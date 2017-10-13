Iran Parliament Speaker Warns US over JCPOA Withdrawal

Alwaght-Iran’s parliament speaker has warned the United States against walking away from the 2015 nuclear deal, saying if Washington fails to abide by the accord, it will collapse.

In a Friday meeting in Saint Petersburg with Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house of Russia’s Parliament (Duma), Ali Larijani slammed Washington for repeatedly violating the nuclear deal since it took effect in January 2016.

“If the US fails agreements on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, nothing will remain from the deal," said Larijani.

He further noted that US policies towards the 2015 nuclear deal and its sanctions against Moscow and Tehran will spread chaos in the international community.

“It seems like they [the US] have started some action which will eventually lead to disorder on [the] world arena,” Larijani added.

Larijani said he was surprised to hear US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson openly say that new administrations revise old agreements. “He was very clear – when you [Iran] negotiated, you should have known that the governments change, and the agreements may change as well,” Larijani added.

“But then you can’t reach any agreements at all.”

Iran's Majlis (Parliament) Speaker (R) and Chairman of Russia's State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin in Saint Petersburg on October 13, 2017

The UN nuclear watchdog has confirmed Iran’s commitment to its obligations under the deal seven times to date, Larijani said.

He warned that Tehran may respond with reciprocal measures – even if the US quits from the agreement.

"Even the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] itself sets out that if other signatories take any measures, Iran may do so as well," Larijani said.

The deal between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries -- the US, the UK, France, Russia, and China plus Germany -- lifted nuclear-related sanctions against Iran, which, in turn, placed certain limits on its nuclear energy program.

Trump has called it an “embarrassment” to the US, and is expected to refuse to certify Iran’s commitment to the deal during a White House speech later in the day.

If Trump refuses to certify the deal, the Congress will have 60 days to decide whether to restore the sanctions against the Islamic Republic that the US has agreed to waive.

The Russian speaker slammed Washington’s stance on the JCPOA, as well as the use of sanctions as a tool to advance personal agendas. He said Moscow was against the use of double standards, and understood Iran’s concerns.