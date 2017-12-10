Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 12 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement says the US is assisting ISIS terrorist groups in Syria to prevent the Takfiri group from being annihilated.

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation Protesters in the Afghan capital, have demanded an end to the “American occupation” as the country marks 16 years since the beginning of the US-led invasion.

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and foreign powers are untrustworthy and seek to create a new Israel in the region.

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians Syria on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to halt US-led international coalition’s crimes against the Syrian people.

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene Israeli regime’s minister for war affairs confessed on Tuesday Syrian government was winning war against foreign-backed terrorist and militant groups, urging the US to intervene more actively.

News

UAE Planning Qatar Invasion Using US Mercenary Group: Report

UAE Planning Qatar Invasion Using US Mercenary Group: Report

The UAE is planning a military invasion of neighboring Qatar using mercenaries from the American security service company formerly known as Blackwater.

Rampaging Zionist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Damage Palestinian Property Zionist settlers attacked properties of Palestinians in the Old City of occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem) before storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

Qatar Cites Jealousy in Saudi-Led Efforts to Snatch its 2022 World Cup Rights Qatar has slammed attempt by rival Saudi-led regimes to take the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosting rights away from the Persian Gulf state.

Isolated Iraqi Kurdistan Region Ready for Talks to Resolve Row with Central Govt. An isolated Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government has expressed willingness to hold negotiations with the Iraqi government after a controversial referendum.

US Airdropping Weapons, Food to ISIS in Iraq, Syria: Iran Cmdr. A senior military commander in Iran says the United States has airdropped weapons and food supplies to ISIS terrorists in Iraq and Syria.

Myanmar’s Army Preventing Return of Rohingya Muslims Myanmar forces have carried out systematic" attacks aimed at preventing fleeing members of the Rohingya ethnic group from returning

North Korea Says Ready for War Declared by Trump North Korea’s foreign minister has said US President Donald Trump "has lit the wick of a war" and Pyongyang is ready to deal with the situation.

Iraqi Court Orders Arrest of Organizers of Unconstitutional Kurdistan Referendum Iraq issued arrest warrants of the chairman of its Kurdish region’s referendum commission and two aides for organizing an unconstitutional referendum to secede.

Turkey’s Military Presence in Syria Illegal: Foreign Minister Syria’s foreign minister says we still and will always consider the Turkish military presence in the country as illegal.

Chinese Armed Forces Warn off US Warship near South China Sea China’s armed forces have warned off an intrusive US warship near disputed islands in the South China Sea

President Rouhani Warns US over Blacklisting Iran’s Elite Forces Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned the US over a planned move to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group.

North Korean Missiles to Reach US after Upgrading: Russian MP North Korea reportedly possesses a missile that will be able to hit the US mainland after modernization, a Russian lawmaker said.

Pope to Visit Myanmar as Rohingyas Ethnic Cleansing Continues Pope Francis is to visit Myanmar in November as the Buddhist country’s military is widely blamed for committing ethnic cleansing against Rohingya Muslim minority.

Hackers Stole Top-Secret US War Plans against North Korea: Official A South Korean official says 235GB of top-secret military documents, including plans for a war with North Korea, have stolen by Pyongyang from a data centre in Seoul.

Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Attack at Saudi Military Base Yemeni forces have fired a ballistic missile at a Saudi army command center in Jizan region, al-Masirah television network reported on Tuesday.

ISIS Terrorists Cross into Syria from US-Controlled Western Iraq: Russia Russia says the US-led international coalition is only simulating fighting ISIS terrorists in Iraq, stressing that in the US-led coalition’s area of responsibility in the western part of Iraq the area under ISIS control is expanding.

West-Made Arms in Hands of Terrorists: Syrian Defense Ministry Syrian Defense Ministry released footage on Monday showing arms and munitions seized from various terrorist groups throughout the country, with most of confiscated arm being made by the US or its allies.

Israeli Regime to Build 4,000 More Settlements in Occupied West Bank: Report Israeli regime reportedly plans to construct some 4,000 more illegal settler units in the occupied West Bank.

Five Shiites Killed after Gunmen Ambushed Car in Baluchistan, Pakistan At Least five Shiite Muslims were killed after Gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on a vehicle carrying members of the Hazara community in Baluchistan Province, the second terror attack targeting members of the Shiite community in less than a week.

US VP Left Stadium after Black Players Knelt During Anthem to Protest Racism US VP walked out of a NFL game in Indiana after some players knelt during the national anthem, a form of demonstration against racism.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

What’s Next for Patriotic Union of Kurdistan after Talabani’s Death?

US Airdropping Weapons, Food to ISIS in Iraq, Syria: Iran Cmdr.

Isolated Iraqi Kurdistan Region Ready for Talks to Resolve Row with Central Govt.

Pakistan-US Frayed Relations: Where Do They Head?

Qatar Cites Jealousy in Saudi-Led Efforts to Snatch its 2022 World Cup Rights

Rampaging Zionist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Damage Palestinian Property

Why Saudis Welcome US Sanctions on Hezbollah Call for More?

UAE Planning Qatar Invasion Using US Mercenary Group: Report

Over 100 European ISIS Terrorists Face Death Penalty in Iraq

Saudis to Buy US THAAD Missiles after Signing Deal for Russia’s S-400

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation

Nukes Guarantee Our Existence in Face of US Threats: N. Korea Leader

ISIS Surrounded in Al-Mayadeen City, Eastern Syria

Iranophobic Allegations in Service of Saudis’ Regional Interventionism

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader

Hackers Stole Top-Secret US War Plans against North Korea: Official

North Korean Missiles to Reach US after Upgrading: Russian MP

Turkey Launches Operation in Northwestern Syria: President Erdogan

Iran to Treat US Army Like ISIS if IRGC Blacklisted: Chief Commander

Amnesty Censures UN for Downplaying Saudi Killing of Yemeni Children

North Korea Says Ready for War Declared by Trump

Saudi-Led Alliance Blacklisted for Killing Yemeni Children

N. Korea Issues Nationwide Struggle Call against US Domination Attempts

France Urges Saudi-Led Regimes to Lift Embargo on Qatar

Britain to Deliver Eurofighter Jets to Qatar amid Regional Tensions

Terrorists Planning Train Derailments, Food Poisoning, Forest Fires in Europe: Report

Russian President Meets Iran’s FM with Syria, Nuclear Issue on Agenda

Erdogan Defends Turkey’s S-400 Missile Deal with Russia, NATO Concerned

Russia Dismisses UK Claims of ‘Major’ Role in ISIS Defeat

Syria Slams Countries Supporting Israel in Developing Nuclear Weapons

Syria Says De-Escalation Zone Pacts Don’t Legitimize Turkish Presence

Trump, May in Spat over London Attacks Claimed by ISIS

US-Led Forces Kill Syrian Civilians Using Banned White Phosphorus Bombs

Pentagon Says Russia Knowingly Hit US Kurdish Proxy in Syria

Russia-Belarus War-Games Continue as US Tanks Arrive in Poland

Interpol Approves Palestine as Member, Ignores Israel, US Opposition

Hamas Welcomes Palestinian Unity Govt. Meeting in Gaza

Over 100 Zionist Settlers Raid, Desecrate Al Aqsa Mosque

In Focus

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

UAE Planning Qatar Invasion Using US Mercenary Group: Report

Thursday 12 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
UAE Planning Qatar Invasion Using US Mercenary Group: Report

Blackwater mercenaries

The UAE is planning a military invasion of neighboring Qatar using mercenaries from the American security service company formerly known as Blackwater.
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is planning a military invasion of neighboring Qatar using mercenaries from the American security service company formerly known as Blackwater, a former Qatari official has revealed.

In an interview with Spain’s ABC newspaper Qatar’s ex-Deputy Prime Minister Abdullah Bin Hamas Al-Attiyah noted that the invasion plan is awaiting approval by the US government.

Al-Attiyah pointed out that thousands of mercenaries from Blackwater — now called Academi — are undergoing training in the UAE. “Plans for the invasion led by the Emirati authorities were underway before the announcement of the economic and diplomatic siege on Qatar by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain [on 5 June, 2017],” he elaborated.

According to the Spanish newspaper, the White House was supposed to approve the plan, but it did not get the final “green light” from US President Donald Trump. UAE is yet to comment on the report.

The UAE is already using hundreds of Academi mercenaries in Yemen as part of the Saudi-led aggression that attacked the country in March 2015.

Blackwater decided to change its name due to several reports in the international press about abuses committed by its “contractors”, especially during and after the US-led invasion of Iraq.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Qatar UAE Invasion Blackwater Academi

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Turkish Troops Cross Border into Syria`s Idlib
Some 1,000 Terrorists Surrender to Iraqi Forces in Hawija
Heartbreaking Images Show Rohingyas` Suffering under Myanmarese Regime
Living in Saudi Arabia as a Woman
Turkish Troops Cross Border into Syria`s Idlib

Turkish Troops Cross Border into Syria`s Idlib

13 Die and Scores Missing as Rohingya Refugees Boat Capsizes
Footage Released by Syrian Defense Ministry Shows West-Made Arms Confiscated from Terrorists
Clashes Erupt in Kenya`s Capital, Nairobi, as Protests over Annulled Election Cotinues
Famine Killing Yemeni Children as Saudi Aggression, Blockade continues for 29 Months