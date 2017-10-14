Why Is EU Increasingly Separating Ways from Trump?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 14 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims Donald Trump’s speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Palestinians Welcome Hamas, Fatah Reconciliation Deal Palestinians have welcomed the signing of the historical Fatah-Hamas reconciliation agreement that ends decade old animosity

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement says the US is assisting ISIS terrorist groups in Syria to prevent the Takfiri group from being annihilated.

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation Protesters in the Afghan capital, have demanded an end to the “American occupation” as the country marks 16 years since the beginning of the US-led invasion.

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and foreign powers are untrustworthy and seek to create a new Israel in the region.

Russia Rebukes US Stance on Iran Deal as "Irresponsible, Aggressive, Uncivilized"

Russia Rebukes US Stance on Iran Deal as "Irresponsible, Aggressive, Uncivilized"

Russia denounced the US decision to decertify the 2015 multinational nuclear agreement with Iran, saying that the move poses a threat to international security and nuclear non-proliferation, and exposes the US as an unreliable partner.

Turkish President Talks with President Putin over S-500 Missile System Turkey has had talks with Russia over S-500 surface-to-air missile defense systems, President Erdogan said on Friday.

ISIS Terrorists Holding Less than 8% of Syrian Territory: Russian General Areas occupied by ISIS terrorist group in Syria has been reduced to less than 8 percent as the group faces total annihilation by Syrian forces .

EU Slams Trump’s Decision to Decertify Iran Nuclear Pact The 2015 Iran nuclear deal is not a “bilateral agreement,” and it cannot be terminated by any single country, EU Foreign Policy Chief said

Qatar Complains to WTO over Saudi-Led Boycott Qatar has filed a complaint to the World Trade Organization (WTO) over a four-month old blockade imposed by Saudi-led regime against the Persian Gulf state.

Bahrainis Reject Al Khalifa’s Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime - Bahraini’s have held protest rallies to voice their anger at Al Khalifa’s regime reported plans to normalize ties with the Israeli regime.

Iran Parliament Speaker Warns US over Scrapping Nuclear Deal Iran’s parliament speaker has warned the US against walking away from the 2015 nuclear deal.

UAE Planning Qatar Invasion Using US Mercenary Group: Report The UAE is planning a military invasion of neighboring Qatar using mercenaries from the American security service company formerly known as Blackwater.

Rampaging Zionist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Damage Palestinian Property Zionist settlers attacked properties of Palestinians in the Old City of occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem) before storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

Qatar Cites Jealousy in Saudi-Led Efforts to Snatch its 2022 World Cup Rights Qatar has slammed attempt by rival Saudi-led regimes to take the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosting rights away from the Persian Gulf state.

Isolated Iraqi Kurdistan Region Ready for Talks to Resolve Row with Central Govt. An isolated Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government has expressed willingness to hold negotiations with the Iraqi government after a controversial referendum.

US Airdropping Weapons, Food to ISIS in Iraq, Syria: Iran Cmdr. A senior military commander in Iran says the United States has airdropped weapons and food supplies to ISIS terrorists in Iraq and Syria.

Myanmar’s Army Preventing Return of Rohingya Muslims Myanmar forces have carried out systematic" attacks aimed at preventing fleeing members of the Rohingya ethnic group from returning

North Korea Says Ready for War Declared by Trump North Korea’s foreign minister has said US President Donald Trump "has lit the wick of a war" and Pyongyang is ready to deal with the situation.

Iraqi Court Orders Arrest of Organizers of Unconstitutional Kurdistan Referendum Iraq issued arrest warrants of the chairman of its Kurdish region’s referendum commission and two aides for organizing an unconstitutional referendum to secede.

Turkey’s Military Presence in Syria Illegal: Foreign Minister Syria’s foreign minister says we still and will always consider the Turkish military presence in the country as illegal.

Chinese Armed Forces Warn off US Warship near South China Sea China’s armed forces have warned off an intrusive US warship near disputed islands in the South China Sea

President Rouhani Warns US over Blacklisting Iran’s Elite Forces Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned the US over a planned move to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group.

North Korean Missiles to Reach US after Upgrading: Russian MP North Korea reportedly possesses a missile that will be able to hit the US mainland after modernization, a Russian lawmaker said.

Pope to Visit Myanmar as Rohingyas Ethnic Cleansing Continues Pope Francis is to visit Myanmar in November as the Buddhist country’s military is widely blamed for committing ethnic cleansing against Rohingya Muslim minority.

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Why Is EU Increasingly Separating Ways from Trump?

Saturday 14 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Why Is EU Increasingly Separating Ways from Trump?

Iran’s President Rejects Trump’s Demand for Nuclear Deal Review

Alwaght- Following Trump’s assumption of power, the US-EU relations set off in a course of diplomatic chill as Washington and Brussels held their own different views on important international issues. Trump’s ideas created sticking points as he backed the voices seeking exit from the EU not only in Britain but also in other European countries. He also broke with his predecessors' tough tone in dealing with Russia and even wanted the ties with Moscow to be improved. Trump also called on the NATO members to pay more for their share in the military organization he lashed out at as “obsolete” during his presidential campaign.

The EU also had things with which it could show opposition to the American president. The EU leaders unanimously criticized the American leader for his negative position on the Paris Agreement on environment. The EU also disagreed with Trump over what some of its officials called his "undiplomatic and dangerous" dealing with North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs. Iran nuclear deal, reached in 2015, was another source of European discord with the White House.

Several economic, security, and political reasons stand behind the Europe's decline to be in tune with the US and drive hedges between the allies despite their existing large-scale bonds.

Well aware of the warlike policy of the new American administration that seeks inflammation of crises in various parts of the world for its own political advantages and justification of its military presence across the globe, the EU has constantly given out its worries about the dire consequences of destabilization and war in the world, especially in West Asia region.

Here are some of the repercussions of an insecure world for the European countries:

Terrorism

The US and its Western and regional allies involved into two military crises in the past two decades. One the Iraq and Afghanistan wars and the other the military intervention in Syria, Libya, and Yemen, where the crisis developed massive and complicated. After these military engagements, the world saw birth and evolution of the terrorist groups whose existence poses a considerable challenge to the security of Europe, with a large number of its Muslim citizens travelling all the way to such hot spots as Syria and Iraq to combat beside the already-involved terrorist fighters. Past few years witnessed terrorist attacks rocking deep into Europe and impacting the EU economically and politically. Rising costs of security, public discontentment, and appearance of social gaps are just part of the consequences of terrorism phenomenon and years of war and insecurity in West Asia.

Refugee crisis

Refugee crisis is another outcome of conflict and destabilization of the victim countries that affects the politics, economy, and security of the European countries that are seen safe place by influx of the refugees from the crisis-hit countries. Their entry to Europe brings an array of troubles to the hosting nations. Challenges range from blending in of the terrorists with the migrants to the costs of their reception for the destination countries, not to mention the social cohesion impairment and the resultant cultural collisions of the refugees with the receiving societies.

The analysts even blame the migrants problem as paving the way for rise of radical right groups across Europe who target European convergence and the institutions bolstering it. The withdrawal of Britain from the EU, or Brexit, is attributed to the refugee crisis combined with the domestic European economic crisis as well as the terrorist attacks. With regard to the economic integration of the bloc’s members and over two decades of cooperation and foundation of common market, breakaway of a significant state like Britain, no doubt, heavily blows the Eurozone. The two sides launched negotiations of the exit but little advances were made, leading to failure to reach agreement, meaning London is yet to easily leave the bloc.

Iran nuclear deal gaps

Another point of difference between Europe and the US is Iran nuclear deal. After several years of negotiations between Tehran and the six world powers, the two sides finalized an agreement, dubbed Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program in 2015. But Trump proved to be a constant opponent to the accord. Trump, on Friday, refused to certify the international deal and warned he might ultimately terminate it, in defiance of other world powers and undermining a landmark victory of multilateral diplomacy. While Trump did not pull Washington out of the nuclear deal, he gave the US Congress 60 days to decide whether to reimpose economic sanctions against Tehran that were lifted under the pact. Reimposing sanctions would put the US at odds with other signatories of the accord such as the UK, France, China, Russia and Germany, as well as the European Union.

The hard stance by the American president comes while other parties of the deal highlighted the need for the JCPOA to stay unharmed.

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, shortly after Trump's remarks on Friday,  said the US president is not in a position to terminate Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

Mogherini stressed that the 2015 accord US "does not belong to any single country".

"To my knowledge there is not one single country in the world that can terminate a UN Security Council resolution that has been adopted, and adopted unanimously, and implemented, and verified," she said.

"It is clearly not in the hands of any president of any country in the world to terminate an agreement of this sort. The president of the United States has many powers (but) not this one," the EU foreign policy chief pointed out.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has already announced her opposition to Trump's decision. She during a phone conversation with Trump on Wednesday reaffirmed the UK’s “strong” commitment to the deal alongside the European partners, saying it was “vitally important for regional security.” Earlier, other European leaders took similar pro-deal stances. The chasm between the Europeans and the Americans on the accord stems from the EU considerations and concerns about possible unraveling of the agreement, which could produce the following results:  

Nuclear weapons spread risks

The general notion of the European bloc in relation to the nuclear agreement is that it largely helped check the global nuclear proliferation. During over a decade of the UN Nations supervision of the Iran nuclear program, the International Atomic Energy Agency has frequently certified the nuclear program as peaceful. But the EU is worried that once the nuclear agreement collapses, the regional rivals of Iran will struggle to get their own nuclear bombs, which means a fatal blow to the diplomatic efforts for global denuclearization, mainly because it damages the trust in duration of the international treaties and also the superpowers' commitment to them. Best example is North Korea, the country with thriving nuclear and missile programs. Killing the Iranian nuclear deal will scupper the chances of Pyongyang nuclear disarmament, something Europe is well aware of.

Challenges to international peace and the consequences

The European parties argue that scrapping the deal will unleash waves of insecurity which lead to more wavering of the regional peace and stability, having in mind that in a badly chaotic region Iran is widely recognized as the anchor of stability, and that Europe needs the Islamic Republic for effective combating of a wide range of terrorist organizations.

Energy crisis

If a new crisis in the geoeconomically-significant West Asia breaks out as a result of the nuclear deal end, the energy supply lines will be exposed to serious jeopardy that can be one of the Iranian reaction options. The high oil prices could ensue and the global economy that is yet to recover from the 2008 financial crisis will sustain another shock. This is never in interests of Europe which relies on the region’s energy much more than the US which is itself a major oil producer. This emboldens the Europeans to take a different course from the Washington loafers as they count the economic, political, and security costs of the nuclear deal cancelation for themselves, despite their deep-rooted bonds with the US. 

 

Trump EU Division Iran Nuclear Deal Terrorism

