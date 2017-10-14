Ex-Afghan President Slams US for Killing Civilians in Drone Strike

Alwaght- Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai reacted at the civilian casualties in the US drone airstrike in Afghanistan's eastern province of Kunar.

The office of the former president said in a statement that Karzai has strongly condemned the airstrike in Sawki district as a crime against humanity and against all international values and norms.

Karzai also expressed concerns regarding the growing civilian casualties in Afghanistan and called on government leaders to show a strong reaction regarding their violations.

This comes as there are conflicting reports regarding those killed or wounded in the airstrike.

The provincial governor’s spokesman Abdul Ghani Musamim said the information they have received suggests the casualties of the ISIS militants in the airstrike.

He said the raid was conducted on Thursday afternoon and their information shows that several ISIS militants including their commanders were killed.

However, the local residents say that the civilians who were on their way to a wedding were targeted.

Meanwhile, an Afghan lawmaker saidmore than a dozen civilians have been killed in a recent US drone strike in Kunar.

On Friday, residents from the Chawki district of Kunar Province held a gathering to pay tribute to the victims of the deadly drone attack a day earlier.

Speaking during the ceremony, Afghan lawmaker Shahzada Shahid said “the villagers are very upset about this incident, people are now busy with the funeral ceremony of the 14 civilians from the area.”

“There is no doubt that they were civilians, they were not armed with weapons and those that were killed were oppressed,” he added.

The US military has escalated attacks in Afghanistan under a new strategy announced by President Donald Trump in August.

Washington currently maintains 8,400 occupation troops in Afghanistan, with NATO troops making up another 5,000.

Civilian casualties caused by NATO forces have been one of the most contentious issues during the 16-year aggression on Afghanistan, prompting strong government and public criticism.