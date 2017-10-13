ISIS Terrorists Holding Less than 8% of Syrian Territory: Russian General

Alwaght- Areas occupied by ISIS terrorist group in Syria has been reduced to less than 8 percent as the group faces total annihilation by Syrian forces backed by Russian and local allies.

“ISIS currently controls 14,800 square kilometers, which is less than 8 percent of the Syrian territory," said General Sergey Rudskoy, spokesman for the Russian General Staff.

According to Rudskay, ISIS lost 5,841 square kilometers of territory during the last month alone, with 142 town and villages liberated from the terrorists.

Syrian government forces continue their successful advance near Deir ez-Zor, taking control of a large area on the right bank of the Euphrates River to the northwest and west of the city, he said.

In the southeast, the military has completely blocked the city of al-Mayadeen, which remains the largest ISIS-held settlement in Syria.

“The city is in full blockade at the moment. The liberation of its central districts is now close to completion,” Rudskoy said.

ISIS was planning to turn the city into its new stronghold, deploying its remaining battle-worthy units to al-Mayadeen, he added.

The Syrian operations are carried out with the backing of Russian aviation, which has intensified its airstrikes against the terrorists “one and a half times.”

“Over the past week, in the Deir-ez-Zor area alone, the Russian Airspace Forces have carried out 383 sorties, hitting 993 ISIS targets,” said the General.

In early September, the Syrian government troops, backed by Russian airstrikes, broke a three-year ISIS blockade to the west and south of Deir ez-Zor. On Monday, the Syrian Army crossed the Euphrates River with the support of the Russian Aerospace Forces near Deir ez-Zor, dislodging militants from a number of settlements, and are currently developing an offensive eastward.

Syrian forces are currently engaged in in a fierce battle against ISIS Takfiri terrorists in Raqqa, the terror group’s de facto capital in the Arab country, in a bid to dislodge them from the embattled city, which was overrun by Takfiri elements in March 2013.

Syria has been fighting different foreign-sponsored militant and terrorist groups since March 2011.