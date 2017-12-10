UAE Planning Qatar Invasion Using US Mercenary Group: Report

Alwaght- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is planning a military invasion of neighboring Qatar using mercenaries from the American security service company formerly known as Blackwater, a former Qatari official has revealed.

In an interview with Spain’s ABC newspaper Qatar’s ex-Deputy Prime Minister Abdullah Bin Hamas Al-Attiyah noted that the invasion plan is awaiting approval by the US government.

Al-Attiyah pointed out that thousands of mercenaries from Blackwater — now called Academi — are undergoing training in the UAE. “Plans for the invasion led by the Emirati authorities were underway before the announcement of the economic and diplomatic siege on Qatar by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain [on 5 June, 2017],” he elaborated.

According to the Spanish newspaper, the White House was supposed to approve the plan, but it did not get the final “green light” from US President Donald Trump. UAE is yet to comment on the report.

The UAE is already using hundreds of Academi mercenaries in Yemen as part of the Saudi-led aggression that attacked the country in March 2015.

Blackwater decided to change its name due to several reports in the international press about abuses committed by its “contractors”, especially during and after the US-led invasion of Iraq.