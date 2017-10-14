11 Palestinian Lawmakers Languishing in Israeli Regime Jails

Alwaght- There were still 11 Palestinian lawmakers languishing in notorious Israeli regime jails after the regime released on Friday MP Mohamed al-Tal.

In a statement on Saturday, The Palestinian Commission of Detainees’ and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs said the Israeli regime released MP Tal after he spent seven months in Ofer jail, pointing out that Tal underwent surgery a few weeks ago after he suffered a health problem.

Among the detained lawmakers in Israeli regime inhuman detention centers, according to the commission, are Marwan al-Barghouthi, member of Fatah’s central committee, Ahmed Saadat, secretary-general of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and Mohamed Mutair, a senior Hamas official.

Israel arrested about 70 Palestinian lawmakers and administratively jailed most of them with no indictment or trial since 2002.

Earlier this year, more than 1,700 Palestinian prisoners had joined a hunger strike dubbed the Freedom and Dignity Strike which started on April 17 and lasted for 40 days. The hunger strike was initially called by al-Barghouti. The strikers were demanding basic rights, such as an end to the policies of administrative detention, solitary confinement and deliberate medical negligence. The strike ended after the Israeli regime met the demands of the hunger strikers.

Israeli authorities have detained approximately one million Palestinians since the establishment of the state of the usurper Israeli entity in 1948 and the subsequent occupation of the West Bank, East al-Quds (Jerusalem), and the Gaza Strip in 1967.

Palestinian rights groups have long accused Israeli regime authorities of torture, harassment, and medical neglect of Palestinians in their custody.