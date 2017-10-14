Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 14 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims Donald Trump’s speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Palestinians Welcome Hamas, Fatah Reconciliation Deal Palestinians have welcomed the signing of the historical Fatah-Hamas reconciliation agreement that ends decade old animosity

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement says the US is assisting ISIS terrorist groups in Syria to prevent the Takfiri group from being annihilated.

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation Protesters in the Afghan capital, have demanded an end to the “American occupation” as the country marks 16 years since the beginning of the US-led invasion.

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and foreign powers are untrustworthy and seek to create a new Israel in the region.

News

Over 20 Killed as Terrorists Hit Somalia’s Mogadishu

Over 20 Killed as Terrorists Hit Somalia’s Mogadishu

Over 20 people have been killed and several others wounded in a massive car bomb attack outside a hotel in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu.

Syrian Forces Liberate Al-Mayadeen, ISIS Terrorists Suffer Heavy Losses Syrian forces have liberated that strategic Al-Mayadeen town in Deir ez-Zor province, one of the last strongholds still remaining in the hands of ISIS terrorists .

Myanmar Must Facilitate Rohingya Muslims Return: Ex-UN Chief Annan Former UN urged the Security Council to push for the return to Myanmar of hundreds of thousands of Rohyinga Muslims who have been forced out of their land .

Iraqi Popular Forces Clash with Kurdish Militias in Disputed Tuz Khurmatu City Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) clashed late on Friday with Kurdish militias, Peshmerga, in Tuz Khurmatu city in northern province of Saladin.

Lawmakers to End US Army Complicity in Saudi Aggression on Yemen A bipartisan committee in the US House of Representatives introduced a resolution on 27 September which, if passed, would order American army removed from Saudi-led coalition’s aggression on Yemen.

Kurdish Militia Pull Back Defense Line around Kirkuk amid Iraqi Army Buildup Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) forces have moved back their defense lines around the disputed oil-rich Kirkuk, as Baghdad is mounting pressures on the semiautonomous region to renounce its controversial independence referendum.

Russia Rebukes US Stance on Iran Deal as "Irresponsible, Aggressive, Uncivilized" Russia denounced the US decision to decertify the 2015 multinational nuclear agreement with Iran, saying that the move poses a threat to international security and nuclear non-proliferation, and exposes the US as an unreliable partner.

Turkish President Talks with President Putin over S-500 Missile System Turkey has had talks with Russia over S-500 surface-to-air missile defense systems, President Erdogan said on Friday.

ISIS Terrorists Holding Less than 8% of Syrian Territory: Russian General Areas occupied by ISIS terrorist group in Syria has been reduced to less than 8 percent as the group faces total annihilation by Syrian forces .

EU Slams Trump’s Decision to Decertify Iran Nuclear Pact The 2015 Iran nuclear deal is not a “bilateral agreement,” and it cannot be terminated by any single country, EU Foreign Policy Chief said

Qatar Complains to WTO over Saudi-Led Boycott Qatar has filed a complaint to the World Trade Organization (WTO) over a four-month old blockade imposed by Saudi-led regime against the Persian Gulf state.

Bahrainis Reject Al Khalifa’s Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime - Bahraini’s have held protest rallies to voice their anger at Al Khalifa’s regime reported plans to normalize ties with the Israeli regime.

Iran Parliament Speaker Warns US over Scrapping Nuclear Deal Iran’s parliament speaker has warned the US against walking away from the 2015 nuclear deal.

UAE Planning Qatar Invasion Using US Mercenary Group: Report The UAE is planning a military invasion of neighboring Qatar using mercenaries from the American security service company formerly known as Blackwater.

Rampaging Zionist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Damage Palestinian Property Zionist settlers attacked properties of Palestinians in the Old City of occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem) before storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

Qatar Cites Jealousy in Saudi-Led Efforts to Snatch its 2022 World Cup Rights Qatar has slammed attempt by rival Saudi-led regimes to take the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosting rights away from the Persian Gulf state.

Isolated Iraqi Kurdistan Region Ready for Talks to Resolve Row with Central Govt. An isolated Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government has expressed willingness to hold negotiations with the Iraqi government after a controversial referendum.

US Airdropping Weapons, Food to ISIS in Iraq, Syria: Iran Cmdr. A senior military commander in Iran says the United States has airdropped weapons and food supplies to ISIS terrorists in Iraq and Syria.

Myanmar’s Army Preventing Return of Rohingya Muslims Myanmar forces have carried out systematic" attacks aimed at preventing fleeing members of the Rohingya ethnic group from returning

North Korea Says Ready for War Declared by Trump North Korea’s foreign minister has said US President Donald Trump "has lit the wick of a war" and Pyongyang is ready to deal with the situation.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims

Lawmakers to End US Army Complicity in Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Kurdish Militia Pull Back Defense Line around Kirkuk amid Iraqi Army Buildup

Russia Rebukes US Stance on Iran Deal as "Irresponsible, Aggressive, Uncivilized"

Over 20 Killed as Terrorists Hit Somalia’s Mogadishu

Myanmar Must Facilitate Rohingya Muslims Return: Ex-UN Chief Annan

Turkish President Talks with President Putin over S-500 Missile System

Why Is EU Increasingly Separating Ways from Trump?

Iraqi Popular Forces Clash with Kurdish Militias in Disputed Tuz Khurmatu City

Iran’s President Rejects Trump’s Demand for Nuclear Deal Review

Syrian Forces Liberate Al-Mayadeen, ISIS Terrorists Suffer Heavy Losses

ISIS Surrounded in Al-Mayadeen City, Eastern Syria

West-Made Arms in Hands of Terrorists: Syrian Defense Ministry

Hackers Stole Top-Secret US War Plans against North Korea: Official

Turkish Forces Exchange Fire with Al-Qaeda Terrorists on Syria’s Idlib Border

Nukes Guarantee Our Existence in Face of US Threats: N. Korea Leader

North Korea Says Ready for War Declared by Trump

Protesters in Morocco Demand Release of Political Prisoners

President Rouhani Warns US over Blacklisting Iran’s Elite Forces

Chinese Armed Forces Warn off US Warship near South China Sea

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation

UAE Planning Qatar Invasion Using US Mercenary Group: Report

How Israel Takes Advantage of Yemen Crisis?

US Airdropping Weapons, Food to ISIS in Iraq, Syria: Iran Cmdr.

UN Failed to Avert Rohingya Muslim Killings Despite Warning: Report

Bahrainis Reject Al Khalifa’s Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime

France Urges Saudi-Led Regimes to Lift Embargo on Qatar

Palestinians Remember Israeli Perpetrated Massacre of Refugees in Sabra, Shatilla

Yemeni Missiles Capable of Targeting UAE: Ansarullah Leader

Appalling Video Shows Aftermath of Saudi Airstrike in Yemen’s Marib: 12 Civilians Killed

Over 1,000 Militants Agreed to Side with Syrian Government: Russia

Hamas Welcomes Palestinian Unity Govt. Meeting in Gaza

Russian Airstrikes in Syria Kill over 2,000 ISIS Terrorists in 10 Days

Yemeni Army Warns It Can Attack Israeli Bases in Eritrea Islands

Russian, Syrian Forces Repel US-Backed Idlib Offensive, Kill Over 800 Terrorists

Panic Hits London after Terror Attack on Underground Train

US Hypocrisy Caused Death of Russian General in Syria: Moscow

ISIS Terror Attack Kills 84 in Iraq, 10 Iranians among Victims

US-Led Forces Kill Syrian Civilians Using Banned White Phosphorus Bombs

Syria Slams Countries Supporting Israel in Developing Nuclear Weapons

Britain to Deliver Eurofighter Jets to Qatar amid Regional Tensions

In Focus

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Myanmar Must Facilitate Rohingya Muslims Return: Ex-UN Chief Annan

Saturday 14 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Myanmar Must Facilitate Rohingya Muslims Return: Ex-UN Chief Annan

Related Content

Myanmar’s Army Preventing Return of Rohingya Muslims

Bangladeshis Ready to Forge Meals to Support Rohingyas Fleeing Myanmar: PM

Rohingyas Trapped in Myanmar Starving to Death

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght-Former UN chief Kofi Annan urged the Security Council on Friday to push for the return to Myanmar of hundreds of thousands of Rohyinga Muslims who have been forced out of their ancestral land in Rakhine state.

Annan, who led an advisory commission to the Myanmar government, said world powers must work with the country's military and civilian leaders to end the refugee crisis.

"I hope the resolution that comes out urges the government to really press ahead and create conditions that would allow the refugees to return with dignity and with a sense of security," Annan told reporters after a closed-door meeting with the council.

"They should not be returned to camps. They should help rebuild," he said.

Annan further said the refugees taking shelter in Bangladeshi border camps needed help to “get their homes back.”

He urged the UNSC to agree with Myanmar’s government on a refugee return “roadmap,” cautioning that if no action is taken, “we are going to have a long-term festering problem” in the region that “can be very serious, down the line.”

In the past seven weeks, an estimated 600,000 people have fled their homes following a military-led genocide campaign in Rakhine State and crossed into Bangladesh. There have been shocking reports of Myanmar troops and Buddhist mobs murdering and raping civilians and torching their villages.

The current crisis erupted on 25 August, when Myanmar’s army backed by gangs of Buddhist extremists brutally attacked Muslims in Rakhine state on the pretext of responding to the killing of security forces. In the ensuing operation, over 6,000 Rohingya Muslims have been killed in what is clearly an organized campaign of ethnic cleansing and genocide.

Myanmar has refused to recognize the Rohingya as an ethnic group, instead claims they are Bengali migrants from Bangladesh living illegally in the country. Myanmar has come under international criticism for failing to stop the ethnic cleansing in its Rakhine state and in turn an exodus that has become the largest refugee crisis to hit Asia in decades.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Myanmar Rohingya Muslims Bangladesh Kofi Annan

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Heartbreaking Images Show Rohingyas Suffering after Fleeing Genocide in Myanmar
Turkish Troops Cross Border into Syria`s Idlib
Some 1,000 Terrorists Surrender to Iraqi Forces in Hawija
Heartbreaking Images Show Rohingyas` Suffering under Myanmarese Regime
Heartbreaking Images Show Rohingyas Suffering after Fleeing Genocide in Myanmar

Heartbreaking Images Show Rohingyas Suffering after Fleeing Genocide in Myanmar

Afghan Families Displaced by Army`s Anti-ISIS Operations Live in Dire Conditions
13 Die and Scores Missing as Rohingya Refugees Boat Capsizes
Footage Released by Syrian Defense Ministry Shows West-Made Arms Confiscated from Terrorists
Clashes Erupt in Kenya`s Capital, Nairobi, as Protests over Annulled Election Cotinues