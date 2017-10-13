US, Israeli Regime Face Global Isolation over UNESCO Withdrawal

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 13 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Palestinians Welcome Hamas, Fatah Reconciliation Deal

Palestinians Welcome Hamas, Fatah Reconciliation Deal Palestinians have welcomed the signing of the historical Fatah-Hamas reconciliation agreement that ends decade old animosity

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement says the US is assisting ISIS terrorist groups in Syria to prevent the Takfiri group from being annihilated.

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation Protesters in the Afghan capital, have demanded an end to the “American occupation” as the country marks 16 years since the beginning of the US-led invasion.

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and foreign powers are untrustworthy and seek to create a new Israel in the region.

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians Syria on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to halt US-led international coalition’s crimes against the Syrian people.

News

Bahrainis Reject Al Khalifa’s Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime

Bahrainis Reject Al Khalifa’s Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime

- Bahraini’s have held protest rallies to voice their anger at Al Khalifa’s regime reported plans to normalize ties with the Israeli regime.

Iran Parliament Speaker Warns US over Scrapping Nuclear Deal Iran’s parliament speaker has warned the US against walking away from the 2015 nuclear deal.

UAE Planning Qatar Invasion Using US Mercenary Group: Report The UAE is planning a military invasion of neighboring Qatar using mercenaries from the American security service company formerly known as Blackwater.

Rampaging Zionist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Damage Palestinian Property Zionist settlers attacked properties of Palestinians in the Old City of occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem) before storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

Qatar Cites Jealousy in Saudi-Led Efforts to Snatch its 2022 World Cup Rights Qatar has slammed attempt by rival Saudi-led regimes to take the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosting rights away from the Persian Gulf state.

Isolated Iraqi Kurdistan Region Ready for Talks to Resolve Row with Central Govt. An isolated Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government has expressed willingness to hold negotiations with the Iraqi government after a controversial referendum.

US Airdropping Weapons, Food to ISIS in Iraq, Syria: Iran Cmdr. A senior military commander in Iran says the United States has airdropped weapons and food supplies to ISIS terrorists in Iraq and Syria.

Myanmar’s Army Preventing Return of Rohingya Muslims Myanmar forces have carried out systematic" attacks aimed at preventing fleeing members of the Rohingya ethnic group from returning

North Korea Says Ready for War Declared by Trump North Korea’s foreign minister has said US President Donald Trump "has lit the wick of a war" and Pyongyang is ready to deal with the situation.

Iraqi Court Orders Arrest of Organizers of Unconstitutional Kurdistan Referendum Iraq issued arrest warrants of the chairman of its Kurdish region’s referendum commission and two aides for organizing an unconstitutional referendum to secede.

Turkey’s Military Presence in Syria Illegal: Foreign Minister Syria’s foreign minister says we still and will always consider the Turkish military presence in the country as illegal.

Chinese Armed Forces Warn off US Warship near South China Sea China’s armed forces have warned off an intrusive US warship near disputed islands in the South China Sea

President Rouhani Warns US over Blacklisting Iran’s Elite Forces Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned the US over a planned move to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group.

North Korean Missiles to Reach US after Upgrading: Russian MP North Korea reportedly possesses a missile that will be able to hit the US mainland after modernization, a Russian lawmaker said.

Pope to Visit Myanmar as Rohingyas Ethnic Cleansing Continues Pope Francis is to visit Myanmar in November as the Buddhist country’s military is widely blamed for committing ethnic cleansing against Rohingya Muslim minority.

Hackers Stole Top-Secret US War Plans against North Korea: Official A South Korean official says 235GB of top-secret military documents, including plans for a war with North Korea, have stolen by Pyongyang from a data centre in Seoul.

Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Attack at Saudi Military Base Yemeni forces have fired a ballistic missile at a Saudi army command center in Jizan region, al-Masirah television network reported on Tuesday.

ISIS Terrorists Cross into Syria from US-Controlled Western Iraq: Russia Russia says the US-led international coalition is only simulating fighting ISIS terrorists in Iraq, stressing that in the US-led coalition’s area of responsibility in the western part of Iraq the area under ISIS control is expanding.

West-Made Arms in Hands of Terrorists: Syrian Defense Ministry Syrian Defense Ministry released footage on Monday showing arms and munitions seized from various terrorist groups throughout the country, with most of confiscated arm being made by the US or its allies.

Israeli Regime to Build 4,000 More Settlements in Occupied West Bank: Report Israeli regime reportedly plans to construct some 4,000 more illegal settler units in the occupied West Bank.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iran Parliament Speaker Warns US over Scrapping Nuclear Deal

Palestinians Welcome Hamas, Fatah Reconciliation Deal

Bahrainis Reject Al Khalifa’s Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime

US, Israeli Regime Face Global Isolation Over UNESCO

ISIS Surrounded in Al-Mayadeen City, Eastern Syria

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader

ISIS Terrorists Cross into Syria from US-Controlled Western Iraq: Russia

Bodies of Egyptian Christian Killed by ISIS in Libya Recovered

Iran to Treat US Army Like ISIS if IRGC Blacklisted: Chief Commander

67% Disapprove Donald Trump’s Presidency: Poll

Over 100 European ISIS Terrorists Face Death Penalty in Iraq

Turkey Launches Operation in Northwestern Syria: President Erdogan

Russian Warplanes Kill ISIS Commanders, Dozens of Terrorists Inside Syria

West-Made Arms in Hands of Terrorists: Syrian Defense Ministry

US VP Left Stadium after Black Players Knelt During Anthem to Protest Racism

US Warships Approaching Korean Peninsula, Pyongyang to Test Missile

What’s Behind Barzani’s New Leadership Council?

US Airdropping Weapons, Food to ISIS in Iraq, Syria: Iran Cmdr.

Myanmar’s Army Preventing Return of Rohingya Muslims

Over 1,000 Militants Agreed to Side with Syrian Government: Russia

Britain to Deliver Eurofighter Jets to Qatar amid Regional Tensions

Appalling Video Shows Aftermath of Saudi Airstrike in Yemen’s Marib: 12 Civilians Killed

Yemeni Army Warns It Can Attack Israeli Bases in Eritrea Islands

France Urges Saudi-Led Regimes to Lift Embargo on Qatar

Terrorists Planning Train Derailments, Food Poisoning, Forest Fires in Europe: Report

Syria Slams Countries Supporting Israel in Developing Nuclear Weapons

Palestinians Remember Israeli Perpetrated Massacre of Refugees in Sabra, Shatilla

Russian, Syrian Forces Repel US-Backed Idlib Offensive, Kill Over 800 Terrorists

Pentagon Says Russia Knowingly Hit US Kurdish Proxy in Syria

US Hypocrisy Caused Death of Russian General in Syria: Moscow

Yemeni Missiles Capable of Targeting UAE: Ansarullah Leader

War Looms as Turkish Army, Syria-Based Al-Qaeda Head to Border Region

Russian Airstrikes in Syria Kill over 2,000 ISIS Terrorists in 10 Days

ISIS Terror Attack Kills 84 in Iraq, 10 Iranians among Victims

In Focus

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
Report

US, Israeli Regime Face Global Isolation over UNESCO Withdrawal

Friday 13 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
US, Israeli Regime Face Global Isolation over UNESCO Withdrawal
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed regrets over the US administration’s decision to pull out of the UN Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) accusing the international body of having “anti-Israel bias.”

The US said Thursday it would establish an “observer mission” to replace its representation at UNESCO after the Paris-based body designated the old city of al-Khalil as a Palestinian heritage site.

Through his spokesman Fahran Haq, the UN chief said Thursday that he “deeply regrets” Washington’s withdrawal.

However, he appeared to downplay the move, with Haq saying that “there are times when there may be differences on this or that issue, but the secretary-general, as you have seen, works well with the government of the US.”

The Israeli regime has also announced withdrawal from UNESCO. In a statement announcing its withdrawal, Tel Aviv called Washington's decision "courageous and moral", and accused UNESCO of becoming a "theatre of the absurd".

"The prime minister instructed the foreign ministry to prepare Israel's withdrawal from the organization alongside the United States," Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

China, Russia back UNESCO

In another development on Friday, China emphasized its support for UNESCO -- a day after the US announced it was pulling out of the cultural agency.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, “China hopes that all countries will make a contribution to preserving international peace. We will continue our positive role in the UNESCO and also conduct cooperation with other countries in this regard.”

Russia's foreign ministry said it regretted the decision, adding that the move would disrupt a number of important projects planned by UNESCO.

"We share the concern by many countries that the activity of UNESCO has been too politicised lately," the ministry said in a statement.

UNESCO not important for US

Irina Bokova, the outgoing UNESCO head, called the US withdrawal a "loss to multilateralism", saying she is convinced that "UNESCO has never been so important for the US, or the US for UNESCO".

At a time when "conflicts continue to tear apart societies across the world, it is deeply regrettable for the United States to withdraw from the United Nations agency promoting education for peace and protecting culture under attack," she said.

Thursday's development demonstrates the US administration's "complete and total bias" towards Israel, says Mustafa Barghouti, secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative, a political party comprising mostly secular intellectuals.

The US was angered in 2011 when UNESCO members granted Palestine full membership of the body, despite opposition from its ally, the occupying Israeli regime.

Israeli angered by Palestine admission as UNESCO member

Israel has long been at loggerheads with UNESCO, particularly over its decision to admit the Palestinians as members in 2011.

In July, the UN body declared the Old City of Al Khalil (Hebron) in the occupied West Bank an endangered World Heritage site.

The vote irked the regime in Tel Aviv, which had been involved in a campaign to thwart the UNESCO vote.

Netanyahu announced a $1m cut in funding to the UN, saying the UNESCO vote ignored alleged Jewish ties to the site.

Meanwhile, also in July UNESCO passed a resolution, denouncing Israel’s “illegal” practices in East al-Quds (Jerusalem) and describing the regime as an “occupying power.”

The resolution slammed “the failure of the Israeli occupying authorities to cease the persistent excavations, tunneling, works, projects and other illegal practices in East Jerusalem [al-Quds], particularly in and around the Old City of al-Quds, which are illegal under international law.”

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

UNESCO Al-Quds Israeli regime US Al Khalil

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Turkish Troops Cross Border into Syria`s Idlib
Some 1,000 Terrorists Surrender to Iraqi Forces in Hawija
Heartbreaking Images Show Rohingyas` Suffering under Myanmarese Regime
Living in Saudi Arabia as a Woman
Turkish Troops Cross Border into Syria`s Idlib

Turkish Troops Cross Border into Syria`s Idlib

13 Die and Scores Missing as Rohingya Refugees Boat Capsizes
Footage Released by Syrian Defense Ministry Shows West-Made Arms Confiscated from Terrorists
Clashes Erupt in Kenya`s Capital, Nairobi, as Protests over Annulled Election Cotinues
Famine Killing Yemeni Children as Saudi Aggression, Blockade continues for 29 Months