Rampaging Zionist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Damage Palestinian Property

Alwaght- Extremist Zionist settlers attacked properties of Palestinians in the Old City of occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem) on Thursday before storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound under the protection of Israeli regime forces.

Local media outlets reported that Zionist settlers threw rocks and chairs at Palestinian shopfronts inside the Old City, and damaged Palestinian cars in the Aqabat al-Khaldiyeh and Council Gate areas outside the walls of the Old City.

Sources added that Palestinian youths attempted to stop the extremist settlers, but they were unsuccessful, as Israeli regime forces maintained a heavy security cordon around the settlers.

Meanwhile, Israeli regime forces closed main roads and streets in the Silwan neighborhood south of the Old City, in order to allow Israeli settlers living in the area to head to the Al-Aqsa Mosque Old for ongoing Jewish holidays.

On Tuesday also, Hundreds of Zionist settlers forced their way into Al-Aqsa Mosque compound to mark the Jewish holiday of Sukkot

Firas al-Dibs, a spokesman for the Jordan-run al-Quds Islamic Waqf, which is responsible for overseeing the city’s Islamic sites, said a total of 537 settlers, backed by Israeli forces stormed the holy Islamic site.

Recently, Israel’s so-called temple mount organizations called for escalating mass break-ins at al-Aqsa from October 4 to October 14 to celebrate Jewish holidays.

On the 3rd of October the Israeli regime announced its decision to close off the main entrances to the West Bank and Gaza until October 14 and to intensify security presence in Occupied al-Quds to prevent projected anti-occupation protests.

Over the past decades, the Israeli regime has tried to change the demographic makeup of al-Quds by constructing illegal settlements, destroying historical sites and expelling the local Palestinian population.

Palestinians and Muslims all over the world are extremely angry at Israeli attacks on the al-Aqsa Mosque, considering them the desecration of the holy Islamic site

Palestinians have declared al-Quds as the capital of a future Palestinian independent state, and that its heritage should remain intact.