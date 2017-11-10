North Korea says Ready for War Declared by Trump

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 11 October 2017
US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement says the US is assisting ISIS terrorist groups in Syria to prevent the Takfiri group from being annihilated.

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation Protesters in the Afghan capital, have demanded an end to the “American occupation” as the country marks 16 years since the beginning of the US-led invasion.

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and foreign powers are untrustworthy and seek to create a new Israel in the region.

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians Syria on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to halt US-led international coalition’s crimes against the Syrian people.

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene Israeli regime’s minister for war affairs confessed on Tuesday Syrian government was winning war against foreign-backed terrorist and militant groups, urging the US to intervene more actively.

North Korea’s foreign minister has said US President Donald Trump "has lit the wick of a war" and Pyongyang is ready to deal with the situation.

Iraqi Court Orders Arrest of Organizers of Unconstitutional Kurdistan Referendum Iraq issued arrest warrants of the chairman of its Kurdish region’s referendum commission and two aides for organizing an unconstitutional referendum to secede.

Turkey’s Military Presence in Syria Illegal: Foreign Minister Syria’s foreign minister says we still and will always consider the Turkish military presence in the country as illegal.

Chinese Armed Forces Warn off US Warship near South China Sea China’s armed forces have warned off an intrusive US warship near disputed islands in the South China Sea

President Rouhani Warns US over Blacklisting Iran’s Elite Forces Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned the US over a planned move to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group.

North Korean Missiles to Reach US after Upgrading: Russian MP North Korea reportedly possesses a missile that will be able to hit the US mainland after modernization, a Russian lawmaker said.

Pope to Visit Myanmar as Rohingyas Ethnic Cleansing Continues Pope Francis is to visit Myanmar in November as the Buddhist country’s military is widely blamed for committing ethnic cleansing against Rohingya Muslim minority.

Hackers Stole Top-Secret US War Plans against North Korea: Official A South Korean official says 235GB of top-secret military documents, including plans for a war with North Korea, have stolen by Pyongyang from a data centre in Seoul.

Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Attack at Saudi Military Base Yemeni forces have fired a ballistic missile at a Saudi army command center in Jizan region, al-Masirah television network reported on Tuesday.

ISIS Terrorists Cross into Syria from US-Controlled Western Iraq: Russia Russia says the US-led international coalition is only simulating fighting ISIS terrorists in Iraq, stressing that in the US-led coalition’s area of responsibility in the western part of Iraq the area under ISIS control is expanding.

West-Made Arms in Hands of Terrorists: Syrian Defense Ministry Syrian Defense Ministry released footage on Monday showing arms and munitions seized from various terrorist groups throughout the country, with most of confiscated arm being made by the US or its allies.

Israeli Regime to Build 4,000 More Settlements in Occupied West Bank: Report Israeli regime reportedly plans to construct some 4,000 more illegal settler units in the occupied West Bank.

Five Shiites Killed after Gunmen Ambushed Car in Baluchistan, Pakistan At Least five Shiite Muslims were killed after Gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on a vehicle carrying members of the Hazara community in Baluchistan Province, the second terror attack targeting members of the Shiite community in less than a week.

US VP Left Stadium after Black Players Knelt During Anthem to Protest Racism US VP walked out of a NFL game in Indiana after some players knelt during the national anthem, a form of demonstration against racism.

Protesters in Morocco Demand Release of Political Prisoners Thousands of Moroccans have out in the streets of northern Casablanca city Sunday in protest against the ruling regime’s continued detention of rights activists.

Iran’s IRGC Navy Shows Might in Persian Gulf Parade Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy paraded its military might and preparedness in the Persian Gulf.

Nukes Guarantee Our Existence in Face of US Threats: N. Korea Leader North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called the country’s nuclear weapons “a powerful deterrent” from US “nuclear threats” for itself and the whole world.

Hamas Says Not to Discuss Armed Wing in Reconciliation Talks with Fatah Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has rejected any talks on the status of its armed wing in upcoming reconciliation talks with the Fatah movement.

UN Failed to Avert Rohingya Muslim Killings Despite Warning: Report The UN failed to act upon a report of an independent expert it commissioned before the Myanmar brutal military crackdown on Rohingyas Muslims in Rakhine.

Iraqi Parliament Speaker in Erbil amid High Tensions with Kurdistan Region Speaker of Iraq’s parliament Salim Jabouri arrived in Erbil to meet with the leader of Iraqi Kurdistan Masoud Barzani.

Wednesday 11 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho

North Korea’s foreign minister has said US President Donald Trump "has lit the wick of a war" and Pyongyang is ready to deal with the situation.
Alwaght- North Korea's foreign minister has said US President Donald Trump "has lit the wick of a war" and Pyongyang is ready to deal with the situation.

Russia's TASS news agency quoted North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho as saying: "With his bellicose and insane statement at the United Nations, Trump, you can say, has lit the wick of a war against us."

"We need to settle the final score, only with a hail of fire, not words," he reportedly added.

During an address to the United Nations General Assembly in September, Mr Trump declared that the US would "totally destroy North Korea" if forced to defend itself or its allies.

Trump also mocked North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, referring to him as "Rocket Man".

The speech came about a week after the UN Security Council had voted to ratchet up sanctions on North Korea following its sixth and largest nuclear test.

The North Korean foreign minister added that his country has nearly achieved the final point on the way to our ultimate goal, to achieving a real balance of force with the United States. "Our nuclear weapons will never be a subject matter of negotiations as long as the United States’ policy of pressure on the DPRK (North Korea) has not been uprooted once and for all."

The current tensions on the Korean Peninsula started following increased provocations by the US which includes military drills and deployment of warships and submarines in the region.

Pyongyang insists that developing its military defenses including nuclear weapons is important to counter incessant provocations by the US including a possible nuclear aggression.

