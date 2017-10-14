Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 14 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

President Rouhani Slams Trump's Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims

President Rouhani Slams Trump's Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims Donald Trump's speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Palestinians Welcome Hamas, Fatah Reconciliation Deal Palestinians have welcomed the signing of the historical Fatah-Hamas reconciliation agreement that ends decade old animosity

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement says the US is assisting ISIS terrorist groups in Syria to prevent the Takfiri group from being annihilated.

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation Protesters in the Afghan capital, have demanded an end to the "American occupation" as the country marks 16 years since the beginning of the US-led invasion.

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and foreign powers are untrustworthy and seek to create a new Israel in the region.

Russia Rebukes US Stance on Iran Deal as "Irresponsible, Aggressive, Uncivilized"

Russia Rebukes US Stance on Iran Deal as "Irresponsible, Aggressive, Uncivilized"

Russia denounced the US decision to decertify the 2015 multinational nuclear agreement with Iran, saying that the move poses a threat to international security and nuclear non-proliferation, and exposes the US as an unreliable partner.

Turkish President Talks with President Putin over S-500 Missile System Turkey has had talks with Russia over S-500 surface-to-air missile defense systems, President Erdogan said on Friday.

ISIS Terrorists Holding Less than 8% of Syrian Territory: Russian General Areas occupied by ISIS terrorist group in Syria has been reduced to less than 8 percent as the group faces total annihilation by Syrian forces .

EU Slams Trump's Decision to Decertify Iran Nuclear Pact The 2015 Iran nuclear deal is not a "bilateral agreement," and it cannot be terminated by any single country, EU Foreign Policy Chief said

Qatar Complains to WTO over Saudi-Led Boycott Qatar has filed a complaint to the World Trade Organization (WTO) over a four-month old blockade imposed by Saudi-led regime against the Persian Gulf state.

Bahrainis Reject Al Khalifa's Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime - Bahraini's have held protest rallies to voice their anger at Al Khalifa's regime reported plans to normalize ties with the Israeli regime.

Iran Parliament Speaker Warns US over Scrapping Nuclear Deal Iran's parliament speaker has warned the US against walking away from the 2015 nuclear deal.

UAE Planning Qatar Invasion Using US Mercenary Group: Report The UAE is planning a military invasion of neighboring Qatar using mercenaries from the American security service company formerly known as Blackwater.

Rampaging Zionist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Damage Palestinian Property Zionist settlers attacked properties of Palestinians in the Old City of occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem) before storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

Qatar Cites Jealousy in Saudi-Led Efforts to Snatch its 2022 World Cup Rights Qatar has slammed attempt by rival Saudi-led regimes to take the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosting rights away from the Persian Gulf state.

Isolated Iraqi Kurdistan Region Ready for Talks to Resolve Row with Central Govt. An isolated Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government has expressed willingness to hold negotiations with the Iraqi government after a controversial referendum.

US Airdropping Weapons, Food to ISIS in Iraq, Syria: Iran Cmdr. A senior military commander in Iran says the United States has airdropped weapons and food supplies to ISIS terrorists in Iraq and Syria.

Myanmar's Army Preventing Return of Rohingya Muslims Myanmar forces have carried out systematic" attacks aimed at preventing fleeing members of the Rohingya ethnic group from returning

North Korea Says Ready for War Declared by Trump North Korea's foreign minister has said US President Donald Trump "has lit the wick of a war" and Pyongyang is ready to deal with the situation.

Iraqi Court Orders Arrest of Organizers of Unconstitutional Kurdistan Referendum Iraq issued arrest warrants of the chairman of its Kurdish region's referendum commission and two aides for organizing an unconstitutional referendum to secede.

Turkey's Military Presence in Syria Illegal: Foreign Minister Syria's foreign minister says we still and will always consider the Turkish military presence in the country as illegal.

Chinese Armed Forces Warn off US Warship near South China Sea China's armed forces have warned off an intrusive US warship near disputed islands in the South China Sea

President Rouhani Warns US over Blacklisting Iran's Elite Forces Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned the US over a planned move to designate Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group.

North Korean Missiles to Reach US after Upgrading: Russian MP North Korea reportedly possesses a missile that will be able to hit the US mainland after modernization, a Russian lawmaker said.

Pope to Visit Myanmar as Rohingyas Ethnic Cleansing Continues Pope Francis is to visit Myanmar in November as the Buddhist country's military is widely blamed for committing ethnic cleansing against Rohingya Muslim minority.

Why Is EU Increasingly Separating Ways from Trump?

US-Turkey Already Frayed Relations Boil over by Visa Ban

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims

Palestinians Welcome Hamas, Fatah Reconciliation Deal

Turkish President Talks with President Putin over S-500 Missile System

Russia Rebukes US Stance on Iran Deal as "Irresponsible, Aggressive, Uncivilized"

Iran’s President Rejects Trump’s Demand for Nuclear Deal Review

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader

ISIS Surrounded in Al-Mayadeen City, Eastern Syria

US Airdropping Weapons, Food to ISIS in Iraq, Syria: Iran Cmdr.

Iran to Treat US Army Like ISIS if IRGC Blacklisted: Chief Commander

Turkey Launches Operation in Northwestern Syria: President Erdogan

FBI Foiled ISIS’ Terror Attack in New York: Officials

North Korean Missiles to Reach US after Upgrading: Russian MP

Hackers Stole Top-Secret US War Plans against North Korea: Official

Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Attack at Saudi Military Base

Hamas Says Not to Discuss Armed Wing in Reconciliation Talks with Fatah

US VP Left Stadium after Black Players Knelt During Anthem to Protest Racism

Pope to Visit Myanmar as Rohingyas Ethnic Cleansing Continues

Iraqi Parliament Speaker in Erbil amid High Tensions with Kurdistan Region

Israeli Regime to Build 4,000 More Settlements in Occupied West Bank: Report

Terrorists Planning Train Derailments, Food Poisoning, Forest Fires in Europe: Report

France Urges Saudi-Led Regimes to Lift Embargo on Qatar

Over 1,000 Militants Agreed to Side with Syrian Government: Russia

Palestinians Remember Israeli Perpetrated Massacre of Refugees in Sabra, Shatilla

Britain to Deliver Eurofighter Jets to Qatar amid Regional Tensions

Yemeni Army Warns It Can Attack Israeli Bases in Eritrea Islands

Yemeni Missiles Capable of Targeting UAE: Ansarullah Leader

Russia Dismisses UK Claims of ‘Major’ Role in ISIS Defeat

US Hypocrisy Caused Death of Russian General in Syria: Moscow

Pentagon Says Russia Knowingly Hit US Kurdish Proxy in Syria

Russian, Syrian Forces Repel US-Backed Idlib Offensive, Kill Over 800 Terrorists

US Involved in Attack on Syrian Forces Fighting Terrorists: Russian MoD

Hamas Welcomes Palestinian Unity Govt. Meeting in Gaza

Russia-Belarus War-Games Continue as US Tanks Arrive in Poland

US-Led Forces Kill Syrian Civilians Using Banned White Phosphorus Bombs

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Turkish President Talks with President Putin over S-500 Missile System

Saturday 14 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Turkish President Talks with President Putin over S-500 Missile System

US-Turkey Already Frayed Relations Boil over by Visa Ban

Alwaght- Turkey has had talks with Russia over S-500 surface-to-air missile defense systems, President Erdogan said on Friday.

"In our talks with [Russia President Vladimir] Putin we are not thinking of stopping with the S-400s. We have had talks on the S-500s too,” said the Turkish leader at a press conference upon his return from Ukraine and Serbia.

The S-500 air shield systems are currently under development by Russian manufacturer Almaz-Antey, and will enter service in the coming years. The systems are said to be able to simultaneously detect and destroy up to 10 ballistic missiles at speeds of up to 7 kilometers per second, as well as aircraft, helicopters and cruise missiles, within a radius of 600 kilometers.

Erdogan added that Turkey would “take joint production steps” of the S-400 systems as soon as it received the second batch of the advanced air shield from Russia.

The Turkish leader’s comments came a month after Ankara and Moscow reached an agreement on the delivery of the S-400 systems to Turkey. At the time, Erdogan said a deposit had already been paid for two batteries of the advanced missile systems.

Under the deal, Russia would send two S-400 systems to Turkey within the next year and then help the country domestically produce two more batteries. The deal is said to be worth around $2.5 billion.

The S-400, whose full name is the Triumf Mobile Multiple Anti-Aircraft Missile System (AAMS), is an advanced Russian missile system designed to detect, track, and destroy planes, drones, or missiles as far as 402 kilometers away. It has previously been sold only to China and India.

Turkey, being a NATO member state with the second-largest army in the military alliance, drew an outpouring of criticism from the US and other members of the bloc, which criticized Ankara for drifting toward Moscow.

"They went crazy because we made the S-400 agreement. What were we supposed to do, wait for you?” said Erdogan on September 13, a day after he inked the deal with the Russians.

Earlier in the week, however, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Turkey’s decision to purchase the S-400 from Russia does not harm the military bloc’s interests.

"I spoke with President Erdogan when I met him in September. I said that the kind of capabilities different nations want to acquire is a national decision,” he said.

Turkey is striving to boost its air defense, particularly after Washington decided in 2015 to withdraw its Patriot surface-to-air missile system from Turkey's border with Syria, a move that weakened Turkey’s air defense.

Before gravitating towards Russia, the Turkish military reportedly walked out of a $3.4 billion contract for a similar Chinese system. The withdrawal took place under purported pressure from Washington.

Turkey’s ties with its Western allies in NATO have been strained over a range of issues. Erdogan has been critical of Washington for supporting Kurdish groups in Syria that he says are responsible for terror attacks inside Turkey.

The Turkish leader has also lambasted American officials for rejecting his requests to hand over Fethullah Gulen, a powerful opposition figure living in the US, who is blamed by Ankara for masterminding last year’s mid-July failed coup.

 

Turkey Erdogan Russia Putin S-500

