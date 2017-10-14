Syrian Forces Liberate Strategic City of Al-Mayadeen, Inflict Heavy Losses on ISIS

Alwaght- Syrian forces have liberated the strategic city of al-Mayadeen, one of the ISIS terrorist group’s last strongholds in Deir ez-Zor province.

“The government army and allied forces “regained control of the city… eliminated a large number of terrorists and destroyed their weapons and equipment,” a military source said, adding that the terrorists suffered “a collapse in their ranks.”

Syrian news agency, Sana, reported that government forces are chasing remnants of ISIS terrorists out of al-Mayadeen while the engineering units are clearing land mines left in the town.

Controlling al-Mayadeen city is an important step towards the eradication of ISIS terrorists completely from the Euphrates valley, where units of the army, covered by Syrian and Russian Air Forces, have been launching wide operations since breaking Deir ez-Zor siege on September 5th. These operations resulted in the restoration of dozens of villages and towns in the countryside of the city.

Earlier in October, the Syrian Army reached the outskirts of al-Mayadeen, effectively trapping ISIS terrorists in the city.