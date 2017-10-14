Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 14 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims Donald Trump’s speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Palestinians Welcome Hamas, Fatah Reconciliation Deal Palestinians have welcomed the signing of the historical Fatah-Hamas reconciliation agreement that ends decade old animosity

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement says the US is assisting ISIS terrorist groups in Syria to prevent the Takfiri group from being annihilated.

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation Protesters in the Afghan capital, have demanded an end to the “American occupation” as the country marks 16 years since the beginning of the US-led invasion.

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and foreign powers are untrustworthy and seek to create a new Israel in the region.

News

Russia Rebukes US Stance on Iran Deal as "Irresponsible, Aggressive, Uncivilized"

Russia Rebukes US Stance on Iran Deal as "Irresponsible, Aggressive, Uncivilized"

Russia denounced the US decision to decertify the 2015 multinational nuclear agreement with Iran, saying that the move poses a threat to international security and nuclear non-proliferation, and exposes the US as an unreliable partner.

Turkish President Talks with President Putin over S-500 Missile System Turkey has had talks with Russia over S-500 surface-to-air missile defense systems, President Erdogan said on Friday.

ISIS Terrorists Holding Less than 8% of Syrian Territory: Russian General Areas occupied by ISIS terrorist group in Syria has been reduced to less than 8 percent as the group faces total annihilation by Syrian forces .

EU Slams Trump’s Decision to Decertify Iran Nuclear Pact The 2015 Iran nuclear deal is not a “bilateral agreement,” and it cannot be terminated by any single country, EU Foreign Policy Chief said

Qatar Complains to WTO over Saudi-Led Boycott Qatar has filed a complaint to the World Trade Organization (WTO) over a four-month old blockade imposed by Saudi-led regime against the Persian Gulf state.

Bahrainis Reject Al Khalifa’s Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime - Bahraini’s have held protest rallies to voice their anger at Al Khalifa’s regime reported plans to normalize ties with the Israeli regime.

Iran Parliament Speaker Warns US over Scrapping Nuclear Deal Iran’s parliament speaker has warned the US against walking away from the 2015 nuclear deal.

UAE Planning Qatar Invasion Using US Mercenary Group: Report The UAE is planning a military invasion of neighboring Qatar using mercenaries from the American security service company formerly known as Blackwater.

Rampaging Zionist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Damage Palestinian Property Zionist settlers attacked properties of Palestinians in the Old City of occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem) before storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

Qatar Cites Jealousy in Saudi-Led Efforts to Snatch its 2022 World Cup Rights Qatar has slammed attempt by rival Saudi-led regimes to take the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosting rights away from the Persian Gulf state.

Isolated Iraqi Kurdistan Region Ready for Talks to Resolve Row with Central Govt. An isolated Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government has expressed willingness to hold negotiations with the Iraqi government after a controversial referendum.

US Airdropping Weapons, Food to ISIS in Iraq, Syria: Iran Cmdr. A senior military commander in Iran says the United States has airdropped weapons and food supplies to ISIS terrorists in Iraq and Syria.

Myanmar’s Army Preventing Return of Rohingya Muslims Myanmar forces have carried out systematic" attacks aimed at preventing fleeing members of the Rohingya ethnic group from returning

North Korea Says Ready for War Declared by Trump North Korea’s foreign minister has said US President Donald Trump "has lit the wick of a war" and Pyongyang is ready to deal with the situation.

Iraqi Court Orders Arrest of Organizers of Unconstitutional Kurdistan Referendum Iraq issued arrest warrants of the chairman of its Kurdish region’s referendum commission and two aides for organizing an unconstitutional referendum to secede.

Turkey’s Military Presence in Syria Illegal: Foreign Minister Syria’s foreign minister says we still and will always consider the Turkish military presence in the country as illegal.

Chinese Armed Forces Warn off US Warship near South China Sea China’s armed forces have warned off an intrusive US warship near disputed islands in the South China Sea

President Rouhani Warns US over Blacklisting Iran’s Elite Forces Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned the US over a planned move to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group.

North Korean Missiles to Reach US after Upgrading: Russian MP North Korea reportedly possesses a missile that will be able to hit the US mainland after modernization, a Russian lawmaker said.

Pope to Visit Myanmar as Rohingyas Ethnic Cleansing Continues Pope Francis is to visit Myanmar in November as the Buddhist country’s military is widely blamed for committing ethnic cleansing against Rohingya Muslim minority.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Why Is EU Increasingly Separating Ways from Trump?

US-Turkey Already Frayed Relations Boil over by Visa Ban

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims

Palestinians Welcome Hamas, Fatah Reconciliation Deal

Turkish President Talks with President Putin over S-500 Missile System

Russia Rebukes US Stance on Iran Deal as "Irresponsible, Aggressive, Uncivilized"

Iran’s President Rejects Trump’s Demand for Nuclear Deal Review

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader

ISIS Surrounded in Al-Mayadeen City, Eastern Syria

US Airdropping Weapons, Food to ISIS in Iraq, Syria: Iran Cmdr.

Iran to Treat US Army Like ISIS if IRGC Blacklisted: Chief Commander

Turkey Launches Operation in Northwestern Syria: President Erdogan

FBI Foiled ISIS’ Terror Attack in New York: Officials

North Korean Missiles to Reach US after Upgrading: Russian MP

Hackers Stole Top-Secret US War Plans against North Korea: Official

Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Attack at Saudi Military Base

Hamas Says Not to Discuss Armed Wing in Reconciliation Talks with Fatah

US VP Left Stadium after Black Players Knelt During Anthem to Protest Racism

Pope to Visit Myanmar as Rohingyas Ethnic Cleansing Continues

Iraqi Parliament Speaker in Erbil amid High Tensions with Kurdistan Region

Israeli Regime to Build 4,000 More Settlements in Occupied West Bank: Report

Terrorists Planning Train Derailments, Food Poisoning, Forest Fires in Europe: Report

France Urges Saudi-Led Regimes to Lift Embargo on Qatar

Over 1,000 Militants Agreed to Side with Syrian Government: Russia

Palestinians Remember Israeli Perpetrated Massacre of Refugees in Sabra, Shatilla

Britain to Deliver Eurofighter Jets to Qatar amid Regional Tensions

Yemeni Army Warns It Can Attack Israeli Bases in Eritrea Islands

Yemeni Missiles Capable of Targeting UAE: Ansarullah Leader

Russia Dismisses UK Claims of ‘Major’ Role in ISIS Defeat

US Hypocrisy Caused Death of Russian General in Syria: Moscow

Pentagon Says Russia Knowingly Hit US Kurdish Proxy in Syria

Russian, Syrian Forces Repel US-Backed Idlib Offensive, Kill Over 800 Terrorists

US Involved in Attack on Syrian Forces Fighting Terrorists: Russian MoD

Hamas Welcomes Palestinian Unity Govt. Meeting in Gaza

Russia-Belarus War-Games Continue as US Tanks Arrive in Poland

US-Led Forces Kill Syrian Civilians Using Banned White Phosphorus Bombs

In Focus

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
Report

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims

Saturday 14 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

Donald Trump’s speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Donald Trump’s speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

“Mr. Trump’s remarks on Iran…contained nothing but expletives and a pile of delusional allegations against the Iranian nation,” Rouhani said in a televised speech moments after Trump delivered a speech outlining US strategy on the Islamic Republic.

The US president refused to certify the 2015 international nuclear agreement between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany and warned he might ultimately terminate it, in defiance of other world powers and undermining a landmark victory of multilateral diplomacy.

Trump said he would choose not to certify that Tehran is complying with the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Trump also said his goal was to ensure Iran would never obtain a nuclear weapon, adding, "We will not continue down a path whose predictable conclusion is more violence, more terror and the very real threat of Iran’s nuclear breakout."

While Trump did not pull Washington out of the nuclear deal, he gave the US Congress 60 days to decide whether to reimpose economic sanctions against Tehran that were lifted under the pact. Reimposing sanctions would put the US at odds with other signatories of the accord such as the UK, France, China, Russia and Germany, as well as the European Union.

Censuring Trump for calling the Persian Gulf the "Arabian Gulf," Rouhani urged the US president to brush up on his world history and geography to improve his comprehension of international obligations and global ethics, etiquette and conventions.

“How [is it possible] that a president has not yet learned the name of the world-renowned and historical Persian Gulf… where unfortunately US warships unnecessarily and repeatedly sail through? He could have at least asked his [country’s] military officials how the name of this gulf is printed on the maps they use,” Rouhani stated.

He further pointed to the history of US antagonism toward Iran, saying, "He has to study history better and more closely and know what they (US officials) have done to the Iranian people over the past sixty-something years and how they have treated the people of Iran during the past 40 years after the victory of the [Islamic] Revolution [in 1979]."

The Iranian president further rejected Trump's demand that the JCPOA be revised, saying the agreement would remain intact and no article or paragraph would be added or taken away from it. 

He added that one president alone cannot abrogate an international deal, saying, “He [Trump] apparently does not know that this is not a bilateral document between Iran and the US for him to act in any way he wishes.”

Rouhani said Iran will only respect its nuclear deal commitments so long as its rights are safeguarded, adding, “Iran will honor its commitments as long as its interests are served.”

He also emphasized that the Islamic Republic has cooperated and would continue its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency as long as the country’s interests are protected and its rights are preserved.

“However, if one day our interests are not served, we will not hesitate even one moment and will respond,” the Iranian president said.

“The Iranian nation has not yielded to any power and will not do so in the future,” Rouhani said, emphasizing that many countries supported former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein during the imposed war against Iran in the 1980s but they failed to defeat the Iranians.

Rouhani further pointed to Trump's announcement of sanctions against Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), saying, "The IRGC is a powerful force and the people are always standing by the IRGC."

"Is it the IRGC that is corrupt or governments and armed forces who have always intervened in this region against the independence of nations?"  

Trump also announced sanctions on the IRGC, which he accused of destabilizing the Middle East and threatening American interests in the region.

“I am authorizing the Treasury Department to further sanction the entire Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for its support for terrorism and to apply sanctions to its officials, agents and affiliates," he claimed.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement earlier Friday that the Iranian Armed Forces, including the IRGC, are the symbol of power and defenders of security and are supported by the Iranian government and nation.

The statement, which came a few hours before Trump’s speech, emphasized that Iran’s core policy is to support regional peace and stability and confront any destabilizing and divisive measures aimed at creating tensions and conflicts in the region.

Rouhani further questioned the US motives in expressing concern over Iran's missile program, saying the US is providing arms to "aggressive countries" to target innocent people in the region, including in Yemen.

"Our missiles are for our defense and we have always endeavored for the production of our weapons and we will redouble our efforts from now on and will continue enhancing our defensive [prowess]."

US threats will not work against Iranians: Foreign Minister

The Iranian foreign minister has also condemned US President Donald Trump's speech as “inane,” stressing that using threats against the Islamic Republic will prove to be ineffective.

 “Allegations, threats and profanity will never intimidate Iranians. Trump will eventually discover this; as every predecessor did,” Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Friday.

In response to Trump's remarks that called Iran a “rogue” state, Zarif said “For the definition of rogue, compare Trump’s words with President Rouhani’s response.”

Iran protests Trump’s remarks at UN

Meanwhile, Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Gholamali Khoshroo (pictured below) sent a statement to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to protest Washington’s long-term animosity, interventionism, and destabilizing approach against the Iranian nation since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

The statement pointed to US support for terrorist plots and coup attempts as well as Washington’s support for the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussain during Baghdad’s imposed war on Iran in the 1980s, as other examples of the US animosity against the Iranian nation.

The statement pointed to the IRGC’s role in fighting Takfiri terrorist groups in Iraq and Syria and expressed regret over the US efforts to portray a wrong image of Iran’s actions against terrorism in the Middle East.

The Iranian UN mission pointed to trump’s claims about Iran’s non-compliance with the JCPOA, noting, “While the IAEA, as the only authority responsible to deal with the issue, has repeatedly confirmed Iran’s commitment to its obligations under the JCPOA, it once again proves that the US is not a trustworthy negotiating party.”

Israel, Saudi Arabia hail Trump’s bellicose tone on Iran

Israeli and Saudi Arabian authorities have welcomed Trump's decision not to certify  JCPOA. 

On Friday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed Trump's “courageous decision” on Iran, describing it as an opportunity to change the accord and the Islamic Republic’s conduct in the West Asian region.

“He (Trump) boldly confronted Iran… (and) created an opportunity to fix this bad deal, and to roll back Iran's aggression,” the chairman of the Likud party said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

Israeli Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz also termed Trump's anti-Iran rhetoric as “very significant,” stressing that such remarks could culminate in a military confrontation given the fitting response that Tehran had pledged.

 “Absolutely, yes. I think that the speech was very significant. Iran is the new North Korea. We see where things are going,” Katz told Israel's Hebrew-language Channel 2 television network when asked whether he saw a risk of war between the United States and Iran.

Meanwhile, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the Riyadh regime backs Trump's “firm strategy” on Iran.

“The kingdom backs and welcomes the firm strategy on Iran and its aggressive policy that was announced by US President Donald Trump,” it said in a statement.

 

 

 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran President Rouhani US Trump Iran Deal JCPOA

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Turkish Troops Cross Border into Syria`s Idlib
Some 1,000 Terrorists Surrender to Iraqi Forces in Hawija
Heartbreaking Images Show Rohingyas` Suffering under Myanmarese Regime
Living in Saudi Arabia as a Woman
Turkish Troops Cross Border into Syria`s Idlib

Turkish Troops Cross Border into Syria`s Idlib

13 Die and Scores Missing as Rohingya Refugees Boat Capsizes
Footage Released by Syrian Defense Ministry Shows West-Made Arms Confiscated from Terrorists
Clashes Erupt in Kenya`s Capital, Nairobi, as Protests over Annulled Election Cotinues
Famine Killing Yemeni Children as Saudi Aggression, Blockade continues for 29 Months