Danger of War after Trump’s Move Against Iran Nuclear Deal: German Minister

Alwaght- US President Donald Trump’s decision to not certify the nuclear pact signed between Iran and six world powers could bring the danger of war close to Europe, Germany’s foreign minister has warned.

Trump has given the US Congress days to decide whether to re-impose sanctions on Iran that were lifted in 2016 as part of the deal, and warned that he may seek to terminate the deal completely.

However, Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said that if the US follows through on either of those options, then it could result in Iran developing nuclear weapons and raise the threat of conflict.

Speaking to Deutschlandfunk radio, Gabriel said that Trump had sent a “difficult and dangerous signal” when the US administration was also dealing with a crisis over North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

Iran could develop nuclear weapons Gabriel claimed, adding Israeli regime would not tolerate that and “then we will be back where we were 10, 12 years ago with the danger of war relatively close to Europe”.

Iran has all along maintained that its nuclear activities are for peaceful purposes and rejects any claims that it ever pursued a nuclear weapons program. Iran’s Leader of the Islamic Revolution has also issued a Fatwa or religious edict declaring the use of nuclear weapons as forbidden in Islam.

The German foreign minister urged the US not to endanger the security of its allies and its own people for domestic policy reasons.

The 2015 deal, agreed between Iran and the six permanent members of the United Nations Security Council -- the United States, France, Britain, China and Russia – plus Germany, known as known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), lifts economic sanctions imposed in 2005 in exchange for curbs to Tehran's nuclear program. It was later endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Trump previously called the deal an “embarrassment” to the US and by his refusal to certify the agreement, the US Congress will have 60 days to decide whether to restore the anti-Iran sanctions Washington had agreed to waive.