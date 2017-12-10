US-Turkey Already Frayed Relations Boil over by Visa Ban

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 13 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Palestinians Welcome Hamas, Fatah Reconciliation Deal

Palestinians Welcome Hamas, Fatah Reconciliation Deal Palestinians have welcomed the signing of the historical Fatah-Hamas reconciliation agreement that ends decade old animosity

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement says the US is assisting ISIS terrorist groups in Syria to prevent the Takfiri group from being annihilated.

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation Protesters in the Afghan capital, have demanded an end to the “American occupation” as the country marks 16 years since the beginning of the US-led invasion.

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and foreign powers are untrustworthy and seek to create a new Israel in the region.

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians Syria on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to halt US-led international coalition’s crimes against the Syrian people.

Bahrainis Reject Al Khalifa’s Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime

Bahrainis Reject Al Khalifa’s Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime

- Bahraini’s have held protest rallies to voice their anger at Al Khalifa’s regime reported plans to normalize ties with the Israeli regime.

Iran Parliament Speaker Warns US over Scrapping Nuclear Deal Iran’s parliament speaker has warned the US against walking away from the 2015 nuclear deal.

UAE Planning Qatar Invasion Using US Mercenary Group: Report The UAE is planning a military invasion of neighboring Qatar using mercenaries from the American security service company formerly known as Blackwater.

Rampaging Zionist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Damage Palestinian Property Zionist settlers attacked properties of Palestinians in the Old City of occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem) before storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

Qatar Cites Jealousy in Saudi-Led Efforts to Snatch its 2022 World Cup Rights Qatar has slammed attempt by rival Saudi-led regimes to take the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosting rights away from the Persian Gulf state.

Isolated Iraqi Kurdistan Region Ready for Talks to Resolve Row with Central Govt. An isolated Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government has expressed willingness to hold negotiations with the Iraqi government after a controversial referendum.

US Airdropping Weapons, Food to ISIS in Iraq, Syria: Iran Cmdr. A senior military commander in Iran says the United States has airdropped weapons and food supplies to ISIS terrorists in Iraq and Syria.

Myanmar’s Army Preventing Return of Rohingya Muslims Myanmar forces have carried out systematic" attacks aimed at preventing fleeing members of the Rohingya ethnic group from returning

North Korea Says Ready for War Declared by Trump North Korea’s foreign minister has said US President Donald Trump "has lit the wick of a war" and Pyongyang is ready to deal with the situation.

Iraqi Court Orders Arrest of Organizers of Unconstitutional Kurdistan Referendum Iraq issued arrest warrants of the chairman of its Kurdish region’s referendum commission and two aides for organizing an unconstitutional referendum to secede.

Turkey’s Military Presence in Syria Illegal: Foreign Minister Syria’s foreign minister says we still and will always consider the Turkish military presence in the country as illegal.

Chinese Armed Forces Warn off US Warship near South China Sea China’s armed forces have warned off an intrusive US warship near disputed islands in the South China Sea

President Rouhani Warns US over Blacklisting Iran’s Elite Forces Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned the US over a planned move to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group.

North Korean Missiles to Reach US after Upgrading: Russian MP North Korea reportedly possesses a missile that will be able to hit the US mainland after modernization, a Russian lawmaker said.

Pope to Visit Myanmar as Rohingyas Ethnic Cleansing Continues Pope Francis is to visit Myanmar in November as the Buddhist country’s military is widely blamed for committing ethnic cleansing against Rohingya Muslim minority.

Hackers Stole Top-Secret US War Plans against North Korea: Official A South Korean official says 235GB of top-secret military documents, including plans for a war with North Korea, have stolen by Pyongyang from a data centre in Seoul.

Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Attack at Saudi Military Base Yemeni forces have fired a ballistic missile at a Saudi army command center in Jizan region, al-Masirah television network reported on Tuesday.

ISIS Terrorists Cross into Syria from US-Controlled Western Iraq: Russia Russia says the US-led international coalition is only simulating fighting ISIS terrorists in Iraq, stressing that in the US-led coalition’s area of responsibility in the western part of Iraq the area under ISIS control is expanding.

West-Made Arms in Hands of Terrorists: Syrian Defense Ministry Syrian Defense Ministry released footage on Monday showing arms and munitions seized from various terrorist groups throughout the country, with most of confiscated arm being made by the US or its allies.

Israeli Regime to Build 4,000 More Settlements in Occupied West Bank: Report Israeli regime reportedly plans to construct some 4,000 more illegal settler units in the occupied West Bank.

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
US-Turkey Already Frayed Relations Boil over by Visa Ban

Friday 13 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
US-Turkey Already Frayed Relations Boil over by Visa Ban
Alwaght- Less than three weeks ago, US President Donald Trump during his meeting with Turkish President Erdogan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly praised the close relations of Washington and Ankara, saying “I think now we’re as close as we’ve ever been.” Despite Trump's commendation, the Washington-Ankara relations have been plagued by diplomatic chill for over a year. Now their ties are struck by tensions and two sides have suspended issuing visas to citizens of the opposite side.

A couple of days ago, the American embassy in Turkey has issued a statement, saying that it only will issue migration visas for the Turkish nationals. As for explanation for its visa services limitation, the embassy stated that it aims to minimize the number of visitors to guarantee security of its diplomatic missions in Turkey.

On the other side, Turkey’s embassy in Washington, too, issued a statement, maintaining: “Recent events have forced the Turkish Government to reassess the commitment of the Government of the U.S. to the security of the Turkish Mission facilities and personnel.” The Turkish statement was in fact a copy of the earlier American statement published on its website.

The US-Turkey tensions boiled over last week when a diplomatic employee of the US consulate was detained in Turkey. Istanbul police last week arrested an employee of the American consulate in Istanbul, accusing him of spying and also attempting to overthrow the Turkish government. Reacting to the arrest, the US consulate rejected the charges against its employee and called them “baseless.” The Turkish state TV named the arrestee as Metin Topuz, adding that he is a Turkish national.

The US and Turkey ties have been entangled in escalated tensions since the failed Turkish coup of July 2016. Since then, the Turkish leaders repeatedly asked Washington to hand over to Turkey Fethullah Gulen, a US-based Turkish preacher and opponent of Erdogan who has been blamed by the Turkish president as masterminding the last July unsuccessful putsch aimed at bringing down President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Gulen, who has been in self-exile for nearly 18 years and residing in Pennsylvania, has denied any links to the power grab attempt. However, his denial did not dissuade Ankara from seeing a “conspicuous” role for him is plotting inside the country against President Erdogan.

Gulen case is only one of many issues sending the Washington-Ankara relations frayed. They are divided on a series of regional cases, and their gaps are widening day by day. Syria, for example, is one area of the two allies' dispute. Despite the fact that Ankara provides military and logistical support for some of the militant groups, such as the Free Syrian Army, who are fighting against the central Syrian government, it raised concern about the American backing for Syria’s Kurdish militias who are gathered under an alliance dubbed Syrian Democratic Forces along with some Arab factions.

The US mainly backs the People’s Protection Units (YPG), an all-Kurdish militant organization active in Syria. Operating as the military wing of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), YPG holds close relationship with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), an archenemy of Turkey and involved in many conflicts with the Turkish army for nearly four decades. The US so far declined to blacklist YPG as a terrorist group, though it in 2004 announced the PKK a terrorist organization.

The advances of the YPG in past few months have raised the hackles of the Ankara leaders. Turkey has demanded that the advancing US-backed Kurdish forces retreat to the east of the Euphrates River, after they struggled to pass the river in order to take more areas in a bid to connect the three Kurdish cantons of Island, Kobani, and Afrin. The main source of the Turkish concerns about the Kurdish progression in northern Syria is the fear of achievement of territorial unity and autonomy that facilitates links between the YPG and the Kurdish rebels in Turkey, on top of them the PKK. This has been source of discord between Washington and Ankara that warned the American support for the Kurds runs counter to the Turkish national security.

Meanwhile, it is not only with the US that Turkey has developed entangled relations. Over past year, the German-Turkey relations have departed from previous warmth, especially after Turkey detained a German journalist. Seeking to block Ankara’s accession to the European Union, the German officials recently called on the bloc to toughen the conditions for Ankara admission to the 28-member union. The three NATO members confrontation coincides with the Turkish moving towards establishing cozy relations with Russia and Iran.

Russia has recently announced plan to deliver the modern S-400 missile defense system to Turkey, sending Erdogan into contentment of making new ally. Ankara also agreed with Tehran and Moscow to expand the “de-escalation zones” across Syria to help the devastating conflict wind down. The three countries announced that they started arrangements to see enforcement of the Syrian deal. Additionally, the Turkish president last week visited Tehran and discussed an array of issues with the Iranian officials, with the Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum being high on the agenda of the negotiators who decided that the discussion was constructive.

The analysts believe that more tense relations of Washington and Turkey can strengthen alliance of this regional actor with Iran and Russia, something glaringly noticeable in Syria these days, with potential to expand to cover other regional cases. Washington is, meanwhile, discomforted to see the developments going in separation from its desire. 

