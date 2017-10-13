Bahrainis Reject Al Khalifa’s Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime

Alwaght- Bahraini's have held protest rallies to voice their anger at Al Khalifa regime reported plans to normalize ties with the Israeli regime.

Sources say on Thursday protesters took to the streets in several villages and towns, chanting “No to Normalization!”

The Bahraini February 14 media network shared footage showing Bahraini citizens, walking over the Israeli flag. They also condemned the United States, Tel Aviv’s closest ally, chanting, “The US is the great Satan.”

Last month the Bahraini king was reported as having urged his Arab counterparts to end boycott of Israeli regime.

Zionist media outlets reported that Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifah in a statement, at an event hosted by pro-Israeli group Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles, “denounced the Arab boycott of Israel and said his subjects are free to visit the Jewish state [Occupied Palestine]".

King Hamad's stance on Israeli regime was welcomed by the Israeli center's director who hailed the monarch as "ahead of the pack and smart."

Last year, a video of a ceremony to mark the Jewish Hanukkah holiday hosted by Bahrain circulated on social media, showing Bahraini men in local kaffiyeh attire attending the party and dancing with Orthodox Jews. The video prompted condemnation from the Palestinian movement Hamas that urged Bahrain to end the move towards normalizing ties with Israel.