, Uncivilized" Russia denounced the US decision to decertify the 2015 multinational nuclear agreement with Iran, saying that the move poses a threat to international security and nuclear non-proliferation, and exposes the US as an unreliable partner.

Turkish President Talks with President Putin over S-500 Missile System Turkey has had talks with Russia over S-500 surface-to-air missile defense systems, President Erdogan said on Friday.

ISIS Terrorists Holding Less than 8% of Syrian Territory: Russian General Areas occupied by ISIS terrorist group in Syria has been reduced to less than 8 percent as the group faces total annihilation by Syrian forces .

EU Slams Trump’s Decision to Decertify Iran Nuclear Pact The 2015 Iran nuclear deal is not a “bilateral agreement,” and it cannot be terminated by any single country, EU Foreign Policy Chief said

Qatar Complains to WTO over Saudi-Led Boycott Qatar has filed a complaint to the World Trade Organization (WTO) over a four-month old blockade imposed by Saudi-led regime against the Persian Gulf state.

Bahrainis Reject Al Khalifa’s Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime - Bahraini’s have held protest rallies to voice their anger at Al Khalifa’s regime reported plans to normalize ties with the Israeli regime.

Iran Parliament Speaker Warns US over Scrapping Nuclear Deal Iran’s parliament speaker has warned the US against walking away from the 2015 nuclear deal.

UAE Planning Qatar Invasion Using US Mercenary Group: Report The UAE is planning a military invasion of neighboring Qatar using mercenaries from the American security service company formerly known as Blackwater.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Lawmakers to End US Army Complicity in Saudi Aggression on Yemen

US New Anti-Hezbollah Measures: Drives, Consequences

Kurdish Militia Pull Back Defense Line around Kirkuk amid Iraqi Army Buildup

German Minister Suggests Muslim Public Holidays

Putin Slams ’Ill-considered Foreign Interference’ in West Asia

US Airdropping Weapons, Food to ISIS in Iraq, Syria: Iran Cmdr.

Hackers Stole Top-Secret US War Plans against North Korea: Official

Turkish Forces Exchange Fire with Al-Qaeda Terrorists on Syria’s Idlib Border

Takfiri Terrorism’s Next Station Could be Southwest Asia

How Israel Takes Advantage of Yemen Crisis?

North Korea Says Ready for War Declared by Trump

West-Made Arms in Hands of Terrorists: Syrian Defense Ministry

Lawmakers to End US Army Complicity in Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Pope to Visit Myanmar as Rohingyas Ethnic Cleansing Continues

Why Is EU Increasingly Separating Ways from Trump?

Chinese Armed Forces Warn off US Warship near South China Sea

Turkey’s Military Presence in Syria Illegal: Foreign Minister

Rampaging Zionist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Damage Palestinian Property

Why Saudis Welcome US Sanctions on Hezbollah Call for More?

UAE Planning Qatar Invasion Using US Mercenary Group: Report

Palestinians Remember Israeli Perpetrated Massacre of Refugees in Sabra, Shatilla

Russia Accuses US of Supporting ISIS Terrorists in Syria

Interpol Approves Palestine as Member, Ignores Israel, US Opposition

Hamas Welcomes Palestinian Unity Govt. Meeting in Gaza

US Involved in Attack on Syrian Forces Fighting Terrorists: Russian MoD

Russian Airstrikes in Syria Kill over 2,000 ISIS Terrorists in 10 Days

Panic Hits London after Terror Attack on Underground Train

Hamas, Islamic Jihad Praise Anti-Occupation Operation in Al-Quds

Over 100 Zionist Settlers Raid, Desecrate Al Aqsa Mosque

Bahraini King Calls for End to Boycott of Israeli Regime: Report

US-Made Bomb Used by Saudis to Kill Yemeni Civilians: Amnesty

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region

Israel to Survive Maximally 25 Years If Regime Makes No Mistake: Iran Army Chief

France Urges Saudi-Led Regimes to Lift Embargo on Qatar

Yemeni Army Warns It Can Attack Israeli Bases in Eritrea Islands

In Focus

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
Analysis

US New Anti-Hezbollah Measures: Drives, Consequences

Sunday 15 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
US New Anti-Hezbollah Measures: Drives, Consequences

Related Content

Why Saudis Welcome US Sanctions on Hezbollah Call for More?

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Last week, the US administration announced a total of $12 million reward for information delivery to the American intelligence apparatuses that leads to capture of Talal Hammiyeh and Fouad Shukr, two senior commanders of Lebanon's Hezbollah.

Washington took the new anti-Hezbollah measure, while in late September the US Congress approved a bill of sanctions presented by Ed Royce, Republican of California, described to be much tougher than those imposed on the Lebanese group in 2014, a legislation targeting the group’s financial activities and links.

The move drew the Israeli and Saudi regimes' welcome and support, emboldening even more threats by the Israeli officials against Hezbollah. Thamer al-Sabhan, the Saudi regime's minister of state for the Arab affairs, also praised the fresh restrictions on Hezbollah and highlighted what he called a need for establishment of an international coalition to confront the group.

It appears that a sort of special coordination is looming between the US and its regional allies, on top of them Riyadh and Tel Aviv, to launch a large-scale campaign of confrontation against Hezbollah, and the Axis of Resistance as a whole. But what is driving these moves? And what are the consequences of the US steps in the region? 

Hezbollah's regional triumphs

In 2006, Hezbollah gained more popularity than ever after it defeated the Israeli regime, and gained a triumph unprecedented in the record of the Arab-Israeli conflicts after occupation of Palestine. Now it is apparently a big and influential force on the fronts of combat against the takfiri terrorist groups, including ISIS, who are implementing a Western-Arab-Israeli project to split Syria. Hezbollah's military strength along with its genius on the Syrian battlegrounds buoyed up the Lebanese group to a notably effective regional actor. This spurs the US, Saudi Arabia, and the Israeli regime, three parties that see Hezbollah as a brewing threat to their interests, to act hostilely, including putting strains on the resistance movement in a bid to curb its thriving power.

Hezbollah’s popularity at home

The political standoff caused by deep division between the Lebanese political factions over choosing a president after two years of empty seat was finally resolved by role playing of Hezbollah and March 8 Alliance, a parliamentary bloc allied to it. The solution to the political limbo bore witness to the Hezbollah influence among the Lebanese people. The presidency deal, in fact, signaled increase of the group’s political power beside its military power. The US fresh measure against Hezbollah military leaders comes in order to cut its maneuvering potentials on the national stage and, if possible, hit tenets of its legitimacy in the nation.

Hezbollah challenges Israeli interests

Hezbollah’s domestic and foreign power as well as its popularity does not appeal to Tel Aviv and its Western and regional patrons, as the Lebanese resistant group has presented a novel model of anti-Israeli struggle, stripping the occupying regime of its regional superiority. Hezbollah highlights the need for keeping alive the Palestinian cause and the ideals for freedom of the Palestine territories among the Muslims. That is the worst threat felt by Tel Aviv as a result of Hezbollah’s regional policy.

Hezbollah foils American schemes in Syria

Another drive for Washington’s anti-Hezbollah measures has to do with the massive Resistance camp’s gains which necessarily means practical collapse of the American plans for the war-hit Syria. By targeting one of major Axis of Resistance's wings and setting up new roadblocks ahead of its activism, Trump seeks weakening Hezbollah for the final end of Resistance impairment as its parent camp. Rewarding any information about Hezbollah military heads is the least move the Americans can take to make up for their regional fiascos.

But such pressures hardly go without repercussions. Such strains are expected to draw further anti-American and anti-Israeli sentiments in the Lebanese society because of Hezbollah’s social base and its political influence locally. Hezbollah combats takfiri groups in Syria in order to help restore stability to the region and its country, just unlike practical US, Saudi Arabia, and Israeli regime support of tense conditions through backing a spectrum of terrorist organizations fighting the Syrian government. Such anti-terror involvement wins approval of not only the Lebanese people but also the political factions, something precluding effective harm to Hezbollah as Washington and its partners wish to see as a pay-off of their latest arrangement.

Still another outcome of the American hostility rests with Hezbollah reaction to pressures through expanding range of its actions against Washington and Tel Aviv's regional interests, especially in Syria, something expected to come out with further escalation of tensions. Israeli officials repeatedly asserted that they will not stand Hezbollah presence on the borders of the Golan Heights, a Syrian territory occupied by the Israeli regime. So the new measures are aimed at pressing their major opponent in Syria.

With regard to the new US sanctions against Iranian entities, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), and threatening to scrap the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran, it can be noted that sanctioning Hezbollah commanders is part of a big regional puzzle designed to vitiate the Resistance. Despite showing this degree of vehemence in dealing with Hezbollah, the measure seems to be doomed to failure. 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Hezbollah Reward Tel Aviv Axis of Resistance Syria

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iraqi Forces Locked in Armed Standoff with Kurdish Militias in Disputed Kirkuk
Heartbreaking Images Show Rohingyas Suffering after Fleeing Genocide in Myanmar
Turkish Troops Cross Border into Syria`s Idlib
Some 1,000 Terrorists Surrender to Iraqi Forces in Hawija
Iraqi Forces Locked in Armed Standoff with Kurdish Militias in Disputed Kirkuk

Iraqi Forces Locked in Armed Standoff with Kurdish Militias in Disputed Kirkuk

Over 30 Killed as Terrorists Hit Somalia`s Mogadishu
Afghan Families Displaced by Army`s Anti-ISIS Operations Live in Dire Conditions
13 Die and Scores Missing as Rohingya Refugees Boat Capsizes
Footage Released by Syrian Defense Ministry Shows West-Made Arms Confiscated from Terrorists