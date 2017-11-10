What’s Next for Patriotic Union of Kurdistan after Talabani’s Death?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 11 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement says the US is assisting ISIS terrorist groups in Syria to prevent the Takfiri group from being annihilated.

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation Protesters in the Afghan capital, have demanded an end to the “American occupation” as the country marks 16 years since the beginning of the US-led invasion.

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and foreign powers are untrustworthy and seek to create a new Israel in the region.

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians Syria on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to halt US-led international coalition’s crimes against the Syrian people.

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene Israeli regime’s minister for war affairs confessed on Tuesday Syrian government was winning war against foreign-backed terrorist and militant groups, urging the US to intervene more actively.

Myanmar’s Army Preventing Return of Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar’s Army Preventing Return of Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar forces have carried out systematic" attacks aimed at preventing fleeing members of the Rohingya ethnic group from returning

North Korea Says Ready for War Declared by Trump North Korea’s foreign minister has said US President Donald Trump "has lit the wick of a war" and Pyongyang is ready to deal with the situation.

Iraqi Court Orders Arrest of Organizers of Unconstitutional Kurdistan Referendum Iraq issued arrest warrants of the chairman of its Kurdish region’s referendum commission and two aides for organizing an unconstitutional referendum to secede.

Turkey’s Military Presence in Syria Illegal: Foreign Minister Syria’s foreign minister says we still and will always consider the Turkish military presence in the country as illegal.

Chinese Armed Forces Warn off US Warship near South China Sea China’s armed forces have warned off an intrusive US warship near disputed islands in the South China Sea

President Rouhani Warns US over Blacklisting Iran’s Elite Forces Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned the US over a planned move to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group.

North Korean Missiles to Reach US after Upgrading: Russian MP North Korea reportedly possesses a missile that will be able to hit the US mainland after modernization, a Russian lawmaker said.

Pope to Visit Myanmar as Rohingyas Ethnic Cleansing Continues Pope Francis is to visit Myanmar in November as the Buddhist country’s military is widely blamed for committing ethnic cleansing against Rohingya Muslim minority.

Hackers Stole Top-Secret US War Plans against North Korea: Official A South Korean official says 235GB of top-secret military documents, including plans for a war with North Korea, have stolen by Pyongyang from a data centre in Seoul.

Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Attack at Saudi Military Base Yemeni forces have fired a ballistic missile at a Saudi army command center in Jizan region, al-Masirah television network reported on Tuesday.

ISIS Terrorists Cross into Syria from US-Controlled Western Iraq: Russia Russia says the US-led international coalition is only simulating fighting ISIS terrorists in Iraq, stressing that in the US-led coalition’s area of responsibility in the western part of Iraq the area under ISIS control is expanding.

West-Made Arms in Hands of Terrorists: Syrian Defense Ministry Syrian Defense Ministry released footage on Monday showing arms and munitions seized from various terrorist groups throughout the country, with most of confiscated arm being made by the US or its allies.

Israeli Regime to Build 4,000 More Settlements in Occupied West Bank: Report Israeli regime reportedly plans to construct some 4,000 more illegal settler units in the occupied West Bank.

Five Shiites Killed after Gunmen Ambushed Car in Baluchistan, Pakistan At Least five Shiite Muslims were killed after Gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on a vehicle carrying members of the Hazara community in Baluchistan Province, the second terror attack targeting members of the Shiite community in less than a week.

US VP Left Stadium after Black Players Knelt During Anthem to Protest Racism US VP walked out of a NFL game in Indiana after some players knelt during the national anthem, a form of demonstration against racism.

Protesters in Morocco Demand Release of Political Prisoners Thousands of Moroccans have out in the streets of northern Casablanca city Sunday in protest against the ruling regime’s continued detention of rights activists.

Iran’s IRGC Navy Shows Might in Persian Gulf Parade Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy paraded its military might and preparedness in the Persian Gulf.

Nukes Guarantee Our Existence in Face of US Threats: N. Korea Leader North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called the country’s nuclear weapons “a powerful deterrent” from US “nuclear threats” for itself and the whole world.

Hamas Says Not to Discuss Armed Wing in Reconciliation Talks with Fatah Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has rejected any talks on the status of its armed wing in upcoming reconciliation talks with the Fatah movement.

UN Failed to Avert Rohingya Muslim Killings Despite Warning: Report The UN failed to act upon a report of an independent expert it commissioned before the Myanmar brutal military crackdown on Rohingyas Muslims in Rakhine.

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
What’s Next for Patriotic Union of Kurdistan after Talabani’s Death?

Wednesday 11 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
What’s Next for Patriotic Union of Kurdistan after Talabani’s Death?

What’s Behind Barzani’s New Leadership Council?

Alwaght- The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) was founded by Jalal Talabani who later became the postwar president of Iraq along with his like-minded Kurdish friends in Damascus in early June 1975. A year later, the party held its first congress, during which Talabani was picked first secretary-general to the PUK. In fact, he maintained this position since 1976 to the last days of his life. He died on Tuesday October 3 in Germany. 

During years of its life, the PUK witnessed a great deal of highs and lows. The Kurdish party joined the armed uprising of the Iraqi Kurds against Saddam Hussein’s Baathist government from 1976 to 1991. It was during this period that the party initiated its connection and experience of cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran to fight against the Iraqi dictator. In 1991 and until 2003, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan rose to form one of the major pillars of the autonomous Kurdish region in Iraq’s north.  

After 2003, the year Saddam Hussein was toppled by the US invasion of the country, the double-administration system of governance, introduced after discords erupted between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the PUK that each launched its independent administration in Erbil and in Sulaimaniyah respectively, in the Kurdish region collapsed. This paved the way for the party to reconcile with other Kurdish factions to form a new government in north. The PUK's Talabani was elected first president of post-Saddam Iraq, a post he held until 2014. Now that Talabani is dead, it can be talked about start of a new stage in the PUK’s political history.  

For now, Kusrat Rasul Ali, Talabani's deputy, replaced him as the interim secretary-general. The analysts are not ruling out an outlook for the party in which internal discords broaden. Even another split of the PUK is not unthinkable. First record of partition in the body of the second largest party of Kurdistan took place in 2009, when a group of discontents broke up with Talabani orbit and founded their Gorran party, also called Change party, under leadership of Nawshirwan Mustafa.  

In the early stages of Jalal Talabani's health problems that were marked by a stroke he suffered in late 2012, the PUK was hit by further division that showed itself by rise of two distinct ideological and political factions within it. One was a majority faction led by Hero Ahmed Salih, Talabani’s wife, and the other labelled the “decision making hub”, headed by Kusrat Rasul Ali and the Barham Ahmed Salih, the second deputy to Talabani. The divides inside the PUK were serious, gradually developing to deeper stages. Finally, Barham Ahmed Salih, finding himself increasingly pushed to the sidelines, in September 17 this year unveiled a new political faction, dubbed Coalition for Democracy and Justice. He soon after resigned from his post in the party, a step brought to a close his links to the PUK.  

Even now, there is a broad gap between two main factions inside the body of the Kurdish party, one represented by Hero Ahmed Salih and the other by Kusrat Rasul Ali. Ali's camp holds the military power, and during the September 25 referendum of independence held across the Kurdish region it stood as a serious patron to the breakaway vote. Leading part of Peshmerga, a militant force acting as an army to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Ali's circle maintains a superiority over the opposite side. The opposite faction, however, holds the economic power, with some figures such as Bafel Talabani and Qubad Talabani, the sons of Jalal Talabani and Lahur Talabani, standing in the center. This faction also operates Asayish, an intelligence agency active across the Kurdish region, as well as the Counter Terrorism Group in the region. A large part of the faction's leadership was against the independence vote that was organized by the Masoud Barzani-led KRG.  

Under the new conditions, the near future might bear tough competition between the two factions over the leadership of the party. Even a new split is likely.  

Another point in relation to the future of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan is its ties and also rivalry with the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Barzani. Now, Ali’s circle that has backing of a majority of the Peshmerga commanders holds warm relations with Barzani clan. If more power is gained by Kusrat Rasul Ali in his contest against the opposite side, even closer relations could be prefigured for the two sides. But if Hero Ahmed Salih beats her intra-party opponents, the PUK and KDP will see their ties deteriorated.  

What looks certain is that after Talabani's death the PUK will suffer power erosion because of the intra-party rivalry that also yields escalation of tensions. The party has now largely lost its momentum to contest against the KDP.  

Kurdistan is set to hold its parliamentary election on November 1. The results will be effective in next developments inside the party. If it wins higher percentage of votes in comparison to the current 18 percent in the local parliament election, possibility of split reduces, if not fades. Otherwise, fresh fragmentation in PUK's structure goes even closer to happening. 

