Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 11 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement says the US is assisting ISIS terrorist groups in Syria to prevent the Takfiri group from being annihilated.

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation Protesters in the Afghan capital, have demanded an end to the “American occupation” as the country marks 16 years since the beginning of the US-led invasion.

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and foreign powers are untrustworthy and seek to create a new Israel in the region.

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians Syria on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to halt US-led international coalition’s crimes against the Syrian people.

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene Israeli regime’s minister for war affairs confessed on Tuesday Syrian government was winning war against foreign-backed terrorist and militant groups, urging the US to intervene more actively.

News

Chinese Armed Forces Warn off US Warship near South China Sea

Chinese Armed Forces Warn off US Warship near South China Sea

China’s armed forces have warned off an intrusive US warship near disputed islands in the South China Sea

Iranian President Warns US over Planned Anti-IRGC Move Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned the US over a planned move to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group.

North Korean Missiles to Reach US after Upgrading: Russian MP North Korea reportedly possesses a missile that will be able to hit the US mainland after modernization, a Russian lawmaker said.

Pope to Visit Myanmar as Rohingyas Ethnic Cleansing Continues Pope Francis is to visit Myanmar in November as the Buddhist country’s military is widely blamed for committing ethnic cleansing against Rohingya Muslim minority.

Hackers Stole Top-Secret US War Plans against North Korea: Official A South Korean official says 235GB of top-secret military documents, including plans for a war with North Korea, have stolen by Pyongyang from a data centre in Seoul.

Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Attack at Saudi Military Base Yemeni forces have fired a ballistic missile at a Saudi army command center in Jizan region, al-Masirah television network reported on Tuesday.

ISIS Terrorists Cross into Syria from US-Controlled Western Iraq: Russia Russia says the US-led international coalition is only simulating fighting ISIS terrorists in Iraq, stressing that in the US-led coalition’s area of responsibility in the western part of Iraq the area under ISIS control is expanding.

West-Made Arms in Hands of Terrorists: Syrian Defense Ministry Syrian Defense Ministry released footage on Monday showing arms and munitions seized from various terrorist groups throughout the country, with most of confiscated arm being made by the US or its allies.

Israeli Regime to Build 4,000 More Settlements in Occupied West Bank: Report Israeli regime reportedly plans to construct some 4,000 more illegal settler units in the occupied West Bank.

Five Shiites Killed after Gunmen Ambushed Car in Baluchistan, Pakistan At Least five Shiite Muslims were killed after Gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on a vehicle carrying members of the Hazara community in Baluchistan Province, the second terror attack targeting members of the Shiite community in less than a week.

US VP Left Stadium after Black Players Knelt During Anthem to Protest Racism US VP walked out of a NFL game in Indiana after some players knelt during the national anthem, a form of demonstration against racism.

Protesters in Morocco Demand Release of Political Prisoners Thousands of Moroccans have out in the streets of northern Casablanca city Sunday in protest against the ruling regime’s continued detention of rights activists.

Iran’s IRGC Navy Shows Might in Persian Gulf Parade Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy paraded its military might and preparedness in the Persian Gulf.

Nukes Guarantee Our Existence in Face of US Threats: N. Korea Leader North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called the country’s nuclear weapons “a powerful deterrent” from US “nuclear threats” for itself and the whole world.

Hamas Says Not to Discuss Armed Wing in Reconciliation Talks with Fatah Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has rejected any talks on the status of its armed wing in upcoming reconciliation talks with the Fatah movement.

UN Failed to Avert Rohingya Muslim Killings Despite Warning: Report The UN failed to act upon a report of an independent expert it commissioned before the Myanmar brutal military crackdown on Rohingyas Muslims in Rakhine.

Iraqi Parliament Speaker in Erbil amid High Tensions with Kurdistan Region Speaker of Iraq’s parliament Salim Jabouri arrived in Erbil to meet with the leader of Iraqi Kurdistan Masoud Barzani.

Turkish Forces Exchange Fire with Al-Qaeda Terrorists on Syria’s Idlib Border Al-Qaeda terrorists exchanged fire with Turkish army Sunday on the border of terrorist-held province of Idlib province, in Syria’s northwestern.

Iran to Treat US Army Like ISIS if IRGC Blacklisted: Chief Commander Iran will treat US army like ISIS terrorist group if Washington blacklists Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, the chief commander of IRGC warned on Sunday.

ISIS Surrounded in Al-Mayadeen City, Eastern Syria Syrian army, backed by allied forces, have encircled ISIS-held city of al-Mayadeen, southeast of Deir ez-Zor, a Syrian military source said on Sunday

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iranian President Warns US over Planned Anti-IRGC Move

Chinese Armed Forces Warn off US Warship near South China Sea

Chomsky Explains Reasons behind US Animus towards ’Independent Iran’

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region

Erdogan’s Tehran Visit: Important Issues High on Agenda

US Warships Approaching Korean Peninsula, Pyongyang to Test Missile

ISIS Terrorists Cross into Syria from US-Controlled Western Iraq: Russia

67% Disapprove Donald Trump’s Presidency: Poll

Takfiri Terrorism’s Next Station Could be Southwest Asia

Amnesty Censures UN for Downplaying Saudi Killing of Yemeni Children

Syrian Troops Attacked by ISIS from US Controlled Area: Russian MoD

Russia Accuses US of Supporting ISIS Terrorists in Syria

ISIS Surrounded in Al-Mayadeen City, Eastern Syria

Saudis to Buy US THAAD Missiles after Signing Deal for Russia’s S-400

Pope to Visit Myanmar as Rohingyas Ethnic Cleansing Continues

Saudi King Salman’s Golden Escalator Malfunctions During Russia Visit

Over 100 European ISIS Terrorists Face Death Penalty in Iraq

Erdogan Defends Turkey’s S-400 Missile Deal with Russia, NATO Concerned

African States Cancel Summit with Israeli Regime

Palestinians Remember Israeli Perpetrated Massacre of Refugees in Sabra, Shatilla

France Urges Saudi-Led Regimes to Lift Embargo on Qatar

Yemeni Army Warns It Can Attack Israeli Bases in Eritrea Islands

Britain to Deliver Eurofighter Jets to Qatar amid Regional Tensions

Terrorists Planning Train Derailments, Food Poisoning, Forest Fires in Europe: Report

Russian President Meets Iran’s FM with Syria, Nuclear Issue on Agenda

Russian Airstrikes in Syria Kill over 2,000 ISIS Terrorists in 10 Days

Russia Accuses US of Supporting ISIS Terrorists in Syria

Over 1,000 Militants Agreed to Side with Syrian Government: Russia

Germany Puts Arms Sales to Turkey on Ice amid NATO Allies Chilly Relations

US-Led Forces Kill Syrian Civilians Using Banned White Phosphorus Bombs

War Looms as Turkish Army, Syria-Based Al-Qaeda Head to Border Region

Russian, Syrian Forces Repel US-Backed Idlib Offensive, Kill Over 800 Terrorists

In Focus

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Chinese Armed Forces Warn off US Warship near South China Sea

Wednesday 11 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Chinese Armed Forces Warn off US Warship near South China Sea
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- China's armed forces have warned off an intrusive US warship  near disputed islands in the South China Sea, accusing the US of damaging the country’s sovereignty and security interests in the region.

China condemned the mission of the guided-missile destroyer USS ‘Chafee,’ which on Tuesday sailed within 16 nautical miles of the disputed Paracel Islands also known as Xisha in Chinese in the South China Sea, within the framework of a so-called “freedom of navigation” operation.

“In the face of repeated provocation by the US forces, the Chinese military will further strengthen preparation for combat at sea and in the air and improve the defenses to resolutely defend national sovereignty and security interests,” China’s Defense Ministry said in a statement, quoted by the South China Morning Post newspaper.

The guided-missile Type 054A frigate ‘Huangshan,’ two J-11B fighter jets and one Z-8 helicopter were sent to identify the US vessel and make it leave the waters.

The incident with the USS ‘Chafee’ would affect trust between the militaries of the two countries, the ministry stated, adding that further operations of such nature might trigger “unwanted incidents.”

China’s Foreign Ministry has also urged the US to “respect the sovereignty and security” of the country and stop such “erroneous acts.”

“The US destroyer’s behavior violated Chinese law and relevant international law, severely harmed China’s sovereignty and security interests, and threatened the lives of military personnel of both sides,” ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a daily press briefing.

US military officials claim the mission did not violate the 12-nautical-mile territorial limits carried out to challenge “excessive maritime claims” in the region.

Officials in Beijing say their country respects freedom of navigation and overflight in the East China Sea and South China Sea in accordance with international law.

China opposes any individual country using the banner of freedom of navigation and overflight to flaunt military force and harm China's sovereignty and security," China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said in July.

Beijing insists that South China Sea islands are an integral part of China's territory adding that it retains the right to build facilities, including those for necessary defense purposes, on its own territory.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US China South China Sea Warship Paracel Islands

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Turkish Troops Cross Border into Syria`s Idlib
Some 1,000 Terrorists Surrender to Iraqi Forces in Hawija
Heartbreaking Images Show Rohingyas` Suffering under Myanmarese Regime
Living in Saudi Arabia as a Woman
Turkish Troops Cross Border into Syria`s Idlib

Turkish Troops Cross Border into Syria`s Idlib

13 Die and Scores Missing as Rohingya Refugees Boat Capsizes
Footage Released by Syrian Defense Ministry Shows West-Made Arms Confiscated from Terrorists
Clashes Erupt in Kenya`s Capital, Nairobi, as Protests over Annulled Election Cotinues
Famine Killing Yemeni Children as Saudi Aggression, Blockade continues for 29 Months