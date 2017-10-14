Syrian Forces Liberate Al-Mayadeen, ISIS Terrorists Suffer Heavy Losses

Alwaght- Syrian forces have liberated that strategic Al-Mayadeen town in Deir ez-Zor province, one of the last strongholds still remaining in the hands of ISIS terrorist group.

“The government army and allied forces “regained control of the city… eliminated a large number of terrorists and destroyed their weapons and equipment,” a military source said, adding that the terrorists suffered “a collapse in their ranks.”

Syrian news agency, Sana, reported that government forces are chasing remnants of ISIS terrorists out of al-Mayadeen while the engineering units are clearing land mines left in the town.

Controlling al-Mayadeen city is an important step towards the eradication of ISIS terrorists completely from the Euphrates valley, where units of the army, covered by Syrian and Russian Air Forces, have been launching wide operations since breaking Deir ez-Zor siege on September 5th. These operations resulted in the restoration of dozens of villages and towns in the countryside of the city.

Earlier in October, the Syrian Army reached the outskirts of Al-Mayadeen, effectively trapping ISIS terrorists in the city. To support their Syrian allies, a Russian naval task force launched cruise missile strikes on terrorist positions in Al-Mayadeen.

The Russian Defense Ministry said two submarines, the Veliky Novgorod and the Kolpino, fired ten Kalibr cruise missiles on ISIS sites in the vicinity of the city.

Dozens of Islamic State militants, warlords, and foreign fighters were also killed in a series of Russian airstrikes in other parts of Deir ez-Zor province, according to the ministry. Over the past few days, Russian jets have been targeting militant command posts, heavy weaponry, and ammunition depots.

On Friday, the Russian General Staff announced that ISIS terrorists now controls less than eight percent of Syria due to major successes of the Syrian troops.