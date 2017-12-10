Palestinians Welcome Hamas, Fatah Reconciliation Deal

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 13 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement says the US is assisting ISIS terrorist groups in Syria to prevent the Takfiri group from being annihilated.

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation Protesters in the Afghan capital, have demanded an end to the “American occupation” as the country marks 16 years since the beginning of the US-led invasion.

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and foreign powers are untrustworthy and seek to create a new Israel in the region.

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians Syria on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to halt US-led international coalition’s crimes against the Syrian people.

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene Israeli regime’s minister for war affairs confessed on Tuesday Syrian government was winning war against foreign-backed terrorist and militant groups, urging the US to intervene more actively.

UAE Planning Qatar Invasion Using US Mercenary Group: Report

UAE Planning Qatar Invasion Using US Mercenary Group: Report

The UAE is planning a military invasion of neighboring Qatar using mercenaries from the American security service company formerly known as Blackwater.

Rampaging Zionist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Damage Palestinian Property Zionist settlers attacked properties of Palestinians in the Old City of occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem) before storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

Qatar Cites Jealousy in Saudi-Led Efforts to Snatch its 2022 World Cup Rights Qatar has slammed attempt by rival Saudi-led regimes to take the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosting rights away from the Persian Gulf state.

Isolated Iraqi Kurdistan Region Ready for Talks to Resolve Row with Central Govt. An isolated Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government has expressed willingness to hold negotiations with the Iraqi government after a controversial referendum.

US Airdropping Weapons, Food to ISIS in Iraq, Syria: Iran Cmdr. A senior military commander in Iran says the United States has airdropped weapons and food supplies to ISIS terrorists in Iraq and Syria.

Myanmar’s Army Preventing Return of Rohingya Muslims Myanmar forces have carried out systematic" attacks aimed at preventing fleeing members of the Rohingya ethnic group from returning

North Korea Says Ready for War Declared by Trump North Korea’s foreign minister has said US President Donald Trump "has lit the wick of a war" and Pyongyang is ready to deal with the situation.

Iraqi Court Orders Arrest of Organizers of Unconstitutional Kurdistan Referendum Iraq issued arrest warrants of the chairman of its Kurdish region’s referendum commission and two aides for organizing an unconstitutional referendum to secede.

Turkey’s Military Presence in Syria Illegal: Foreign Minister Syria’s foreign minister says we still and will always consider the Turkish military presence in the country as illegal.

Chinese Armed Forces Warn off US Warship near South China Sea China’s armed forces have warned off an intrusive US warship near disputed islands in the South China Sea

President Rouhani Warns US over Blacklisting Iran’s Elite Forces Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned the US over a planned move to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group.

North Korean Missiles to Reach US after Upgrading: Russian MP North Korea reportedly possesses a missile that will be able to hit the US mainland after modernization, a Russian lawmaker said.

Pope to Visit Myanmar as Rohingyas Ethnic Cleansing Continues Pope Francis is to visit Myanmar in November as the Buddhist country’s military is widely blamed for committing ethnic cleansing against Rohingya Muslim minority.

Hackers Stole Top-Secret US War Plans against North Korea: Official A South Korean official says 235GB of top-secret military documents, including plans for a war with North Korea, have stolen by Pyongyang from a data centre in Seoul.

Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Attack at Saudi Military Base Yemeni forces have fired a ballistic missile at a Saudi army command center in Jizan region, al-Masirah television network reported on Tuesday.

ISIS Terrorists Cross into Syria from US-Controlled Western Iraq: Russia Russia says the US-led international coalition is only simulating fighting ISIS terrorists in Iraq, stressing that in the US-led coalition’s area of responsibility in the western part of Iraq the area under ISIS control is expanding.

West-Made Arms in Hands of Terrorists: Syrian Defense Ministry Syrian Defense Ministry released footage on Monday showing arms and munitions seized from various terrorist groups throughout the country, with most of confiscated arm being made by the US or its allies.

Israeli Regime to Build 4,000 More Settlements in Occupied West Bank: Report Israeli regime reportedly plans to construct some 4,000 more illegal settler units in the occupied West Bank.

Five Shiites Killed after Gunmen Ambushed Car in Baluchistan, Pakistan At Least five Shiite Muslims were killed after Gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on a vehicle carrying members of the Hazara community in Baluchistan Province, the second terror attack targeting members of the Shiite community in less than a week.

US VP Left Stadium after Black Players Knelt During Anthem to Protest Racism US VP walked out of a NFL game in Indiana after some players knelt during the national anthem, a form of demonstration against racism.

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Palestinians Welcome Hamas, Fatah Reconciliation Deal

Thursday 12 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Palestinians Welcome Hamas, Fatah Reconciliation Deal
Alwaght-Palestinians have welcomed the signing of the historical Fatah-Hamas reconciliation agreement that ends decade old animosity while enabling resistance movements to concentrate on confronting the usurper Israeli regime.

In the besieged Gaza Strip, hundreds of people gathered on Thursday in Gaza City's Unknown Soldier Square to celebrate the signing of the Fatah-Hamas reconciliation agreement.

The participants raised Palestinian and Egyptian flags and banners celebrating the end of internal division. They also distributed sweets to passers-by in celebration of the agreement.

Hamas and Fatah movements reached a reconciliation agreement at dawn Thursday following two rounds of talks held in Cairo under Egyptian mediation.

Head of the PA delegation Azzam al-Ahmad and head of the Hamas delegation Saleh al-Arouri signed the agreement, which focused on fully implementing the PA’s authority over Gaza, and joint management of the enclave’s border crossings.

According to al-Ahmad, Hamas and Fatah agreed that the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza would be operated by PA presidential guards by November 1.

Hamas military wing issue unresolved

Several key issues, however, such as the status of Hamas’ military wing, and the future of between 40,000 and 50,000 civil servants that have been hired by Hamas since the faction took over Gaza in 2007 remain unresolved. Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said that "the next phase of reconciliation will be a meeting of representatives of all the Palestinian factions in Cairo to discuss the major national issues - such as Hamas's military wing, the issue of weapons and political positions.”

During a press conference, al-Ahmad said the most important thing moving forward “is to implement the particulars of the agreement so that the government will fully function.”

On behalf of Hamas, Al-Arouri said "we promise to implement the reconciliation agreement, and we will do everything to continue the reconciliation,” adding that the agreement will be implemented in stages.

Abbas terms deal an achievement

Meanwhile, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas released a statement shortly after the agreement was signed, welcoming the deal as an “achievement” that “speeds up the process of ending division and regaining unity of Palestinian people, land and institutions.”

Abbas instructed the unity government to work across all departments and services to execute the agreement, and called upon all Palestinian factions and parties “to put in all efforts to achieve the people’s will of regaining unity.”

Hamas ready to implement deal

Meanwhile, Head of Hamas's Political Bureau Ismail Haniyah on Thursday affirmed his group’s readiness to fully implement Cairo reconciliation agreement.

In a phone conversation with head of Egyptian Intelligence Gen. Khaled Fawzy, Haniyah declared his Movement’s participation in a comprehensive dialogue with Palestinian factions.

Celebrations in Gaza after Hamas-Fatah deal

Elsewhere, Hamas Political bureau member, Salah al-Bardawil, called on the Palestinian unity government to assume its duties and lift its punitive measures on Gaza.

Speaking during a press conference held in the Gaza-based Hamas office, al-Bardawil said the first protocol of the unity deal, enabling the unity government to run Gaza’s affairs, was signed on Thursday in Cairo and will be implemented simultaneously in the West Bank and Gaza.

Islamic Jihad calls for strategy to confront Israeli regime

Islamic Jihad Movement welcomed Thursday the signing of Palestinian reconciliation agreement while stressing the importance of taking all necessary measures to alleviate the suffering of the people of Gaza, to end sanctions imposed on Gaza, and to stop political arrests in the West Bank.

It also called for adopting a national strategy that confronts Israeli occupation and achieves national liberation.

Hamas was democratically elected to rule the Gaza Strip since 2007 after the party defeated President Abbas' long-dominant Fatah party in parliamentary elections.

Fatah excited Gaza and refused to recognize newly elected Hamas leadership leading to an impasse including an inhuman Israeli imposed blockade.

