US Airdropping Weapons, Food to ISIS in Iraq, Syria: Iran Cmdr.

Alwaght- A senior military commander in Iran says the United States has airdropped weapons and food supplies to ISIS terrorists in Iraq and Syria.

Deputy Commander Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force, Brigadier General Abdullah Araqi, said on Wednesday that the US had provided logistic support to Daesh in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor and the Iraqi provinces of Diyala, Nineveh and Salahuddin.

“The Americans have been in Syria and Iraq under the pretext of opposing and fighting ISIS, but the reality contravenes the US claim,” the Iranian commander said echoing earlier remarks by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

He added that the US, as the patron of ISIS, never hesitated to rush to help the terrorists in Iraq and Syria whenever they faced challenges.

“The Americans do whatever they have in their power to support ISIS, because they know very well that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the resistance front are the enemies of ISIS,” he concluded.

On Sunday, Sayyed Nasrallah condemned the US for providing ISIS with assistance through its bases in Syria. Russia has also accused the US of moving to assist and save the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group which is facing total annihilation in Iraq and Syria. Russia's defense ministry said last week that a series of recent ISIS attacks against Syrian forces used sophisticated intelligence and originated from a US-controlled area near al-Tanf on the Syria-Jordan border.