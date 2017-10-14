Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 15 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims Donald Trump’s speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Palestinians Welcome Hamas, Fatah Reconciliation Deal Palestinians have welcomed the signing of the historical Fatah-Hamas reconciliation agreement that ends decade old animosity

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement says the US is assisting ISIS terrorist groups in Syria to prevent the Takfiri group from being annihilated.

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation Protesters in the Afghan capital, have demanded an end to the “American occupation” as the country marks 16 years since the beginning of the US-led invasion.

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and foreign powers are untrustworthy and seek to create a new Israel in the region.

News

11 Palestinian Lawmakers Languishing in Israeli Regime Jails

11 Palestinian Lawmakers Languishing in Israeli Regime Jails

There were still 11 Palestinian lawmakers languishing in notorious Israeli regime jails after the regime released on Friday MP Mohamed al-Tal.

Ex-Afghan President Slams US for Killing Civilians in Kunar Drone Strike Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai reacted at the civilian casualties in United States drone airstrike in eastern Kunar province Afghanistan.

Danger of War after Trump’s Move Against Iran Nuclear Deal: German Minister US President Donald Trump’s decision to not certify the nuclear pact signed between Iran and six world powers could bring the danger of war close to Europe

Syria Demands Immediate Withdrawal of Turkish Troops from its Territory -Syria is demanding an immediate withdrawal of Turkish troops, whose deployment to Idlib province amounts to “flagrant aggression,” .

Syrian Forces Liberate Strategic City of Al-Mayadeen, Inflict Heavy Losses on ISIS Syrian forces have liberated that strategic Al-Mayadeen town in Deir ez-Zor province, one of the last strongholds still remaining in the hands of ISIS terrorists .

Over 40 Killed as Terrorists Hit Somalia’s Mogadishu Over 40 people have been killed and several others wounded in a massive car bomb attack outside a hotel in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu.

Myanmar Must Facilitate Rohingya Muslims Return: Ex-UN Chief Former UN urged the Security Council to push for the return to Myanmar of hundreds of thousands of Rohyinga Muslims who have been forced out of their land .

Iraqi Popular Forces Clash with Kurdish Militias in Disputed Tuz Khurmatu City Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) clashed late on Friday with Kurdish militias, Peshmerga, in Tuz Khurmatu city in northern province of Saladin.

Lawmakers to End US Army Complicity in Saudi Aggression on Yemen A bipartisan committee in the US House of Representatives introduced a resolution on 27 September which, if passed, would order American army removed from Saudi-led coalition’s aggression on Yemen.

Kurdish Militia Pull Back Defense Line around Kirkuk amid Iraqi Army Buildup Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) forces have moved back their defense lines around the disputed oil-rich Kirkuk, as Baghdad is mounting pressures on the semiautonomous region to renounce its controversial independence referendum.

Russia Rebukes US Stance on Iran Deal as "Irresponsible, Aggressive, Uncivilized" Russia denounced the US decision to decertify the 2015 multinational nuclear agreement with Iran, saying that the move poses a threat to international security and nuclear non-proliferation, and exposes the US as an unreliable partner.

Turkish President Talks with President Putin over S-500 Missile System Turkey has had talks with Russia over S-500 surface-to-air missile defense systems, President Erdogan said on Friday.

ISIS Terrorists Holding Less than 8% of Syrian Territory: Russian General Areas occupied by ISIS terrorist group in Syria has been reduced to less than 8 percent as the group faces total annihilation by Syrian forces .

EU Slams Trump’s Decision to Decertify Iran Nuclear Pact The 2015 Iran nuclear deal is not a “bilateral agreement,” and it cannot be terminated by any single country, EU Foreign Policy Chief said

Qatar Complains to WTO over Saudi-Led Boycott Qatar has filed a complaint to the World Trade Organization (WTO) over a four-month old blockade imposed by Saudi-led regime against the Persian Gulf state.

Bahrainis Reject Al Khalifa’s Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime - Bahraini’s have held protest rallies to voice their anger at Al Khalifa’s regime reported plans to normalize ties with the Israeli regime.

Iran Parliament Speaker Warns US over Scrapping Nuclear Deal Iran’s parliament speaker has warned the US against walking away from the 2015 nuclear deal.

UAE Planning Qatar Invasion Using US Mercenary Group: Report The UAE is planning a military invasion of neighboring Qatar using mercenaries from the American security service company formerly known as Blackwater.

Rampaging Zionist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Damage Palestinian Property Zionist settlers attacked properties of Palestinians in the Old City of occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem) before storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

Qatar Cites Jealousy in Saudi-Led Efforts to Snatch its 2022 World Cup Rights Qatar has slammed attempt by rival Saudi-led regimes to take the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosting rights away from the Persian Gulf state.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Syrian Forces Liberate Strategic City of Al-Mayadeen, Inflict Heavy Losses on ISIS

Turkish President Talks with President Putin over S-500 Missile System

Lawmakers to End US Army Complicity in Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Over 40 Killed as Terrorists Hit Somalia’s Mogadishu

Myanmar Must Facilitate Rohingya Muslims Return: Ex-UN Chief

Kurdish Militia Pull Back Defense Line around Kirkuk amid Iraqi Army Buildup

Russia Rebukes US Stance on Iran Deal as "Irresponsible, Aggressive, Uncivilized"

Syria Demands Immediate Withdrawal of Turkish Troops from its Territory

Iran’s President Rejects Trump’s Demand for Nuclear Deal Review

Ex-Afghan President Slams US for Killing Civilians in Kunar Drone Strike

Iraqi Popular Forces Clash with Kurdish Militias in Disputed Tuz Khurmatu City

11 Palestinian Lawmakers Languishing in Israeli Regime Jails

Why Is EU Increasingly Separating Ways from Trump?

Danger of War after Trump’s Move Against Iran Nuclear Deal: German Minister

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims

US Airdropping Weapons, Food to ISIS in Iraq, Syria: Iran Cmdr.

Iran to Treat US Army Like ISIS if IRGC Blacklisted: Chief Commander

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader

What Did Saudi King Look for in Russia Visit?

US VP Left Stadium after Black Players Knelt During Anthem to Protest Racism

Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Attack at Saudi Military Base

Hackers Stole Top-Secret US War Plans against North Korea: Official

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation

Hamas Says Not to Discuss Armed Wing in Reconciliation Talks with Fatah

Myanmar’s Army Preventing Return of Rohingya Muslims

Turkish Forces Exchange Fire with Al-Qaeda Terrorists on Syria’s Idlib Border

ISIS Terrorists Cross into Syria from US-Controlled Western Iraq: Russia

Israeli Regime to Build 4,000 More Settlements in Occupied West Bank: Report

What’s Next for Patriotic Union of Kurdistan after Talabani’s Death?

Takfiri Terrorism’s Next Station Could be Southwest Asia

Palestinians Remember Israeli Perpetrated Massacre of Refugees in Sabra, Shatilla

Britain to Deliver Eurofighter Jets to Qatar amid Regional Tensions

Over 1,000 Militants Agreed to Side with Syrian Government: Russia

France Urges Saudi-Led Regimes to Lift Embargo on Qatar

Appalling Video Shows Aftermath of Saudi Airstrike in Yemen’s Marib: 12 Civilians Killed

Russian, Syrian Forces Repel US-Backed Idlib Offensive, Kill Over 800 Terrorists

US Hypocrisy Caused Death of Russian General in Syria: Moscow

Interpol Approves Palestine as Member, Ignores Israel, US Opposition

Pentagon Says Russia Knowingly Hit US Kurdish Proxy in Syria

US Involved in Attack on Syrian Forces Fighting Terrorists: Russian MoD

Yemeni Missiles Capable of Targeting UAE: Ansarullah Leader

Syria Says De-Escalation Zone Pacts Don’t Legitimize Turkish Presence

Russian Airstrikes in Syria Kill over 2,000 ISIS Terrorists in 10 Days

Yemen Cholera Outbreak Worst on Record as Saudi Bombardments Continue

Hamas Welcomes Palestinian Unity Govt. Meeting in Gaza

In Focus

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

11 Palestinian Lawmakers Languishing in Israeli Regime Jails

Saturday 14 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
11 Palestinian Lawmakers Languishing in Israeli Regime Jails
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- There were still 11 Palestinian lawmakers languishing in notorious Israeli regime jails after the regime released on Friday MP Mohamed al-Tal.

 In a statement on Saturday, The Palestinian Commission of Detainees’ and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs said the Israeli regime released MP Tal after he spent seven months in Ofer jail, pointing out that Tal underwent surgery a few weeks ago after he suffered a health problem.

Among the detained lawmakers in Israeli regime inhuman detention centers, according to the commission, are Marwan al-Barghouthi, member of Fatah’s central committee, Ahmed Saadat, secretary-general of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and Mohamed Mutair, a senior Hamas official.

Israel arrested about 70 Palestinian lawmakers and administratively jailed most of them with no indictment or trial since 2002.

Earlier this year, more than 1,700 Palestinian prisoners had joined a hunger strike dubbed the Freedom and Dignity Strike which started on April 17 and lasted for 40 days. The hunger strike was initially called by al-Barghouti. The strikers were demanding basic rights, such as an end to the policies of administrative detention, solitary confinement and deliberate medical negligence. The strike ended after the Israeli regime met the demands of the hunger strikers.

Israeli authorities have detained approximately one million Palestinians since the establishment of the state of the usurper Israeli entity in 1948 and the subsequent occupation of the West Bank, East al-Quds (Jerusalem), and the Gaza Strip in 1967.

Palestinian rights groups have long accused Israeli regime authorities of torture, harassment, and medical neglect of Palestinians in their custody.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Israeli regime Palestine lawmakers Mohamed al-Talk al Quds

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Heartbreaking Images Show Rohingyas Suffering after Fleeing Genocide in Myanmar
Turkish Troops Cross Border into Syria`s Idlib
Some 1,000 Terrorists Surrender to Iraqi Forces in Hawija
Heartbreaking Images Show Rohingyas` Suffering under Myanmarese Regime
Heartbreaking Images Show Rohingyas Suffering after Fleeing Genocide in Myanmar

Heartbreaking Images Show Rohingyas Suffering after Fleeing Genocide in Myanmar

Afghan Families Displaced by Army`s Anti-ISIS Operations Live in Dire Conditions
13 Die and Scores Missing as Rohingya Refugees Boat Capsizes
Footage Released by Syrian Defense Ministry Shows West-Made Arms Confiscated from Terrorists
Clashes Erupt in Kenya`s Capital, Nairobi, as Protests over Annulled Election Cotinues